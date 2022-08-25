Teel: JMU, ODU likely to play leading roles if Sun Belt's ascension continues

Keith Gill calls the Sun Belt college football’s best conference outside the Power Five. He touts the league’s unsurpassed bowl record during the playoff era and says the Sun Belt “will continue to have multiple teams ranked in the top 25.”

Since Gill has served as the league’s commissioner for three-plus years, his enthusiasm is understandable.

But for Gill to be prophetic, James Madison and Old Dominion need to play leading roles.

Now for all its recent success, the Sun Belt is clearly not the Group of Five football’s reigning heavyweight champ.

Six American Athletic programs have combined for 16 top-25 finishes since the College Football Playoff debuted in 2014, and last season the AAC’s Cincinnati became the first team from outside the Power Five to make the CFP. Meanwhile, Boise State and San Diego State lead the stout Mountain West.

But next summer, Cincinnati and AAC rivals Houston and Central Florida head to the Big 12. If the Pacific 12 decides to replace Big Ten-bound Southern California and UCLA, the Mountain West’s San Diego State, Boise State and Nevada-Las Vegas would be candidates.

With 14 members in 10 contiguous states, the Sun Belt appears comparatively stable. No one bailed during this summer’s realignment circus, while JMU, ODU, Marshall and Southern Miss climbed aboard, the Dukes from the Football Championship Subdivision’s Colonial Athletic Association, the others from Conference USA.

The newcomers confront a steep learning curve.

During the Sun Belt’s first 18 seasons as a Football Bowl Subdivision conference, 2001-18, no league team finished among the Associated Press’ top 25. But Appalachian State broke through in 2019, followed by Coastal Carolina and Louisiana in ’20, and Louisiana again last year.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 34-5 in the last three seasons, 3-0 in bowls, success that propelled their coach, Billy Napier, to Florida last November. One week later, the school elevated co-offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux, a former Louisiana quarterback, and soon thereafter he steered the Ragin’ Cajuns to a New Orleans Bowl victory over Marshall.

Louisiana owns the FBS’ longest current winning streak at 13 games, and even with record-setting quarterback Levi Lewis graduated, rates as the West Division’s prohibitive favorite.

Similarly, the East Division, where JMU and ODU reside, runs through Boone, N.C. Appalachian State owns eight consecutive winning seasons, the last seven with at least nine wins. Most impressive, that stretch encompasses three coaching regimes.

Scott Satterfield guided the Mountaineers to three Sun Belt titles in five years before jumping to Louisville. Eli Drinkwitz won the league in his first season, 2019, and immediately bolted for Missouri. Promoted after four years on the App State staff, Shawn Clark is 19-7 as the big whistle and returns the core of an offense that averaged 34.5 points per game in 2021.

Chase Brice never found his niche at Clemson or Duke, but last season he threw 27 touchdown passes for the Mountaineers. Running backs Nate Noel and Camerun Peoples combined for 2,054 rushing yards and should again ease Brice’s load.

Coastal Carolina is 21-3 the last two seasons under Jamey Chadwell and returns program linchpin Grayson McCall at quarterback. Georgia Southern, Arkansas State and Louisiana-Monroe are led by former Power Five head coaches Clay Helton, Butch Jones and Terry Bowden, and Marshall’s Charles Huff was Nick Saban’s associate head coach at Alabama.

Fashioned solely against Group of Five opposition, the Sun Belt's .650 bowl winning percentage since 2014 is the FBS' best.

Into this minefield step former Colonial rivals JMU and ODU.

Upgrading to FBS is daunting, and the question for the Dukes becomes whether the likes of receiver Kris Thornton, running back Latrele Palmer and defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu can approach their FCS production at the next level.

Coaching won’t be an issue. Curt Cignetti has been wildly successful leading Indiana (Pa.), Elon and JMU, and his chops combined with the program’s infrastructure figure to make the Dukes competitive sooner rather than later.

ODU made early inroads in the CAA and Conference USA but has just one winning record in seven FBS seasons. The Monarchs staggered to a 1-6 start in Ricky Rahne’s head-coaching debut last year, closed the regular season with five straight wins and dropped the Myrtle Beach Bowl to Tulsa.

That’s quite the rebound for a program that bottomed-out at 1-11 in 2019 and elected not to play the following year because of the pandemic.

Skill position veterans such as receiver Ali Jennings, tight end Zack Kuntz, running back Blake Watson and quarterback Hayden Wolff should fuel ODU’s offense, but returning to postseason will be a chore given the Sun Belt’s quality and a non-league schedule that includes Virginia Tech and Virginia.

The Monarchs are among four Sun Belt teams playing two Power Fives. The others are App State (North Carolina and Texas A&M), Georgia State (North Carolina and South Carolina) and Louisiana-Monroe (Texas and Alabama).

Wrap it all up and you have a fascinating conference, one in which, given time, JMU and ODU are positioned to be forces.