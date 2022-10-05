Teel: Justyn Mutts' return to Hokies hinged on 'trust' and 'quality of life'

Gauging his basketball stock this spring, Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts trained in Las Vegas. Sin City reputation aside, ’twas a lonely existence — until a family member parachuted into town for a brief visit: Hokies coach Mike Young.

As Mutts pondered whether to play a final college season or chase a professional career, Young had more than a vested interest in the decision.

A rare tour de force of versatility, Mutts led the 2021-22 Hokies in rebounding, assists, steals and blocked shots. He also ranked second on the team in scoring and shooting percentage.

Blend Mutts with returning guards Hunter Cattoor, Darius Maddox and Sean Pedulla, plus newcomers such as Wright State transfer Grant Basile and freshman Rodney Rice, and you have the makings of another NCAA tournament club.

But as Young and Mutts walked around Vegas and shared an extended dinner, Mutts’ options never came up.

Not making those few hours a sales pitch was the best sales pitch Young could have crafted. Soon thereafter, Mutts, attached to his “quality of life,” announced he was running it back in Blacksburg.

“Just to have him come out there and spend some time — it was amazing,” Mutts said Tuesday at the Hokies’ preseason media gathering. “I appreciate him so much for that.”

But if basketball wasn’t the topic du jour in Vegas, what was?

“Just life,” Mutts said. “He knows a lot about me. I know a lot about him. We just spent some time together.”

At 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, Mutts doesn’t fit the prototype for any position. But his instincts, resolve and selflessness make him invaluable to the reigning ACC tournament champions.

Moreover, Mutts’ intellect and curiosity make him the consummate student-athlete. He owns two master’s degrees, in agricultural/life sciences and educational psychology, and last season earned the Skip Prosser Award as the ACC’s top scholar-athlete in men’s basketball.

In short, Mutts has been everything Young hoped, and then some, since he transferred from Delaware prior to the 2020-21 season. Case in point: When Young arrived at the office Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., Mutts was working out on his own, and when practices end, Mutts lingers for additional drills.

“It’s just kind of natural to look to Justyn,” Pedulla said. “He’s kind of like the dad of the group or the coach of the group. ... He knows everything, basically.”

“He’s reliable,” Young said. “All we want to do is coach and not be concerned about silly stuff, not going to class, not taking care of business in town and representing Virginia Tech and our basketball program in a positive light. Mutts has done that since the day he got here. ...

“He’s serious. He’s about the right stuff and that’s winning games and playing the game the right way.”

At 10-10 last season, 2-7 in the ACC, the Hokies weren’t winning much, but Young didn’t panic. He believed that veterans such as Mutts and Keve Aluma would lead a course correction.

Sure enough, they did. Tech closed the regular season on a 9-2 binge — Mutts authored the second triple-double in program history in a home victory over Syracuse — and earned an automatic NCAA tournament bid with four wins in as many days at the ACC tournament.

With Aluma playing professionally in Japan, Young needs Mutts to rebound even more this season and avoid the early fouls that too often curb his minutes. Rest assured, Young has communicated those needs, and Mutts embraces the responsibility.

“It means the world to me just to be in an environment and a culture where that’s that much trust,” Mutts said, “not just for me, but for all of my teammates as well. It makes you want to keep working hard, and then when you step on the floor and you’re playing for that coach and you just know that he trusts you to make the best decision, you trust yourself even more.”

Mutts is beyond grateful for the free education that basketball has afforded him and envisions pursuing a PhD in the psychology field — “Dr. J,” he said with a wide smile — after his playing days. Then he will focus on his career aspiration of mentoring young people.

A starter at High Point, Delaware and Virginia Tech, Mutts has played in 119 college basketball games. He can’t wait for No. 120 and whatever lies ahead, on and off the court.