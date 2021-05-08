Teel: JMU's playoff demise at Sam Houston 'a hard one to live with'

Trailing 24-3 at halftime, the Bearkats had scored 21 points in the final 2:22 of the third quarter to grab a 31-27 lead. But wait, it got worse for the Dukes.

On JMU’s ensuing drive, Cole Johnson’s pass to Antwane Wells Jr., tipped off Wells’ fingers to cornerback Zyon McCollum at the Dukes’ 30. Sam Houston pounced on this turnover as well as Schmid ran 11 yards on a third-and-goal for a touchdown and a 38-27 advantage.

The Bearkats had scored 28 points in 5:06, as stunning a reversal as these aging eyes have seen in four decades of sports coverage.

As you’d expect from an elite program, JMU didn’t panic. Indeed, even down two scores with less than a quarter remaining, Cignetti and offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery didn’t get pass-happy.

They used five consecutive runs to set up a play-action fake by Johnson, who found Scott Bracey for a 34-yard touchdown connection. Johnson’s subsequent 2-point conversion run drew the Dukes within a field goal.

Following a Sam Houston punt, JMU marched toward a potential winning score. But on third-and-9 from the Bearkats’ 27-yard line, 300-pound defensive tackle Joseph Wallace’s bull-rush produced a 7-yard sack of Gage Moloney, the Dukes’ backup quarterback.