Teel: Lack of direct ties aside, new commissioner Jim Phillips fits ACC

As the inaugural chairman of the NCAA Division I Council and the first sitting athletic director to serve on the NCAA Board of Directors, Phillips is also steeped in college sports’ governance structure, vital as the enterprise navigates complex issues such as name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation for athletes.

While the athletic director at Northern Illinois, Phillips served on the NCAA women’s basketball committee, and in 2017 he was appointed to the men’s basketball committee. Phillips is scheduled to chair that panel during the 2021-22 season, an assignment he may have to relinquish.

NCAA rules prohibit multiple representatives of one conference sitting on a selection committee, and North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham began a five-year term on the men’s basketball panel this September.

“Jim is well-respected throughout college athletics and knows the enterprise inside and out," Swofford said in a statement. "As I’ve said many times before, having been an athletic director prior to sitting in this chair is a tremendous benefit, and that will serve him well.

"Jim will do an excellent job and I will be here to assist with the transition as much, or as little, as necessary. I’m thrilled for Jim, and thrilled for the ACC.”