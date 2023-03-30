Jim and Liz Larranaga returned from their Virgin Islands honeymoon in July 1971 to a message from Terry Holland, the fledgling head basketball coach at Davidson College.

Holland needed an ambitious assistant, and Jack Curran, Larranaga’s renowned coach at New York’s Archbishop Malloy, had recommended him. Selected in the sixth round of the ’71 NBA draft out of Providence, Larranaga first went to the Detroit Pistons’ camp.

But when Detroit released him, Larranaga headed to Davidson, tipping off a coaching odyssey remarkable for its longevity and accomplishments, a journey that should eventually include his enshrinement in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Saturday in Houston, Larranaga’s Miami Hurricanes face Connecticut in the marquee semifinal of this NCAA Final Four. UConn has won four national titles; Miami has never sniffed an NCAA basketball championship — until now.

And therein lies Larranaga’s magic.

Seventeen years ago, he steered an 11th-seeded George Mason program that had never won an NCAA tournament game to the 2006 Final Four, knocking off Michigan State, North Carolina, Wichita State and, in a classic East Regional championship game, UConn.

When Larranaga left George Mason for Miami five years later, the Hurricanes had four NCAA tournament victories all-time. They are 11-5 on his watch, four times advancing to the Sweet 16, twice to the Elite Eight and this year to the Final Four.

And when Miami defeated Texas on Sunday in the Midwest Regional final and Larranaga climbed the ladder to cut the last strand of net?

“You can’t imagine how much I thought of Coach Holland,” he said.

Indeed, their bonds transcended basketball coaching. Yes, Larranaga was on Holland’s staff when Virginia reached the 1981 and ’84 Final Fours, helping the Cavaliers recruit Ralph Sampson and attain national prominence.

His first assignment was to shadow Sampson, a 7-foot-4 unicorn out of Harrisonburg High, on the postseason all-star circuit, where he competed with and against the likes of James Worthy, Clark Kellogg and Sam Bowie.

More enduring than any recruitment or victory, Holland and Larranaga became dear friends, affection that extended to other Holland assistants such as Dave Odom and Craig Littlepage.

Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019, Holland died Feb. 26 at age 80, prompting Larranaga to appreciate anew how Holland taught him how to bring a family vibe to a program.

“He’s cracked the code how to get the most of out of his players, the most out of his team,” said Lamar Butler, a starting guard for George Mason in ’06 and an assistant coach at Paul VI High in Northern Virginia.

Larranaga first ran his own program at Division II American International from 1977-79. But when Vanderbilt hired UVa assistant Richard Schmidt as head coach in ’79, Holland lured Larranaga to Charlottesville, where he remained until accepting Bowling Green’s head-coaching position in ’86.

The Falcons never made the NCAA tournament during Larranaga’s 11 seasons, patience that few, if any, Division I programs would have in today’s transactional world. From Bowling Green it was off to George Mason for 14 years, a run highlighted by five NCAA bids and four National Invitation Tournament appearances, success the Patriots have not sniffed since, further testament of Larranaga’s skill.

Larranaga, 73 and grandfather to four, has fashioned a 725-482 career record, and unlike many of his younger colleagues, he has adapted to college sports’ new world of name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation and unfettered transfer options.

This season, Larranaga was nominated for the Naismith Hall of Fame. He was not among the finalists, though, an oversight likely to change in the near future.

“I would have never thought that 17 years later, at age 73, we’d be talking about him making the Final Four again,” said Folarin Campbell, Butler’s backcourt mate for the ’06 Patriots. “[But] he just finds ways to motivate his guys.

“It can either be off the top of his head or things he has written down. He just has that gift.”

Campbell's parents hail from Nigeria, and when his paternal grandmother died during the 2005-06 season, Campbell considered accompanying his family to their homeland for the burial. Larranaga gave his blessing but also asked Campbell’s parents if he could meet with them.

They gathered at the Campbells’ Maryland home for dinner, Larranaga, his staff, Folarin and his parents. Larranaga explained the importance of Mason’s upcoming non-conference game at Wichita State, a contest essential to the Patriots’ NCAA at-large chances.

Campbell’s father decided that his son should remain with the team and chase his dreams. Days later, Campbell scored 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting in Mason’s victory.

Years later, he and his family remain grateful.

“If we don’t win that Wichita State BracketBuster game, we don’t get an at-large bid,” said Campbell, a George Mason athletics fundraiser. “He didn’t have to come to the house. He could have easily just called my parents.”

Campbell and Butler see striking similarities in their Final Four team and Miami’s, most notably balanced scoring, an undersized lineup and supreme confidence: Butler, Campbell, Tony Skinn, Jai Lewis and Lamar Thomas for the Patriots; Isaiah Wong, Nijel Pack, Jordan Miller, Wooga Poplar and Norchad Omier for the Hurricanes.

“What’s cool for me to think is, I played for Hall of Fame coach,” Butler said. “Not many guys can say they played for Roy Williams, Coach K, Jay Wright, Jim Boeheim. You’ve got to put him in that category.”

Elite coaching is most evident during tense games, witness Miami’s current tournament run.

Trailing Drake in the first round by eight points with less than six minutes remaining, the Hurricanes, out of timeouts and with Larranaga calmly orchestrating with his piercing whistles, closed with a 16-1 binge.

Similarly, Miami outscored Indiana by 18 in the final 13 minutes, Texas by 20 in the last 14 minutes to erase a 13-point deficit.

Since the summer, Larranaga believed in this team. Veterans such as Wong and Miller were motivated by last season’s Elite Eight loss to Kansas, while incoming transfers Pack and Omier blended seamlessly.

A devotee of Franklin Covey’s seven habits of highly effective people, Larranaga focused on No. 2: Begin with the end in mind.

“It’s like putting into your GPS your destination,” Larranaga said, “and I think we put in Houston as our destination.”

Just the latest stop in an extraordinary coaching journey.

