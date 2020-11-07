Teel: Liberty's upset of Hokies the just result for both

BLACKSBURG — Forget, for a moment, the implausible final sequence. Forget the winning touchdown that wasn’t, the walk-on kicker defying the odds and the quarterback haunting the program to which he originally committed.
Liberty defeated Virginia Tech 38-35 on Saturday at Lane Stadium, and for all the nuttiness of the final six minutes, for all the moments that could have reversed the outcome, the result was richly deserved for both teams.
The Flames were better than the Hokies. They owned the clock, defined clutch and made fools of everyone, yours truly included, who dismissed their No. 25 Associated Press ranking and undefeated record as products of a tame schedule.
Yes, Tech lost Khalil Herbert, the ACC’s leading rusher, to a hamstring injury on the opening kickoff. Yes, the Hokies also were without all-conference linebacker Rayshard Ashby (undisclosed injury) for much of the afternoon, plus tight end James Mitchell (undisclosed reasons) throughout.
Oh, and a second-quarter officiating gaffe arguably cost them four points.
No excuse. Poor tackling, debatable coaching and a crippling turnover doomed Tech to its fifth loss as a double-digit favorite, the second this season, in Justin Fuente’s five years as head coach.
“It’s pretty crushing,” Fuente said.
As it should be.
Liberty (7-0) hogged the ball for 37:27 and ran 80 plays to Tech’s 56. Thanks to elusive quarterback Malik Willis, a transfer from Auburn and former Hokies pledge, the Flames converted all four of their fourth-down attempts and wore out Tech's defense.
Fuente applauded Willis (217 yards and three touchdowns passing, 108 yards and one score rushing) for his athleticism and strength. But the overriding issue was the Hokies.
“It’s pretty hard if you’re right there,” Fuente said, “and can’t make the tackle. … We have not tackled particularly well and we did not tackle particularly well today.”
But warts aside, this team does have resolve.
Hooker drove Tech 90 yards to an end-of-half field goal after referee Stuart Mullins’ incorrect whistle erased Chamarri Conner’s long return of a Willis fumble — he might have scored, but slowed when he realized the play was dead.
Hooker threw touchdown passes to Kaleb Smith and Tre Turner, plus a 2-point conversion pass to Raheem Blackshear, to forge late ties at 28 and 35, the final deadlock coming after Fuente wisely allowed the Flames to score a touchdown from the 9-yard line with 1:41 remaining.
But the defense authored just one second-half stop, and even that turned disastrous. Tayvion Robinson’s muffed punt gift-wrapped possession for Liberty at Tech’s 5-yard line, and the Flames pounced immediately for a touchdown and 28-20 lead.
Now about the final sequence.
When Hooker found Turner for a 12-yard touchdown with 52 seconds left — Brian Johnson’s PAT knotted the game at 35 — the natural thought was: The Hokies scored too soon. Sure enough, Liberty moved quickly to Tech’s 41.
With eight seconds remaining, Flames coach Hugh Freeze sent senior walk-on Alex Barbir out to attempt a, gulp, 59-yard field goal. Given Barbir’s season to date — he was 2 of 6 from beyond 29 yards — and the risk of getting a long kick blocked, the decision was baffling.
Sure enough, Silas Dzansi blocked the kick. Jermaine Waller gathered the loose ball and raced for the apparent winning touchdown. But Fuente had called timeout, not he said to ice Barbir, but to make sure Tech’s personnel was correct.
“I don’t believe in waiting until the last second to call timeout on those situations,” Fuente said, “because I don’t ever like to let the kicker get a free swing at it.”
Fuente thought he called time well before the snap, but the official didn’t hear him until he screamed right before the play. The wisdom of a TO there is questionable, but what transpired next was more perplexing.
With Freeze reconsidering and rushing his offense back onto the field, the Hokies lined up as if to defend a Hail Mary, allowing Willis a routine 8-yard sideline pass to CJ Yarbrough. Barbir’s next attempt was from a far more manageable 51 yards, and it was true.
Fuente apologized to his team afterward for the late timeout, but the larger blunder was conceding those final 8 yards.
“Well, it was pretty difficult to get everybody back out there,” Fuente said. “That’s the first problem. Once you get the offense taking the field and not the field goal team. … Trying to protect the end zone, and they threw it underneath us.”
Barbir kicked for two seasons at Penn State but gave up football after hip surgery. He transferred to Liberty — one brother had graduated from the school and another was enrolled — and joined the football team only after last season’s kicker, Alex Probert, transferred to Iowa State.
Barbir said he kicked a 56-yarder as a high school junior “but it can’t be compared to beating an ACC opponent like Virginia Tech to go 7-0. … It’s just insane. I’ve been crying so much.”
In just their third Bowl Subdivision season, the Flames are reveling in a landmark season. Meanwhile, the Hokies are pondering a gutting setback and the prospect of next week’s home game against No. 11 Miami and a mobile quarterback, D’Eriq King, who had 535 yards total offense in Friday’s victory over N.C. State.
“I like our character,” Fuente said. “I like our work ethic.”
Both are about to be tested.
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel