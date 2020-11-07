Teel: Liberty's upset of Hokies the just result for both

Now about the final sequence.

When Hooker found Turner for a 12-yard touchdown with 52 seconds left — Brian Johnson’s PAT knotted the game at 35 — the natural thought was: The Hokies scored too soon. Sure enough, Liberty moved quickly to Tech’s 41.

With eight seconds remaining, Flames coach Hugh Freeze sent senior walk-on Alex Barbir out to attempt a, gulp, 59-yard field goal. Given Barbir’s season to date — he was 2 of 6 from beyond 29 yards — and the risk of getting a long kick blocked, the decision was baffling.

Sure enough, Silas Dzansi blocked the kick. Jermaine Waller gathered the loose ball and raced for the apparent winning touchdown. But Fuente had called timeout, not he said to ice Barbir, but to make sure Tech’s personnel was correct.

“I don’t believe in waiting until the last second to call timeout on those situations,” Fuente said, “because I don’t ever like to let the kicker get a free swing at it.”

Fuente thought he called time well before the snap, but the official didn’t hear him until he screamed right before the play. The wisdom of a TO there is questionable, but what transpired next was more perplexing.