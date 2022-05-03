Teel: JMU's Lauren Bernett accomplished and gave so much, and her death has resonated nationally

Lauren Bernett was a snowboarder, country music enthusiast and animal lover. She was a daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend.

An aspiring veterinarian, Bernett was a dean’s list student and biology major at James Madison University. She volunteered her time and talents as a seamstress and athlete to help others, especially children.

As a freshman last season, Bernett started at catcher for a JMU softball team that captivated legions en route to the Women’s College World Series. This year, she was even better, her .336 batting average, 33 RBIs and nine home runs among the Dukes’ leaders.

So many accomplishments, so much promise, such a giving soul.

But Bernett passed away last week, her death, classified by law enforcement as a suicide, yet another tragic reminder that mental health concerns fit no convenient, discernible profile.

“What makes this such a difficult issue is that when all signs look favorable ... it’s still not a firm indication that [a] person is healthy,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said Monday during a news conference.

Tim Miller, the university’s vice president of student affairs, sat next to Bourne on the dais, both trying to explain the inexplicable, to unravel a loss that resonated throughout not only the JMU community but also higher education and intercollegiate athletics.

“I think one of the lessons learned in all these cases is there isn’t one image of what this is and who is impacted by this,” Miller said. “... I just think it’s important that we know we need to look out for and reach out to everyone, not just those you might be concerned about.”

Indeed, mental health is a global crisis. My family has been affected for generations, and perhaps yours has, too. The pandemic has exacerbated matters, social distancing the antithesis of our human instincts and needs.

To use Miller’s phrase, “being social is a muscle,” and during the pandemic, that muscle atrophied for many. Isolation replaced interaction, and texts, calls and Zooms were inadequate replacements.

Now add the stress of transitioning from high school to college and the demands of major college sports.

Grace Cheleman, a senior softball player at Marshall University, responded to Bernett’s death with a lengthy, poignant tweet.

“College is hard,” she wrote, “working in college is hard and playing sports in college is hard. We give up our social life, our family life, we put everything on hold to play the sport we love and represent our school. We are human. We want people to listen. We want people to understand we are not robots and we go through things and sometimes we need an outlet.”

As mental health challenges surge, educators from elementary to graduate school continue to marshal support forces for their students. But sometimes that support is untapped or not enough.

Too many times the unthinkable transpires.

“Sometimes those who are struggling the most hide it the best,” JMU pitcher Alissa Humphrey tweeted the night after Bernett’s death.

Indeed, all appeared right in Bernett’s world. The day before she passed, she had four hits in four at-bats as the Dukes defeated Drexel for their fifth consecutive victory. In her final plate appearance, she slammed a two-run homer over the left-field wall.

Reading Bernett’s obituary and social media tributes from her teammates will break your heart. She served at youth softball clinics in her native Pennsylvania. She learned to sew from her paternal grandmother, Ruth, and made pillow cases for needy children.

As Humphrey shared via a photo on Twitter, Bernett also had a playful side — the battery mates dressed as Dr. Seuss’ Thing 1 and Thing 2 for the Dukes’ Halloween weight-lifting session, a choice both laughingly regretted.

“So many things in her life to celebrate and be grateful for,” Bourne said.

But life is difficult, and so is competition. We see it in NBA players such as Ben Simmons, major tennis champions such as Naomi Osaka and Olympic figure skaters such as Kamila Valieva.

The International Skating Union’s unease was front-and-center this week with a proposal to increase the age minimum for major international events from 15 to 17.

Bernett was 20, and her final tweet unrelated to softball was an April 20 repost of encouraging sentiments from the popular Comfort Academy Twitter account.

“you’re still here. you’re still breathing. all the things you have messed up: the words you ended up regretting, the mistakes you made at work or the tests you failed at [school]; they simply do not matter. at the end of the day all that really counts is that you’re still trying.”

Try. It’s all we can ask of ourselves, and one another. And when trying falls short?

Well, like a broken bone or torn muscle, an anxious mind requires attention.

“Vulnerability is not weakness,” JMU’s Miller said. “The ability to ask for help is actually strength, and that’s what we need more of.”