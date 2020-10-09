Teel: Miami looks to prove it belongs on center stage with Clemson

Clemson linebacker James Skalski heard the critiques of the Tigers’ 41-23 victory over Virginia last week. Favored by four touchdowns, they hadn’t been good enough, especially on defense.
More to the point: Unranked UVA had exposed flaws that would haunt No. 1 Clemson this Saturday against No. 7 Miami.
Skalski’s response was spot-on.
“Yes, I agree with the fans that it’s not up to the standard and the elite level we want to play with,” he said. “But, at the same time, I think you have to give Virginia a lot of credit. I don’t think a lot of people understand: That is a good football team that creates a lot of [matchup] problems, that has a great scheme and great coaching and is getting better and better every year. Like, Virginia’s good. They can play ball, and I don’t think people recognize that enough.”
UVA is good, indeed. Miami, on paper, is better.
The question then becomes: Are the Hurricanes good enough to end Clemson’s 24-game winning streak against the ACC?
Last December, the notion was unthinkable.
Under rookie head coach Manny Diaz, and the offensive coordinator he recruited from Nick Saban’s Alabama staff, Miami closed 2019 with losses to Florida International, Duke and Louisiana Tech. The latter, a 14-0 Independence Bowl mess, doomed OC Dan Enos.
Diaz quickly poached Rhett Lashlee from Sonny Dykes’ Southern Methodist staff to replace Enos. One week later, the Hurricanes landed a marquee quarterback in Houston transfer D’Eriq King.
Through three games, double-digit conquests of UAB, Louisville and Florida State, the combination appears formidable. The Hurricanes lead the conference in scoring at 43.3 points per game and total offense at 499 yards per game, while King trails only Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence in pass efficiency.
This is the first collision of top 10 ACC teams since Clemson’s 38-3 demolition of Miami in the 2017 ACC title game. But those Hurricanes had just dropped their regular-season finale, to, by record, the worst Pittsburgh team of the last decade.
Better to compare Saturday to the most recent regular-season clash of top 10 ACC squads. That was 2016, when Deshaun Watson and Clemson defeated Lamar Jackson and Louisville 42-36 — the Tigers won the national championship; Jackson won the Heisman Trophy.
The contest featured 1,075 yards of offense, and the Cardinals’ final drive ended at Clemson’s 3-yard line with 33 seconds remaining.
Saturday night at Death Valley could produce similar pyrotechnics.
Neither Lawrence nor King has thrown an interception, and they’re surrounded by an array of talent headlined by Tigers running back Travis Etienne and Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan. Why, even the kickers are top shelf — Clemson’s B.T. Potter and Miami’s Jose Borregales are a combined 11 for 11 on field goals, each with multiple makes beyond 40 yards.
The Tigers have not lost to a league opponent since 2017 at Syracuse and have not fallen at home since 2016 to Pitt. Dating to a 2014 setback at Georgia Tech, Clemson has won 12 straight versus ranked ACC rivals, and the most recent four were by a combined 134 points.
Such lopsided results damage the league’s national image, and indeed, the only ACC program other than Clemson to finish among The Associated Press top 10 in the past five seasons was No. 8 Florida State in 2016. Worse yet, the Tigers were the lone ACC team ranked in the final AP poll last season.
Not since 1988 had the ACC been so poorly represented in the season-ending poll. And never had a Power Five conference with at least 12 members not placed at least two teams in the final rankings.
In short, a fourth quarter Saturday reminiscent of Louisville-Clemson ’16 would enhance not only Miami’s reputation but also the ACC’s.
For such drama to unfold, the Hurricanes’ upgraded offensive line will have to neutralize a Tigers’ defensive front that’s yet to be at full strength.
Miami yielded 51 sacks last season, worst among Power Five teams. This year, the Hurricanes have allowed three.
Clemson sacked UVA’s Brennan Armstrong three times last week and has 13 for the season, but Armstrong netted 359 yards, 270 passing and 89 rushing, and threw for three touchdowns. Hence, doubts about the Tigers’ defense.
But Clemson’s all-ACC tackle, Tyler Davis, is expected back Saturday after missing two games with a knee injury. Also, the Tigers eventually figure to return their projected starting defensive ends, Xavier Thomas and Justin Foster, neither of whom has played this season due to injury or illness.
“You need to take into account that we have a lot of young guys who haven’t had the lights on them like this before,” Skalski said.
Fair enough, but Skalski, Lawrence, Etienne and a host of other Tigers are accustomed to center stage. Not so the Hurricanes.
“They’re No. 1 for a reason,” Miami safety Amari Carter said, “but we also feel like we have the right to be here. That’s on us to prove … as a team.”
