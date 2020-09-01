Teel: John Thompson had a towering impact on lives and social change

John Thompson didn’t need Allen Iverson. Heaven knows Iverson needed Thompson.
This was December 1993, the early stages of Thompson’s 22nd season as Georgetown’s basketball coach. With a towering presence, thunderous voice and unyielding principals, he had already built a national power, steering the Hoyas to three Final Fours and the 1984 national championship.
Meanwhile, Iverson was incarcerated at the Newport News City Farm, his once nascent sports career short-circuited. Convicted for his role in a melee at a Hampton bowling center, Iverson, then a juvenile, had been tried as an adult and charged with three felonies.
As her son’s advocates lobbied then-Gov. L. Douglas Wilder for clemency, Ann Iverson traveled to Georgetown’s Washington, D.C., campus to beg Thompson for an opportunity. The conversation that day among Thompson, Ann Iverson and Boo Williams, Iverson’s summer-league coach and a Thompson confidant, was pointed.
“His mother was very candid and very honest,” Thompson told me months later, after Iverson had signed with the Hoyas. “She had a grave concern for his well-being, a concern that the aftermath of all that’s come to pass would be that he was dumped by the roadside.”
Basketball was secondary. Life was paramount.
“I am not at all interested in judging what has happened or what he has done,” Thompson said that day. “I am not privy to enough information to do that. I’m more interested in judging what he’s committed to. ... The proof is what you do in the long run.”
What Thompson did in the long run was use his basketball pulpit to impact countless lives and forge considerable social change. And it was those triumphs, more than his teams’ 596 wins, that prompted stirring tributes following Thompson’s death Sunday at age 78.
“No one had a larger impact on college basketball,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. “John built a program at Georgetown that was second to none. He was an incredibly strong person who always put his players first and fought for them at every turn. Repeatedly, I was amazed at his passion for doing what is right, even when unpopular and no one was looking.
“Given his record of success and dedicated advocacy for college basketball and other social issues, John was a one-of-a-kind leader and an absolute treasure.”
Former President Bill Clinton, a Georgetown graduate, also issued a statement.
“He stood up for what he believed,” Clinton said, in part, “and taught his players to do the same, and he never gave up on anyone."
Certainly not on Iverson.
“Thanks For Saving My Life Coach,” Iverson began a Twitter thread.
Iverson voiced the same sentiment in 2016, when he was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Among his presenters that evening was Thompson, a 1999 Hall inductee.
A wispy-but-indestructible guard, Iverson thrived in his two collegiate seasons before the Philadelphia 76ers selected him with the first overall pick of the 1996 NBA draft. He led the Hoyas to the 1995 NCAA regional semifinals and ’96 regional finals, the latter run including two tournament victories at the Richmond Coliseum.
Ever transparent, Thompson conceded his motives in signing Iverson weren’t entirely altruistic.
“I would be hypocritical,” he said, “if I didn't acknowledge the fact that this is someone who is an exceptional basketball player, and I’m a basketball coach. ... It’s quite obvious Allen is a talented person I’d be interested in, but not at all costs.”
A 6-foot-10 Providence College graduate and two-year backup to Bill Russell with the Boston Celtics, Thompson dismissed personal costs when it came to social issues. And few, if any, issues engaged him like the NCAA legislation requiring a minimum standardized test score for freshman eligibility.
The first Black coach to win a national championship in men’s basketball, Thompson believed the benchmarks disproportionally affected minorities from impoverished schools, a view that has since become far more mainstream. To make his point, Thompson left the court prior to Georgetown’s 1989 home game against Boston College, leaving an assistant to coach the team.
Thompson knew reporters, whose scrutiny he often resented and resisted, would chronicle his walkout. And that was precisely his aim, to call attention to an injustice he understood before most.
I first saw Thompson’s teams in the 1981, ’84 and ’85 NCAA tournaments, the latter two with Patrick Ewing anchoring the most ravenous defense imaginable. Nearly a decade after Ewing’s graduation, my phone rang, this long before caller-ID.
“David, this is John Thompson,” he said, as if the voice needed an introduction. “What in the HELL is going on down there?”
This was during the racial tensions engulfing Iverson’s arrest and trial. Thompson was no stranger to Hampton Roads — he had recruited Alonzo Mourning out of Chesapeake — but he wanted local intel.
Thompson could charm and intimidate, often during the same conversation. But he softened some in retirement, emphasis on some, never more than in 2007.
The occasion was the 2007 NCAA East Regional final in East Rutherford, N.J., and Thompson was working the national radio broadcast. His son, John III, was coaching Georgetown against North Carolina, and the Hoyas rallied to win in overtime.
Big John sat in the back of the interview room and beamed as JTIII spoke from the podium, the first father and son to reach a Final Four as head coaches. They now have company in Dick Bennett (Wisconsin 2000) and Tony Bennett (Virginia 2019).
In 2015, the United States Basketball Writers Association established the Dean Smith Award to honor a college basketball figure who embodies the values of the late North Carolina coach. Thompson was the perfect inaugural recipient.
Rivals during the 1980s — UNC defeated Georgetown in an epic 1982 NCAA final — Smith and Thompson, men of different races, backgrounds and styles, shared a vision of racial and social equality.
“I’ll never forget at Coach Smith’s funeral, Coach Thompson arrived two hours early and sat quietly by himself in a pew,” UNC coach Roy Williams said in a statement. “Even though he wasn’t in great health at the time, it was important for him to be here for the service, just as it was when Coach Smith retired and Coach Thompson came to Chapel Hill for the press conference.”
If only they were with us today, lending their wisdom to these contentious times.