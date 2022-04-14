Teel: Lacking All-ACC returnees, and as spring game beckons, Hokies face steep climb in 2022

Brent Pry’s challenges in re-establishing Virginia Tech’s football brand are clear. Recruiting, most critically in-state; player and staff development and retention; fan engagement; fundraising; crafting opportunities for name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation.

On the heels of three losing seasons in the last four years, those endeavors require time and nurturing. Conversely, navigating the 2022 season effectively will demand immediate personnel, schematic and game-management enhancements.

Glimpses of the Hokies’ progress under their rookie head coach come Saturday with a public scrimmage that closes spring practice sessions. Glimpses of last year’s All-ACC teams and this season’s rosters magnify the scope of Tech’s near-term climb.

For example, 49 of the 82 players voted first-, second- or third-team All-ACC are expected to return in the fall. The only Hokie among that group is punter Peter Moore, who made the third team.

Now consider Tech’s 2022 conference opponents.

Reigning Coastal Division champion Pitt welcomes back nine All-ACC players, including Jordan Addison, the Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s top receiver, and first-team defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. Virginia and Boston College boast five all-conference selections from 2021, the Cavaliers’ haul headlined by quarterback Brennan Armstrong, receiver Dontayvion Wicks and do-everything Keytaon Thompson.

N.C. State’s four All-ACC returnees include three from the first-team defense: tackle Corey Durden, linebacker Drake Thomas and safety Tanner Ingle. Oh, and don’t forget linebacker Payton Wilson, a first-teamer in 2020 before shoulder surgery ended his 2021.

Josh Downs, who caught an ACC-best 101 passes last season, leads North Carolina’s contingent of three all-league players. Miami and Duke have two each, Georgia Tech none, though quarterback Tyler Van Dyke’s remarkable efficiency last season as a freshman (25 touchdown passes, six interceptions) and Mario Cristobal’s arrival as head coach will ratchet up expectations for the Hurricanes.

Among the ACC teams not on Virginia Tech’s schedule, or Virginia’s for that matter, beware of Clemson’s defense and Wake Forest’s offense. The Tigers return six all-conference defenders, four on the line, while the Deacons boast first-team All-ACC receiver A.T. Perry, second-team quarterback Sam Hartman and third-team guard Sean Maginn.

The Hokies’ straits don’t appear as dire if you consider honorable mention all-conference returnees. Linebacker Dax Hollifield and defensive backs Chamarri Conner and Nasir Peoples earned that distinction in 2021.

But including honorable mentions bumps Pitt’s All-ACC group from nine to, gulp, 14, and doubles N.C. State’s to eight, including quarterback Devin Leary. If there’s another honorable-mention quarterback in any conference with a better touchdown pass-to-interception ratio than Leary’s 35-to-5 last season, I’m unaware.

The new-aged wild card, of course, is the transfer portal, which will churn throughout the spring and early summer.

Tech’s leading rusher in each of the last two seasons, Raheem Blackshear and Khalil Herbert, respectively, were transfers. So, too, were recent starting quarterbacks Ryan Willis and Braxton Burmeister.

The most notable player to transfer out also was a quarterback. All Hendon Hooker did last season at Tennessee was finish third nationally in passing efficiency, throwing for 31 touchdowns with only three interceptions.

The Hokies can only hope for a similar impact from their top 2022 transfers: quarterbacks Grant Wells (Marshall) and Jason Brown (South Carolina) and receiver Jadan Blue (Temple). Wells or Brown almost certainly will emerge as the starter, while Blue hopes to rediscover his 2019 form (95 receptions for 1,067 yards).

With the ACC Network televising Saturday’s 4 p.m., spring game, don’t expect Pry and his staff to stray much beyond the basics.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it was in six months,” Sam linebackers coach Shawn Quinn said Wednesday. “So we’ve got a lot of work to do, but it’s been fun to see where we’ve gone and the progress. ...

“You can [only] practice so much. It’s like being in a band. At some point, you’ve got to have a concert.”

The issue becomes whether the Hokies have enough virtuosos.

“When I look across the roster, it’s: Who do you feel like you win with?” Pry said. “And you want to feel that way about more guys each and every week. This is just another opportunity for that.”