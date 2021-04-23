Teel: JMU-VMI playoff game another testament to football in Virginia

James Madison’s football playoff game Saturday against VMI won’t be the most important NCAA postseason encounter between teams from the commonwealth. Not even close.
Still, what a showcase for the state. For the seventh time, we have Virginia teams colliding in the Championship Subdivision national tournament. Moreover, it’s two programs teeming with athletes from these parts, yet another testament to the quality of Virginia high school football.
For example, six of JMU’s seven first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selections hail from the state, including defensive end Mike Greene (Highland Springs), offensive tackle Raymond Gillespie (Atlee), guard Truvell Wilson (Henrico) and placekicker Ethan Ratke (Atlee). CAA coaches named Greene the league’s co-Defensive Player of the Year and Ratke the Special Teams Player of the Year.
Similary, VMI’s leading rusher, No. 2 receiver and top five tacklers are from Virginia, a group that includes linebacker Stone Snyder (Monacan), running back Korey Bridy (Monacan) and linebacker Tyren Cloyd (Benedictine). Southern Conference media and coaches voted Snyder the Southern Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.
But while the Dukes and Keydets both rely on homegrown talent, they reside in disparate FCS classes.
“When we go head-to-head against [them] in recruiting, we don’t win,” said VMI’s Scott Wachenheim, the SoCon Coach of the Year and a compelling candidate for national honors. “Even kids that we offer a full scholarship to will turn us down to be a preferred walk-on at JMU.”
Lifestyle and pedigree are primary reasons.
VMI’s military rigors give many young people pause, shrink the Keydets’ recruiting pool and help explain why this is the football program’s first Southern Conference title since 1977, first winning season since ’81 and first-ever playoff appearance.
Conversely, this is the Dukes’ seventh consecutive postseason bid and 17th overall. No team in this year’s 16-team field has more, and among active FCS programs, JMU trails only Montana (24), Northern Iowa (21), Eastern Kentucky (21) and Furman (18).
“I think being there before always matters,” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said, “because the second time you do something you learn from the first time.”
With more than 60 years combined in coaching, Cignetti and Wachenheim have seen plenty, but the playoff veterans between the lines Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium will be JMU’s players.
Another contrast is tempo. The Dukes average 28.3 seconds between snaps on offense, the Keydets 23.3, an important component of their Air Raid approach.
“When they’re playing fast, you can’t substitute,” Cignetti said. “Now, sometimes we play fast. But their tempo is always fast. I’m not sure we’ve seen anything quite like that this year. It’s hard to simulate in practice, and I’m sure it’s going to be an adjustment, a big adjustment, early in the game.”
A midseason quarterback transition from senior Reece Udinski to redshirt freshman Seth Morgan — Udinski injured a knee — hasn’t slowed VMI. Morgan is completing 76% of his attempts and has thrown eight touchdown passes with only one interception.
“We always knew he had a strong arm,” Wachenheim said. “We always knew he could run the ball a little bit. What we didn’t know was how good a decision maker he would be under pressure. And we didn’t know how accurate a passer he would be in a live game situation.”
Morgan will face considerable pressure Saturday. JMU (5-0) has recorded 16 sacks, four in last week’s 23-6 handcuffing of Richmond.
This marks the Dukes’ third playoff game against an in-state opponent, the first since a 2014 opening-round home loss to Liberty. Other all-Virginia matchups include William & Mary-Hampton in 2004; Richmond-Hampton in ’05, Old Dominion-Norfolk State in ’11 and Richmond-W&M in ’15.
In other Division I sports: ODU defeated Virginia in the 1997 and ’98 field hockey national semifinals, the latter en route to its eighth NCAA championship. Also, UVA’s path to a fourth consecutive men’s soccer national title in 1994 included a quarterfinal victory over JMU.
Women’s soccer came oh-so-close to an all-Virginia NCAA final in 2013, when UVA and Virginia Tech fell in the semis to UCLA and Florida State, respectively.
But the largest postseason clash of state teams was arguably the 2004 FCS semifinal featuring JMU and William & Mary. To accommodate a Friday night ESPN2 television window, the Tribe trucked in portable lights for the first night game at Zable Stadium, where a capacity crowd of 12,259 witnessed a classic.
Led by quarterback Lang Campbell, W&M erased an early 21-0 deficit before Justin Rascati rallied the Dukes to a 48-34 victory. One week later, JMU defeated Montana for its first national championship.
Saturday, VMI aims for its first playoff conquest, JMU for its 10th straight postseason home victory and a step toward its third NCAA title.
“I don’t see any nerves out there,” Wachenheim said. “... I think we’re just ready to go.”
“We’re nowhere near reaching the level or potential that we need to … achieve our goals,” Cignetti said, “but as of today, we’re on the right track.”
