Teel: 'Mad respect' for JMU softball after Women's College World Series exit

James Madison’s stirring postseason ended Monday at the hands of college softball’s top-ranked team and the sport’s most potent offense in more than a decade.
Please notice the absence of adjectives such as “improbable” and “stunning” to portray the Dukes’ run to the national semifinals. Indeed, while tempting, those words would diminish this squad, program and athletic department.
Yes, JMU was the first unseeded club to advance this far in the Women’s College World Series since the NCAA began seeding the bracket in 2005. And yes, the Dukes were vying to join Cal State Fullerton 1986 and Fresno State ’98 as the tournament’s lone champions from outside the Power Five conferences.
But Monday’s 7-1 loss to No. 1 Oklahoma notwithstanding, JMU absolutely belonged in Oklahoma City, and Dukes pitching ace Odicci Alexander will long be remembered as this postseason’s incandescent star, a mix of talent, endurance and charisma.
“Game recognizes game,” Oklahoma pitcher Giselle Juarez said, “and she’s a baller. I have mad respect for her.”
Patty Gasso, the Sooners’ Hall of Fame coach, marveled at Alexander’s athleticism.
“Some of the plays she made I think forever will be in our minds,” Gasso said. “Just watching that squeeze play where she dove and made [the tag] against Oklahoma State. … It was honestly just an honor to play against her.”
That sequence came in the final inning of JMU’s 2-1 victory Friday, when Alexander bolted from the circle, fielded a bunt and tagged a sliding Scotland David just before she could score the tying run.
Over the course of four-plus games, Alexander threw the first 434 pitches for the Dukes in OKC. She conquered Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on consecutive days to put JMU a victory away from the finals, and she played through pain in Sunday’s 6-3 loss to OU after getting hit by a pitch on her right foot.
But by the fifth inning Monday, Alexander had nothing left to give her team and the legions who fell for her this spring. So after the Sooners had scored four runs to extend their cushion to 6-1, Dukes coach Loren LaPorte, her emotions welling, strolled to the mound and lifted Alexander.
The fans at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium rose as one for a prolonged ovation as Alexander’s teammates embraced her in the dugout.
“It was a great moment,” Alexander said, “and it warmed my heart.”
And what would the afternoon have been without a final flex from Lynsey Meeks, JMU’s undersized, big-hearted third baseman? After drawing a seventh-inning walk, she stood on first base, smiled and broke into her trademark flex for the crowd.
Of course, the Dukes were disappointed to fall short of the final series and a possible national championship, but as Meeks’ wide grin showed, they were keenly aware of what they had accomplished and how they had inspired fans.
“I think single-handedly James Madison made our sport better,” Gasso said, “because they brought a lot of people in who wanted to watch them. I think that’s the ultimate compliment I can give a coach and a program.”
Kate Gordon gave JMU (41-4) reason to dream even more when she pulled Juarez’s opening pitch into the left-field stands for a home run. But Juarez yielded only three more hits while striking out 11.
Alexander no-hit the Sooners (54-3) through three innings, but a wild pitch and Jana Johns’ RBI single gave Oklahoma a 2-1 lead in the fourth, and an inning later, the Sooners, whose 155 home runs this season are the most by any Division I team since 2010, ended any doubt.
Oklahoma won the first of its four national championships in 2000, two years before JMU even fielded a varsity squad. But the Dukes have ascended quickly.
This season marked their eighth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance and their third super regional, softball’s Sweet 16, in the last five tournaments.
Pandemic travel concerns this spring precluded the ambitious non-conference schedule JMU typically plays, but in LaPorte’s first three years as head coach, the Dukes toppled ranked opponents such as Texas Tech, Missouri, Oregon, Tennessee, Michigan and Cal-Berkeley.
LaPorte’s approach mirrors her predecessor’s. Mickey Dean steered the Dukes to the first five of their now eight consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, including their first super regional in 2016, a regular season in which JMU dusted seven ranked foes, including Auburn, Tennessee and Arizona State.
When Dean accepted Auburn’s head-coaching offer in 2017, Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne elevated LaPorte from her assistant’s role, a promotion that sustained the program’s winning culture.
“Oklahoma City has always been a dream, but now we’ve been here and now it’s back to work,” LaPorte said. “… We’ve made a name for ourselves, and I think people have just kind of fallen in love with what this team was able to do.”
JMU has a long history of crashing postseason parties across myriad sports, including men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, field hockey, football and women’s lacrosse. The Dukes have won national titles in the latter three, and softball was on the cusp.
“A lot of people really didn’t think that we could do this,” Alexander said, “but we believed in ourselves. … Just to see the impact we had on people around the country, it’s amazing.”
