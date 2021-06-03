Teel: March of time, not impending change, prompted Krzyzewski to retire

So why now? Why will the 2021-22 season, Krzyzewski’s 42nd at Duke and 47th as a head coach, be his last on the sideline?

Why is the winningest coach in college basketball history (1,170 victories) retiring?

The short answer: the March of time.

As they entered their 70s, Krzyzewski and his wife, Mickie, began contemplating the next chapter, and after years of casual conversation, this spring the talk became serious.

“The reason we’re doing this,” Krzyzewski said, “is because Mickie and I have decided the journey’s gonna be over in a year, and we’re gonna go after it as hard as we can, and then we’ll be a part of Duke’s continuing journey … for as long as we’re around.”

Krzyzewski will serve as an ambassador and advisor throughout the campus community, and university president Vincent Price said “there will always be a place for Mike at Duke.”