Teel: Mendenhall says upgrading UVA's traditional running game rests with o-line

Bronco Mendenhall considers running back to be Virginia’s deepest position. Starting with incumbent Wayne Taulapapa, the Cavaliers’ head coach foresees five players vying for snaps this season.
“But really, good luck beating out Wayne,” Mendenhall said. “He just seems to win every drill every time they’re competing.”
Does Mendenhall’s praise signal that Taulapapa, a solid but unspectacular runner, has improved markedly? Or are his fellow running backs not yet capable of challenging him?
The answers will, in part, guide UVA’s course during a year in which Mendenhall believes more production from the traditional running game is essential.
Cavaliers faithful were spoiled throughout the 1990s as Terry Kirby, Nikki Fisher, Jerrod Washington, Tiki Barber and Thomas Jones combined for 10 seasons in which each logged at least 100 carries and averaged more than 5 yards per attempt.
The most recent UVA back to post such numbers was Cedric Peerman in 2007 and ’08, though to be fair, Perry Jones in 2011 and Taquan Mizzell in ’16 averaged 5.0 and doubled as exceptional receivers out of the backfield.
Taulapapa’s two-year per-carry average is 4.5. Moreover, only one of his 204 career attempts, a 31-yarder versus Duke in 2019, has netted more than 20 yards.
Peerman, a sixth-round pick in 2009, is the most recent UVA running back selected in the NFL draft. Every other ACC program except Duke has had at least one running back drafted in the last decade.
Overall tepid production from the position has not precluded intermittent success, witness the Cavaliers’ Coastal Division title in 2019. Quarterback Bryce Perkins was their most potent rusher and ignited an offense that carried them to the Orange Bowl.
UVA’s 32.1 points-per-game that season marked the program’s best since the Kirby-Fisher-Shawn Moore-Herman Moore bunch of 1990 averaged 40.2. With quarterback Brennan Armstrong leading the team in rushing (552 yards) and carries (126), the Cavaliers averaged 30.7 points last year en route to a 5-5 record.
Nationally, Virginia ranked 40th and 47th in scoring the last two years, the only seasons in the last decade it’s cracked the top 50.
Indiana transfer Ronnie Walker Jr., Harvard transfer Devin Darrington, freshman Ahmad Fosten and Mike Hollins, who opted out of the 2020 pandemic season, are the running backs pushing Taulapapa for playing time.
Darrington is the only one among the group who in a single college season has carried the ball at least 125 times or rushed for at least 500 yards. Two years ago, he gained 734 yards on 182 attempts (4.0 average) and scored seven touchdowns for a 4-6 Harvard team that lost its final five games by a combined 27 points.
Taulapapa expects the competition in preseason camp to make him better and more productive.
“Obviously the past couple years I haven’t been able to bring the production I would like to,” he said, citing technique as his primary shortcoming.
Mendenhall shifts the onus from Taulapapa to an offensive line that includes veteran starters such as guard Chris Glaser, center Olu Oluwatimi and tackle Ryan Swoboda. The Cavaliers also are deep at tight end, where 6-foot-7, 265-pound Oklahoma State transfer Jelani Woods is poised to start.
“I think it has a lot less to do with Wayne and more to do with our offensive front and the holes he has,” Mendenhall said. “Wayne is a really good player, probably our best special-teams player, and capable in every area. When the holes are bigger and the blocking is more consistent, the traditional run game will be better.”
Using Armstrong, Keytaon Thompson and Ira Armstead at quarterback, offensive coordinator Robert Anae found clever ways to occasionally spark UVA’s rushing offense last year, and he has those options again in 2021. The preference is to unearth a more conventional running game that would, in turn, make the innovations even more effective.
“If we can do that,” Armstrong said, “it takes the pressure off me running the ball. I think it’s very possible. I think with the schemes we have, the guys we have coming back in the running back room, I think there’s a lot of improvement that we’re seeing. …
“I think we’re going to have it, I really do. With our o-line and our running backs, I really think we’re going to have it. And our tight ends. Our tight ends are huge. They’re great blockers, and we need that stuff for our run game, especially the traditional.”
