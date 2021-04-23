Teel: JMU-VMI playoff game another testament to football in Virginia

Lifestyle and pedigree are primary reasons.

VMI’s military rigors give many young people pause, shrink the Keydets’ recruiting pool and help explain why this is the football program’s first Southern Conference title since 1977, first winning season since ’81 and first-ever playoff appearance.

Conversely, this is the Dukes’ seventh consecutive postseason bid and 17th overall. No team in this year’s 16-team field has more, and among active FCS programs, JMU trails only Montana (24), Northern Iowa (21), Eastern Kentucky (21) and Furman (18).

“I think being there before always matters,” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said, “because the second time you do something you learn from the first time.”

With more than 60 years combined in coaching, Cignetti and Wachenheim have seen plenty, but the playoff veterans between the lines Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium will be JMU’s players.

Another contrast is tempo. The Dukes average 28.3 seconds between snaps on offense, the Keydets 23.3, an important component of their Air Raid approach.