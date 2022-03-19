Teel: LSU's early exit from NCAA tournament rests with deposed coach Will Wade

MILWAUKEE — LSU’s basketball program earned three NCAA tournament bids during Will Wade’s coaching tenure. He was suspended for the first and fired before the last.

So abridges Wade’s five promising, accomplished and, eventually, disreputable seasons with the Tigers.

That all of this drama didn’t transpire at VCU or Clemson should be of considerable relief to those schools and their fan bases.

As the saying goes: There but for the grace of God go I.

Friday night here in Milwaukee, Wade’s final LSU team, ranked as high as 12th by the Associated Press and early January conqueror of Kentucky and Tennessee, lost to Iowa State, 59-54, in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Tigers trailed for nearly 36 of the 40 minutes, shot a dismal 37% and committed 19 turnovers.

“I said all week [that] it’s just basketball, but the distractions were a lot,” interim coach Kevin Nickelberry said, “and these guys still fought through those distractions, went out and gave LSU a chance to win tonight.”

The setback is not on them or Nickelberry, a former head coach at Howard and Hampton. The defeat is on Wade and the university that cynically employed him far too long.

Last Saturday, on the eve of the NCAA tournament bracket reveal, and with LSU assured of a bid, the school finally terminated Wade. The trigger was a notice of allegations from the NCAA that detailed rules violations deemed as “Level I,” the most serious and flagrant, committed by Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong, who also was fired.

Wade had been coaching on borrowed time since March 2019, when Yahoo Sports revealed that a 2017 FBI wiretap recorded him making a “strong-ass offer” for Javonte Smart, who later signed with the Tigers. When Wade defiantly refused to discuss the matter with LSU brass, the university suspended him, and under interim coach Tony Benford, the Tigers advanced to the Sweet 16.

Had Wade’s program experienced minimal success, perhaps administrators would have turfed him then. Don’t know about your bosses, but mine would send me packing if I refused to discuss accusations of unethical conduct.

It’s called insubordination.

But the Tigers had just won their first SEC regular-season championship in a decade. They had beaten No. 5 Kentucky on the road. They were rollin’.

So with a revised contract less tolerant of shenanigans, LSU reinstated Wade, who continued to sign top-flight talent and compete at the national level. The house of cards collapsed with the NCAA’s broadside, which included a striking example of Wade’s desperation.

Citing 2017 text messages between Wade and the former fiancée of an LSU player, the NCAA accused Wade of paying the woman hush money in exchange for her silence regarding improper inducements to athletes and prospects.

“We can no longer subject our University, Department of Athletics, and, most importantly, our student-athletes, to this taxing and already-lengthy process without taking action,” university president William Tate and athletic director Scott Woodward said in a joint statement. “Our responsibility to protect and promote the integrity and well-being of our entire institution and our student-athletes will always be paramount.”

Neither Tate (hired in May 2021) nor Woodward (appointed in April 2019) was on the job when the wiretap news broke, but where was LSU’s devotion to integrity the last three years?

There’s plenty of time for Wade, 39, to rehabilitate his image, but it’s a shame he’s squandered this portion of his career.

He wowed then-Clemson coach Oliver Purnell as a student manager, graduate assistant and director of operations. He worked as an assistant coach under Tommy Amaker at Harvard and Shaka Smart at VCU before, at age 30, landing the head-coaching job at Chattanooga.

After two winning seasons there, Wade was a logical candidate for VCU when Smart left for Texas in 2015. But even as he steered the Rams to 51 victories and two NCAA bids in as many years, Wade felt like a rental.

Some at Clemson pined for his hiring there, even though the Tigers were, and are, ably coached by Brad Brownell. But when LSU called, Wade was gone, replaced by the more seasoned and steady Mike Rhoades.

Had Wade remained at VCU, or eventually returned to Clemson, there’s little doubt his teams would have won. But would his program, and the institution, have been mired in scandal?

On the eve of their game against Iowa State, three LSU players appeared for a mandatory news conference, where 12 of 16 questions, none mean-spirited, all legitimate, centered on Wade and the subsequent fallout.

“A lot of people feel there’s a dark cloud around LSU basketball,” senior forward Darius Days said. “But that's how it’s been since I got there. We had a couple shirts made, ‘LSU versus The World.’ At all times, that’s how we feel. LSU versus The World. That’s just what it is.”

Alas, the battle lines were drawn by Will Wade.