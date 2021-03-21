Teel: March basketball is cruel, never more than in this pandemic season

INDIANAPOLIS — Immersed in game preparation, Tony Bennett was unaware of Saturday night’s breaking news. Two-plus hours later, thanking and consoling a Virginia basketball team that gave him everything, Bennett remained unaware.
A neighboring program that he holds in high regard, VCU, had departed the NCAA tournament before playing a game, upended by a COVID-19 outbreak.
Still processing the Cavaliers’ 62-58 first-round loss to Ohio, Bennett was stunned by the Rams’ plight. He voiced empathy for them and wondered aloud why the virus had struck teams from our state, including UVA, so randomly and often.
And in that moment it did seem that Virginia programs have endured more than their share of COVID disruptions, frustrations and anguish.
But the truth is, sports throughout the nation and at every level have suffered, from canceled Little League and high school seasons to compromised college and professional schedules.
A season’s end — triumphant, crushing or numbing — is always time for reflection. Were expectations met or exceeded? What might the future hold? How to lend context to a final performance that may, or may not, reflect a months-long journey?
Any such assessment during the last 12 months, and for heaven knows how much longer, must be framed by the pandemic and an appreciation for the myriad sacrifices so many have made, and continue to make, for our entertainment.
So no matter how your team’s season transpired, overlaying those results onto a long-term narrative is perilous, indeed. Better to embrace the absolute joy of sports.
Yes, this marks the second time in the last three NCAA tournaments that Virginia has lost in the first-round to a double-digit seed. But any linkage between UMBC 2018 and Ohio ’21 is baseless.
Between those bookends was a stirring 2019 national championship, and Saturday’s defeat came after Jay Huff, Sam Hauser and the Cavaliers, regular-season champions of the ACC, quarantined for a week in the wake of a positive COVID test at the league tournament.
“I want to give Virginia all the credit in the world for what they went through,” Ohio coach Jeff Boals said.
Boals gets it. Seven of the Bobcats’ last 10 regular-season games were canceled.
Yes, Keve Aluma, Wabissa Bede and Virginia Tech fell to Florida in overtime Friday after leading for most of regulation. But the virus limited the Hokies to six games after Jan. 30, and their NCAA appearance after last season’s struggles was unexpected and exceptional.
Yes, Richmond was relegated to the NIT after multiple COVID pauses and late-season injuries marred a season that began with such promise. But look at what the Spiders did Wednesday in the opening round of the NIT.
With leading scorers Blake Francis and Grant Golden again shelved by injury, Matt Grace, Sal Koureissi and friends rallied from 11 points down to defeat Toledo, regular-season champion of the same Mid-American Conference from which Ohio hails. The comeback choked up Richmond coach Chris Mooney.
Yes, VCU endured the fate everyone feared for this NCAA tournament, its game versus Oregon declared a no contest about three hours before tipoff. But led by the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year, sophomore guard Bones Hyland, the Rams earned their NCAA invitation, never losing consecutive games while navigating an ever-changing schedule.
“I don’t even know where to start,” Hyland said on Twitter. “Growing up as a kid who came from nothing, these moments was [sic] all I dreamed of. Playing in March Madness was always a thing of beauty to me. I had a huge feeling we were about to make a crazy run & just like that my heart is shattered again.”
If that doesn’t tug at you …
We can only hope that no other athletes during college basketball’s postseason — the women’s tournament began Sunday in San Antonio — experience VCU’s pain.
VCU’s women stormed from off the grid to win the A-10 tournament as the No. 5 seed, securing the program’s first NCAA bid in 12 years. Taya Robinson, Tera Reed and the Rams are scheduled to face Indiana in the first round Monday.
Sunday, Elizabeth Kitley and Azana Baines led Virginia Tech over Marquette 70-63 in the Hokies’ first NCAA tournament appearance since 2006.
Celebrate it all. Celebrate Loyola of Chicago, Abilene Christian, Oral Roberts, North Texas and, yes, Ohio.
Celebrate every athlete, coach, administrator and health official who gave us games to sweat and busted brackets to regret.
Channeling his gift for perspective in trying moments, Bennett spoke for all of us Saturday night.
“I’m glad we’re having the NCAA tournament,” he said, “but it was a strange year unlike any, and I hope it never happens again.”
