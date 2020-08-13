Teel: MEAC commissioner juggles pandemic, other issues in a busy season for college sports

As a former player, assistant coach, head coach and athletic director, Dennis Thomas appreciates college football, indeed the overarching mission of intercollegiate sports, like few others.
I use “mission” instead of the crass “enterprise” or “business,” because Thomas has never worked in the Power Five world of billion-dollar television contracts, palatial locker rooms and chartered flights.
Approaching his 19th year as commissioner of the Norfolk-based Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Thomas has served Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for his entire career. With modest resources and storied histories, those institutions generally view athletics more holistically than their more monied colleagues.
Which is why it pained Thomas all the more as he steered the MEAC last month to a unanimous decision not to stage fall sports. But as he processed the counsel of medical professionals and observed the national COVID-19 response, Thomas was convicted.
Weeks later, he is more so.
“The mental and physical health of our student-athletes, our staff and coaches are at the forefront,” Thomas said. “Sometimes I think we try a balancing act with the financial stresses that are out there, and we all understand that. That’s part of our industry as well.
“But at the end of the day, at some point in time in the fall, whether it be September or November, the pandemic is going to say, ‘This is the decision you have to make.’ It’s not going to be left to [university] presidents, ADs and commissioners. The pandemic is going to have a decision for all of us. I believe that.”
Most of the MEAC’s Football Championship Subdivision peers, including the Colonial Athletic Association, Ivy League and Southwestern Athletic Conference, made the same determination. And four Bowl Subdivision leagues — the Mid-American, Mountain West, Big Ten and Pac-12 — have followed.
Thomas was an All-America offensive lineman in the SWAC, at Alcorn State, and began his coaching career at his alma mater. He ascended to head coach at South Carolina State in 1986 and spent 12 years as Hampton University’s athletic director before taking over at the MEAC.
None of those schools will play sports this fall.
Two months ago, Thomas thought they might. The pandemic seemed to be easing, and numbers in the MEAC’s footprint of Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida were encouraging.
That led MEAC schools to plan for their fall seasons, albeit with socially distanced crowds and reduced championship fields.
“Then all of a sudden,” Thomas said. “Boom.”
Infections surged in July, and weighing on MEAC officials’ minds was COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on African Americans and other minorities, a concern noted in the press release announcing the conference’s suspension of fall sports.
One month shy of his 67th birthday and a sports administration veteran, Thomas is accustomed to crisis management. But like all of us, he has navigated new norms the past five months.
“I’ve never seen something like this,” he said, “that not only stopped intercollegiate athletics, and not only stopped business in America, but it stopped the world.”
As if a pandemic didn’t present enough challenges, Thomas is also leading the MEAC through membership transition.
Next June, North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M will exit the league, A&T for the Big South, the two Florida schools for the SWAC. This on the heels of Hampton joining the Big South two years ago.
The departures will leave the MEAC with the NCAA-minimum six football programs, but Thomas masks any worries. He dismisses any suggestion of a move down to Division II and is confident of recruiting new members, perhaps predominantly white institutions.
“I thought we were close on a couple,” Thomas said. “It just didn’t work out. So, some people think that all of a sudden now we just started considering PWIs. That’s not the case. … We’ve always been in that position. It’s just more pronounced now.”
Enshrined in the Black College Football Hall of Fame, Thomas is an HBCU sports encyclopedia.
Among his assistant coaches at South Side High in Heidelberg, Miss., was Archie Cooley, who later coached Jerry Rice at Mississippi Valley State. At Alcorn, Thomas coached Leslie Frazier, Roynell Young and Mark Harper, each of whom distinguished himself in the NFL. South Carolina State alum Darius Leonard, an Indianapolis Colts linebacker, led the NFL in tackles two seasons ago to earn Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
The next generation of HBCU stars may emerge in basketball. Five-star prospect Makur Maker has pledged to Howard, and four-star forward Nate Tabor signed with Norfolk State, their decisions especially notable during this time of heightened social awareness.
“The student-athletes, their parents, their coaches looked beyond glitter and the glamour [of major Division I],” Thomas said. “They saw value in those two outstanding institutions. … As if being on television will get you carte blanche in the professional ranks. Your performance on the playing field, court … will determine your value.”
If we can just figure out a way to stage winter sports such as basketball. Thomas considers himself optimistic, but the coronavirus, more accurately our disjointed, divided and selfish response to a global health crisis, has strained his upbeat disposition.
“I would be more optimistic,” Thomas said, “if I knew the public had embraced that we [have] a serious problem with this pandemic, and if we all were adhering to defined, clear policy in trying to flatten out the curve. … But I don’t see that happening.”