Teel: Lawrence, Clemson at their best in redemptive conquest of Notre Dame

While the Tigers are playoff locks, the Fighting Irish, No. 2 in the CFP rankings entering Saturday, may have a nervous Selection Sunday.

Notre Dame (10-1) is more deserving than No. 5 Texas A&M, but late Saturday games between No. 1 Alabama and No. 7 Florida, and No. 9 Cincinnati and No. 23 Tulsa, could alter the discussion.

“There’s no doubt this is one of the four best football teams in the country,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said, “and we’ll leave the rest up to the committee.”

Swinney was even more adamant about Notre Dame.

“They stepped into the ring with Clemson twice and won one and lost one,” he said. “Absolutely, they deserve to be in, no doubt about it.”

Whatever its postseason fate, Notre Dame owes it to the ACC. Pandemic-inspired schedule changes in other conferences robbed the heretofore independent Irish of contracted games against Wisconsin, Arkansas, Southern California, Stanford and Western Michigan, and without the ACC’s lifeline, they’d have been relegated to playing Group of Five opponents and fellow independents such as Army, Brigham Young and Liberty.