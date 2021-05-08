Teel: JMU's playoff demise at Sam Houston 'a hard one to live with'

Pinpointing exactly when James Madison ceded control of Saturday’s Football Championship Subdivision semifinal to Sam Houston is difficult.
Was it Jequez Ezzard’s 69-yard catch-and-run late in the third quarter that trimmed the Dukes’ lead, once a commanding 21 points, to 10?
Or might it have been Ezzard’s 80-yard punt return moments later to bring the surging Bearkats within 3?
You can make the case for either, but after his team’s bitter 38-35 setback in the heat of Huntsville, Texas, JMU coach Curt Cignetti opted for another crushing blow.
“The kickoff return,” he said, drawing another breath for emphasis, “was really big, big, big, big, big.”
That’s “big” times five for those of you scoring at home, and if the wheels weren’t off after this gaffe, they certainly were soon thereafter.
After Ezzard’s second touchdown narrowed the Dukes’ lead to 27-24, JMU’s Jawon Hamilton allowed Cameron Hearn’s short kickoff into a stiff wind — a wind that also would affect the game in the fourth quarter — to bounce. A leaping Solomon Vanhorse couldn’t secure the ball for the Dukes, and Hearn recovered at JMU’s 32-yard line.
Two snaps later, on the final play of the third quarter, Sam Houston quarterback Eric Schmid ran 20 yards for a go-ahead score.
Trailing 24-3 at halftime, the Bearkats had scored 21 points in the final 2:22 of the third quarter to grab a 31-27 lead. But wait, it got worse for the Dukes.
On JMU’s ensuing drive, Cole Johnson’s pass to Antwane Wells Jr., tipped off Wells’ fingers to cornerback Zyon McCollum at the Dukes’ 30. Sam Houston pounced on this turnover as well as Schmid ran 11 yards on a third-and-goal for a touchdown and a 38-27 advantage.
The Bearkats had scored 28 points in 5:06, as stunning a reversal as these aging eyes have seen in four decades of sports coverage.
As you’d expect from an elite program, JMU didn’t panic. Indeed, even down two scores with less than a quarter remaining, Cignetti and offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery didn’t get pass-happy.
They used five consecutive runs to set up a play-action fake by Johnson, who found Scott Bracey for a 34-yard touchdown connection. Johnson’s subsequent 2-point conversion run drew the Dukes within a field goal.
Following a Sam Houston punt, JMU marched toward a potential winning score. But on third-and-9 from the Bearkats’ 27-yard line, 300-pound defensive tackle Joseph Wallace’s bull-rush produced a 7-yard sack of Gage Moloney, the Dukes’ backup quarterback.
Moloney entered the game because Johnson sustained a thumb injury that Cignetti said may require surgery. The sack left Cignetti with two unpleasant options: Go for it on fourth-and-16, or attempt a 51-yard field goal into the aforementioned wind.
JMU’s Ethan Ratke was 13 for 13 on field goals this spring, but to Cignetti, the distance and conditions dictated that kickoff specialist Connor Madden attempt this one.
Ratke “kicked a 48-yarder with the wind at his back,” Cignetti said. “But he’d be the first to tell you that’s out of his range. … I wish it was Ethan, but physics took over.”
Madden’s kick veered far off target, and with 2:09 remaining, Cignetti wished he had all three timeouts left. But the Dukes had squandered two late in the third quarter on offense, unable to get a play called quickly enough.
“That shouldn’t happen,” Cignetti said.
With only the one timeout left, JMU never regained possession.
“That’s gonna be a hard one to live with,” Cignetti said, “for the rest of your life, really. We were right there. Twenty-one point lead at halftime to go to [the national championship game].”
JMU closed this pandemic-delayed spring season 7-1, losing only a taught playoff semifinal on the road to a Sam Houston bunch that’s 9-0 on the year and 16-0 all-time in FCS postseason games at home. For that, Cignetti graciously and rightfully applauded his players and coaches for their perseverance in overcoming injuries, the coronavirus and several quality opponents.
Johnson (271 yards and three touchdowns through the air), Percy Agyei-Obese (98 yards rushing), Wells (seven catches for 89 yards and a score) and defenders such as end Mike Greene gave the Dukes a chance Saturday to reach their fourth title game in five seasons, a chance they failed to seize.
“It was crazy,” Greene said. “It was a tough one. We’ve got another season right after this. We’ll come back in the fall and try to win the national championship.”
