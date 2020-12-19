Teel: Lawrence, Clemson at their best in redemptive conquest of Notre Dame

CHARLOTTE, N.C.
He even blocks. We knew Trevor Lawrence could run, and mercy, how he can throw. But block?
This revelation unfolded moments before halftime of Clemson’s redemptive 34-10 thumping of Notre Dame in Saturday’s ACC championship game. Leading 17-3, the Tigers faced a third-and-7 from their 15, where the situation dictated caution.
Indeed, Lawrence handed the ball to Travis Etienne off the right side. But rather than merely watch the ACC’s career leading rusher, Lawrence blocked safety DJ Brown, springing Etienne for a 15-yard gain.
Seven plays later, Etienne sprinted 44 yards for a touchdown. At 24-3, the rout was on.
Lawrence the complete player and Clemson the complete team were on full display, seizing their sixth consecutive ACC title and College Football Playoff bid.
“That [block] from Trevor was awesome,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “That’s who he is. … We empower him, and he can handle it.”
As perennial as the Tigers have become, Saturday was supposed to offer drama. This was the first ACC championship game to showcase top-five teams and a sequel to Notre Dame’s 47-40 double-overtime conquest of Clemson in early November.
But undefeated opponent notwithstanding, the Tigers (10-1) made Saturday as routine as their recent title-game routs of Virginia, Pittsburgh and Miami, mismatches they won by a combined 112 points.
Lawrence (COVID-19), linebacker James Skalski (groin) and defensive tackle Tyler Davis (knee) missed the loss at Notre Dame, and their presence Saturday flipped the rushing script. The Irish outrushed the Tigers 208-34 last month. Clemson’s ground margin Saturday was 219-44.
“Everything we didn’t do in South Bend,” Swinney said, “we did tonight.”
Lawrence was the primary reason. Sneaky-good on his feet, he ran for a season-high 90 yards, 34 on a third-quarter touchdown, and the threat he poses created space for Etienne.
Suffocated at Notre Dame (28 yards on 18 carries), Etienne ran for 124 on 10 attempts Saturday.
Lawrence is 34-1 as a starter, and Saturday he was extraordinary against an elite defense. Rebounding from an early interception, he threw for 322 yards and a touchdown, his 412 yards total offense making him the only choice as the game’s MVP.
“Whoever we’re playing,” Lawrence said, “we’re trying to make a statement.”
Saturday was also Exhibit A on why Clemson is paying defensive coordinator Brent Venables $2.4 million this season. He is peerless in the college ranks.
Notre Dame’s lone touchdown, a 21-yard run by freshman Chris Tyree (Thomas Dale), came midway through the fourth quarter, long after the outcome was obvious. The Tigers dominated college football’s best offensive line, sacked Ian Book six times and smothered the vertical passing game that fueled Notre Dame’s victory in November.
While the Tigers are playoff locks, the Fighting Irish, No. 2 in the CFP rankings entering Saturday, may have a nervous Selection Sunday.
Notre Dame (10-1) is more deserving than No. 5 Texas A&M, but late Saturday games between No. 1 Alabama and No. 7 Florida, and No. 9 Cincinnati and No. 23 Tulsa, could alter the discussion.
“There’s no doubt this is one of the four best football teams in the country,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said, “and we’ll leave the rest up to the committee.”
Swinney was even more adamant about Notre Dame.
“They stepped into the ring with Clemson twice and won one and lost one,” he said. “Absolutely, they deserve to be in, no doubt about it.”
Whatever its postseason fate, Notre Dame owes it to the ACC. Pandemic-inspired schedule changes in other conferences robbed the heretofore independent Irish of contracted games against Wisconsin, Arkansas, Southern California, Stanford and Western Michigan, and without the ACC’s lifeline, they’d have been relegated to playing Group of Five opponents and fellow independents such as Army, Brigham Young and Liberty.
If you don’t think that’s a large deal, ask Coastal Carolina and Cincinnati how difficult it is to crack the playoff while playing strictly a G5 schedule.
Not to suggest the arrangement was one-sided.
Notre Dame’s mere presence in a conference, not to mention its undefeated record, made the ACC the talk of college football. Plus, the Irish enhanced the league’s television appeal and revenue.
But not even iconic Notre Dame on a one-year rental — the Irish will return to independence in 2021 — could derail Clemson’s ACC dominance or slow Lawrence.
Quarterbacks such as Alabama’s Mac Jones and Florida’s Kyle Trask have gaudier stats, but Lawrence is simply better, no matter that he missed two games this season.
Those two, by the way, the loss at Notre Dame and a 34-28 win over Boston College, are the only contests this season Clemson has not won by at least 18 points.
“It’s so obvious who the best player in the country is,” Swinney said of Lawrence’s Heisman Trophy prospects. “I hate to even have to campaign for him.”
