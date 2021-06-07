Teel: 'Mad respect' for JMU softball after Women's College World Series exit

That sequence came in the final inning of JMU’s 2-1 victory Friday, when Alexander bolted from the circle, fielded a bunt and tagged a sliding Scotland David just before she could score the tying run.

Over the course of four-plus games, Alexander threw the first 434 pitches for the Dukes in OKC. She conquered Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on consecutive days to put JMU a victory away from the finals, and she played through pain in Sunday’s 6-3 loss to OU after getting hit by a pitch on her right foot.

But by the fifth inning Monday, Alexander had nothing left to give her team and the legions who fell for her this spring. So after the Sooners had scored four runs to extend their cushion to 6-1, Dukes coach Loren LaPorte, her emotions welling, strolled to the mound and lifted Alexander.

The fans at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium rose as one for a prolonged ovation as Alexander’s teammates embraced her in the dugout.

“It was a great moment,” Alexander said, “and it warmed my heart.”

And what would the afternoon have been without a final flex from Lynsey Meeks, JMU’s undersized, big-hearted third baseman? After drawing a seventh-inning walk, she stood on first base, smiled and broke into her trademark flex for the crowd.