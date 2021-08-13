Teel: Mendenhall says upgrading UVA's traditional running game rests with o-line

Darrington is the only one among the group who in a single college season has carried the ball at least 125 times or rushed for at least 500 yards. Two years ago, he gained 734 yards on 182 attempts (4.0 average) and scored seven touchdowns for a 4-6 Harvard team that lost its final five games by a combined 27 points.

Taulapapa expects the competition in preseason camp to make him better and more productive.

“Obviously the past couple years I haven’t been able to bring the production I would like to,” he said, citing technique as his primary shortcoming.

Mendenhall shifts the onus from Taulapapa to an offensive line that includes veteran starters such as guard Chris Glaser, center Olu Oluwatimi and tackle Ryan Swoboda. The Cavaliers also are deep at tight end, where 6-foot-7, 265-pound Oklahoma State transfer Jelani Woods is poised to start.

“I think it has a lot less to do with Wayne and more to do with our offensive front and the holes he has,” Mendenhall said. “Wayne is a really good player, probably our best special-teams player, and capable in every area. When the holes are bigger and the blocking is more consistent, the traditional run game will be better.”