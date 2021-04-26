Teel: Mendenhall believes this could be the season 'UVA's run game finally breaks through'

Prior to the start of spring practice, Mendenhall said he “would love to see some more production from traditional runs while we keep the creativity of our quarterback runs, knowing K.T., Keytaon, is also part of that. So you have Brennan as a possibility, you have Ira as a possibility, you have Keytaon as a possibility, and then you have the traditional tailback runs or single-back runs that we would love to get more out of. …

“It’s probably our best chance ever, in the time I’ve been at UVA, to have the number of resources, with our offensive line almost all intact and returning, with a great new tight end that’s already arrived from Oklahoma State [Jelani Woods], and Grant Misch returning, there’s a physical presence where it could be that this then is the year UVA’s run game finally breaks through.”

Taulapapa, Indiana transfer Ronnie Walker (Hopewell) and Mike Hollins, who opted out of the 2020 pandemic season, are the principal contenders to boost Virginia’s running back output, and Mendenhall has relished the competition among them this spring.

Freshman Amaad Foston, an early enrollee, and yet-to-arrive Harvard graduate transfer Devin Darrington could add to the mix come training camp.