Teel: Losing NCAA tournament no reason for ACC to panic

Elite teams can overcome such a personnel hit — Michigan advanced to the Elite Eight with second-leading scorer Isaiah Livers shelved by a foot injury — but no ACC squad fit that bill in 2020-21.

COVID limited Virginia Tech to five games between Feb. 1 and St. Patrick’s Day, and the Hokies never regained the mojo that lifted them to earlier victories over Villanova, Clemson, Virginia and Duke. Add sixth man Jalen Cone’s season-ending ankle injury and you have a team that couldn’t summon quite enough in a first-round overtime setback to Florida.

But at least Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech had more than one practice between the ACC and NCAA tournaments. Due to contact tracing and subsequent quarantining, Virginia managed one brief practice and a game-day shoot-around before losing to Ohio 62-58.

No offense to Ben Vander Plas, Jason Preston and the Bobcats, but given routine practice, the Cavaliers almost certainly would have won.

Clemson and North Carolina had no apparent hurdles in their tournament preparation. They just didn’t play well in losing to Big Ten opponents Rutgers and Wisconsin, respectively.