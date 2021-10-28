Teel: Joining the Sun Belt 'like hitting the lottery' for ODU, especially with JMU expected to follow

NORFOLK — Geographically sensible conferences are more outdated than the wishbone offense in major college athletics. No matter the travel costs and inconveniences, better to broaden your footprint and appease the television gods.

Or so conventional wisdom dictates.

Old Dominion, lured in part by an expected reunion with state rival James Madison, bucked that trend in joining the Sun Belt Conference.

During a news conference/pep rally Thursday at the school’s football stadium, Monarchs athletic director Wood Selig likened the move to “hitting the lottery. ... It’s great for our student-athlete welfare, with less travel and less missed class time.

“It’s great for our fans, because these are schools that they know, that they identify with. ... It’s going to sell tickets, it’s going to increase community support, and it just makes sense.”

ODU has endured the polar opposite since 2013 in far-flung Conference USA. But that was the exorbitant price the Monarchs willingly paid to elevate their football program from the Colonial Athletic Association and Championship Subdivision to C-USA and the Bowl Subdivision.