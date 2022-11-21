Teel: Liberty basketball's winning culture on display even in defeat

LYNCHBURG — With more than 60 years and 2,000 games of college basketball coaching experience, Liberty’s Ritchie McKay and Southern Miss’ Jay Ladner are rarely unable to draw upon experience.

But each took a maiden voyage Friday.

“I’m not sure I’ve been in a game where a team was down 26 in the second half, 17-and-a-half [minutes] to go, and came back to take the lead,” McKay said.

“I’ve never been close to losing a lead like that,” Ladner said.

They have now.

Southern Miss defeated Liberty 76-72 in a game that ran counter to recent history but encouraged both.

Reeling from seven losing seasons in the last eight years, the Golden Eagles added accomplished transfers Felipe Haase (Mercer) and Austin Crowley (Ole Miss), and the combination has led a 4-0 start. Conversely, the Flames are 149-59 in the last seven-plus years, 2-2 on this young season.

Given that sustained excellence, Friday’s setback irritated McKay and his players, more so because it came before a rowdy crowd of 3,576 at Liberty Arena, the 4,000-seat complex they christened two years ago. But this was no routine defeat.

Indeed, the Flames are so accustomed to winning that not even a 52-26 deficit fazed them, a confidence that bodes well for the remainder of their final season in the Atlantic Sun Conference — they move to Conference USA in July.

“I’ve said all along that our group has a ton of character,” McKay said, “and I think they showed it tonight because that very easily could have been a game in which we gave up and doubted and lost our way. ...

“I think there’s a level of expectation and a standard that our guys pursue on a daily basis. It’s hard when you get down that many points.”

All Liberty did down 52-26 was go on a 26-0 binge to forge a tie. Sophomore reserve Brody Peebles and, naturally, acclaimed fifth-year senior Darius McGhee were the ringleaders.

Peebles made 8 of 9 shots overall, 6 of 7 beyond the arc, and finished with a career-high 24 points. The nation’s No. 2 scorer last season, the 5-foot-9 McGhee shot poorly from deep (3 of 14) but confounded defenders into 10 fouls en route to a game-high 29 points.

“You guys saw the fight in all of us,” McGhee said. “... We believe every game that we play we’re going to win.”

McGhee’s 4-point play — he banked in a 3-point prayer from the left wing, absorbed a foul, tumbled into the stands and made the free throw — gave Liberty a 62-60 lead before Southern Miss countered.

“They have a great system of play,” Ladner said. “It’s not just a set play for McGhee or let him go. They have a great system, and all those guys really understand their roles. ... But what makes them go, I think, is McGhee is so dynamic.

"They’ve got enough guys around him who know who butters their bread, and when he gets it going, like tonight — against [North Carolina] Central the other night, he ball fakes, he gets a guy in the air, he gets fouled and he throws it up their left-handed [from 3] and it goes in. ... He’s one of the most exciting players in Division I.”

Entering Tuesday night’s date with Northwestern in the Cancun Challenge, McGhee has scored 1,945 career points and helped Liberty win 106 games.

“When you’re the nation’s leading returning scorer you obviously get game-planned for,” McKay said. “He’s such a quick player and can get his feet set off the bounce as well as anyone I’ve ever seen.”

But the Flames’ success under McKay predates McGhee.

This is the eighth season of McKay 2.0 in Lynchburg. He first steered the program from 2007-09 and spent six years as Tony Bennett’s top assistant at Virginia prior to returning to Liberty. In all his time with the Flames, they’ve had one losing record.

McKay’s teams aren’t quite as deliberate or stingy as Bennett’s, but six consecutive seasons of at least 21 victories speak to his, and his staff’s, ability to identify, acquire and develop talent. The Flames earned NCAA tournament bids in 2019 and ’21, upsetting Mississippi State in ’19, and had punched their ticket in 2020 before the pandemic hit.

McKay believes this bunch has similar potential.