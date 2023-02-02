When Lou Campanelli entered hospice care several weeks back, his daughter Brooke asked several of his former James Madison basketball players to email her memories that she could read to her dad. Chip Rosenberg, a senior on the Dukes’ 1981 NCAA tournament team, was honored to share his enduring moment.

This was the summer of 1980, and Campanelli summoned him to the office. A sparingly used guard, Rosenberg was convinced Campanelli was planning to discard him.

Instead, Campanelli complimented him for getting stronger during the offseason, affirmed that his playing time likely would remain minimal but asked for his leadership of a younger squad.

“I was blown away,” Rosenberg, a JMU classmate of mine, said Wednesday from his North Carolina home.

Campanelli died in northern California on Tuesday at age 84, and when Rosenberg mourned his former coach on Facebook, Brooke Campanelli responded that she had read Rosenberg’s email to her dad before his passing.

Rosenberg got chills, embodying the impact a coach can have on a young person throughout his life.

The Dukes’ coach from 1972-85, Campanelli influenced scores while compiling a sterling 238-118 record that bridged the program’s move from NCAA Division II to Division I and the school’s transition from Madison College to James Madison University. On his watch, JMU reached and advanced in three consecutive NCAA tournaments, from 1981-83.

Lured by major-conference affiliation, Campanelli moved to Cal-Berkeley, where he guided the Bears to their first victory over UCLA in 26 years (52-game losing streak in the series) and their first NCAA tournament in three decades. Citing verbal mistreatment of players, Cal dismissed him midway through the 1992-93 season, his eighth with the program.

The five winning Pac-10 seasons Campanelli authored were the Bears’ best run since Hall of Famer Pete Newell coached them from 1954-60, and former Cal players such as current Stanford coach Jerod Haase continued to seek his counsel.

Moreover, the Pac-10 hired him as supervisor of officials. Yet even from three time zones away, Campanelli retained his JMU loyalty.

“The experience he had at James Madison was just such a beacon in his life, and he loved to talk about it,” said Ernie Nestor, an assistant to Campanelli at JMU and Cal. “And ... so many of the kids who played for him, they continued to reach out to him.”

Pat Dosh was among them. Indeed, he remained close with Campanelli, from the time he graduated in 1978, soaking in his coach’s advice about career and family.

Dosh and Sherman Dillard, JMU’s No. 2 career scorer, a former Dukes head coach and current Iowa assistant, traveled to the Bay Area for Campanelli’s 80th birthday party, and Dosh helped Brooke Campanelli organize the recent letter-writing effort.

“He saw more in me than I thought I had in me,” Dillard tweeted.

"He was hilarious but terrifying," Rosenberg said.

“I think he was misunderstood by some people,” said Dosh, a Short Pump resident, “because he was fiery and aggressive. He was really a tough, hard-nosed coach. ... However, if you gave him all you had, he loved those players. ...

“[Madison] football was in its infancy back then. Basketball really got the school up and running from a sports perspective.”

Like his friends and coaching influences Rollie Massimino, Hubie Brown and Mike Fratello, Campanelli played high school ball in North Jersey, and he was a Rhode Island assistant when Madison president Ronald Carrier and athletic director Dean Ehlers hired him.

The Dukes never had a losing season during Campanelli's tenure.

“He had a vision of what Madison College basketball could be,” Nestor said, “when others didn’t. And then he had a vision to go Division I and had a president who couldn’t get there fast enough and a remarkable athletic director."

This March will mark 40 years since Campanelli’s final NCAA team, and the program still hasn’t approached his accomplishments. JMU has since built two arenas and employed seven head coaches, but the Dukes’ lone NCAA appearances were in 1994 and 2013, their only NCAA tournament victory a decade ago over Long Island in the First Four.

All of which underscores two things: Sustained success is elusive. What Campanelli, his staff and players attained is beyond exceptional.

Let’s also appreciate that JMU, literally a handful of years removed from Division II status, didn’t advance in those NCAA tournaments over fellow upstarts. The Dukes took down Georgetown, Ohio State and West Virginia, and eventual first-round draft choices Sleepy Floyd and Clark Kellogg.

“He loved the close games," Nestor said. "He thrived in those games. ... He coached tournament basketball year-’round.”

This Campanelli did during a Virginia basketball renaissance.

Coaches J.D. Barnett at VCU, Dick Tarrant at Richmond, Charlie Moir at Virginia Tech, Paul Webb at Old Dominion and, most notably, Terry Holland at Virginia with Ralph Sampson, had quality programs. Whenever those teams clashed, it was an event.

Sampson grew up blocks from JMU’s Harrisonburg campus, and his December 1980 homecoming game against the Dukes drew a raucous crowd to Godwin Hall, JMU’s bandbox of a gym. The No. 3 Cavaliers prevailed 53-52.

Virginia went on to make the Final Four. JMU, in its maiden Division I tournament, upset Georgetown and Floyd before falling to Notre Dame and Kelly Tripucka.

A year later, the Dukes, with a core of under-recruited players such as Linton Townes, Charles Fisher, Dan Ruland and David Dupont, ended Kellogg’s Ohio State career in the tournament before famously losing to eventual national champion North Carolina 52-50. JMU limited Tar Heels freshman Michael Jordan to six points.

“It was the golden era of James Madison basketball," Nestor said, "and [folks] didn’t even realize it.”

