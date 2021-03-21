Teel: March basketball is cruel, never more than in this pandemic season

So no matter how your team’s season transpired, overlaying those results onto a long-term narrative is perilous, indeed. Better to embrace the absolute joy of sports.

Yes, this marks the second time in the last three NCAA tournaments that Virginia has lost in the first-round to a double-digit seed. But any linkage between UMBC 2018 and Ohio ’21 is baseless.

Between those bookends was a stirring 2019 national championship, and Saturday’s defeat came after Jay Huff, Sam Hauser and the Cavaliers, regular-season champions of the ACC, quarantined for a week in the wake of a positive COVID test at the league tournament.

“I want to give Virginia all the credit in the world for what they went through,” Ohio coach Jeff Boals said.

Boals gets it. Seven of the Bobcats’ last 10 regular-season games were canceled.

Yes, Keve Aluma, Wabissa Bede and Virginia Tech fell to Florida in overtime Friday after leading for most of regulation. But the virus limited the Hokies to six games after Jan. 30, and their NCAA appearance after last season’s struggles was unexpected and exceptional.