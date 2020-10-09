Teel: Miami looks to prove it belongs on center stage with Clemson

The Tigers have not lost to a league opponent since 2017 at Syracuse and have not fallen at home since 2016 to Pitt. Dating to a 2014 setback at Georgia Tech, Clemson has won 12 straight versus ranked ACC rivals, and the most recent four were by a combined 134 points.

Such lopsided results damage the league’s national image, and indeed, the only ACC program other than Clemson to finish among The Associated Press top 10 in the past five seasons was No. 8 Florida State in 2016. Worse yet, the Tigers were the lone ACC team ranked in the final AP poll last season.

Not since 1988 had the ACC been so poorly represented in the season-ending poll. And never had a Power Five conference with at least 12 members not placed at least two teams in the final rankings.

In short, a fourth quarter Saturday reminiscent of Louisville-Clemson ’16 would enhance not only Miami’s reputation but also the ACC’s.

For such drama to unfold, the Hurricanes’ upgraded offensive line will have to neutralize a Tigers’ defensive front that’s yet to be at full strength.

Miami yielded 51 sacks last season, worst among Power Five teams. This year, the Hurricanes have allowed three.