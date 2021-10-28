Teel: Joining the Sun Belt 'like hitting the lottery' for ODU, especially with JMU expected to follow

NORFOLK — Geographically sensible conferences are more outdated than the wishbone offense in major college athletics. No matter the travel costs and inconveniences, better to broaden your footprint and appease the television gods.
Or so conventional wisdom dictates.
Old Dominion, lured in part by an expected reunion with state rival James Madison, bucked that trend in joining the Sun Belt Conference.
During a news conference/pep rally Thursday at the school’s football stadium, Monarchs athletic director Wood Selig likened the move to “hitting the lottery. ... It’s great for our student-athlete welfare, with less travel and less missed class time.
“It’s great for our fans, because these are schools that they know, that they identify with. ... It’s going to sell tickets, it’s going to increase community support, and it just makes sense.”
ODU has endured the polar opposite since 2013 in far-flung Conference USA. But that was the exorbitant price the Monarchs willingly paid to elevate their football program from the Colonial Athletic Association and Championship Subdivision to C-USA and the Bowl Subdivision.
And they would likely remain exiled there had not Oklahoma and Texas bolted the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference. Once that seismic shift was revealed in July, everyone understood dominos would soon topple elsewhere.
The question was how.
“We knew that it would play from the top down,” Selig said. “We’re not at the bottom, we’re not at the top, but we’re somewhere in between. That was the challenging part, predicting when it was going to land at your [doorstep]. ...
“There’s not one AD, I promise you, who would have envisioned all the moves that have been made to date. They could have never gotten that right. If they could, they should be in Vegas.”
To replace Oklahoma and Texas, the Big 12 added independent Brigham Young plus the American Athletic’s Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston. Selig and new ODU president Brian Hemphill surveyed the landscape daily, and when the AAC poached six of C-USA’s 14 members, they knew it was time to bail.
They found the ideal partner in the Sun Belt, led by Commissioner Keith Gill, a former Richmond athletic director and Atlantic 10 executive associate commissioner. Gill’s friendship with Selig and familiarity with ODU accelerated the courtship.
The conversations, Gill said, “were easy.”
As was ODU’s decision to accept the Sun Belt’s invitation, the Monarchs’ conference home from 1982-91 and Selig’s professional home in previous jobs as Western Kentucky’s AD and in VCU’s ticket office.
Half of ODU’s six future Sun Belt East Division rivals — JMU, Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State — are within 350 miles of Norfolk, a low-stress, inexpensive bus ride as opposed to a pricey charter. The Monarchs’ lone C-USA East colleague that close is Charlotte, and the 49ers are leaving for the AAC.
The remainder of the projected Sun Belt East teams — Marshall, Georgia Southern and Georgia State — are 450-600 miles from Norfolk. That’s far closer than C-USA East members Western Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Florida International and Middle Tennessee State.
Indeed, football coach Ricky Rahne said ODU recruits against Sun Belt schools such as Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State far more than against C-USA programs. He and baseball coach Chris Finwood, whose team was a No. 1 NCAA tournament regional seed last season, believe the compact Sun Belt East will appeal to prospects and their families, allowing parents easier access to many road games.
JMU will be the Monarchs’ closest Sun Belt rival, and though the Dukes’ departure from the Colonial and Marshall’s from C-USA have not been finalized, Gill did nothing to dissuade reports of their imminent arrivals.
“It’s not over for us,” he said of expansion, “so I would certainly anticipate more movement.”
ODU, JMU, Marshall and C-USA’s Southern Mississippi — the latter’s move was announced earlier this week — will grow the Sun Belt from 10 to 14 full-time members. Already emboldened by last season’s top-25 finishes by Coastal Carolina and Louisiana, Sun Belt football figures to become stronger.
With seven-team divisions, Gill said the Sun Belt likely will continue to play an eight-game conference schedule. Teams would play their six division rivals annually and face two different opponents from the opposite division each season.
Translation: no contrived annual crossover rivalries.
“We want to make sure there’s a robust rotation as quickly as we can,” Gill said.
Upgrading football was paramount to the Sun Belt’s vetting of potential new members not only because the sport drives television revenue but also because the four-team College Football Playoff is poised to expand, to as many as 12 teams.
The 12-team model would grant automatic bids to the six highest-rated champions among the FBS’ 10 conferences, guaranteeing playoff access to least one champ from among the Sun Belt, AAC, Mid-American, C-USA and Mountain West.
The 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick are scheduled to convene again next week to parse the 12-team proposal.
“I am optimistic,” Gill said. “... If we are going to expand, it’s kind of the best approach. Access is really important. That’s why [the 12-team model] is great.”
Selig is similarly optimistic that ODU can join the Sun Belt in July 2022, one year ahead of the target date and limiting the lame-duck awkwardness inherent in conference transitions.
“We experienced a full lame-duck season our last year in the CAA,” Selig said, “and that didn’t go very well for our student-athletes, our coaches, our fans. ... I would think [2022] would make a lot of sense, if it could possibly work.”
