Teel: Jordan Williams brings talent, work ethic, championship pedigree to Hokies

The Hokies list Williams at 6-foot-1, 310 pounds. He said he left Clemson at 317, has hovered this spring around 300 and feels healthy and fast.

Pollard (265) and Hewitt (280) were a much lighter tandem last season.

“When you’re not as big [at tackle], you need to move more, move your front more,” Fuente said, “meaning maybe the guy lines up on the outside of the guard and at the snap he slants to the inside of the guard. When you’re not as big, that usually helps you out a little bit.

“With Jordan, he can both move like that, and stand still and be effective playing tackle. That’s a nice benefit to have, a guy that can split a double-team, or when the double-team comes off, be able to shed the block and make the play without having to move the front.”

In selecting his transfer destination, Williams consulted with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive line coach Todd Bates. All were familiar with the Hokies from preparing for the teams’ late-season encounter last year.