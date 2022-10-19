Teel: Midseason college football musings on Hokies, Virginia, Spiders and more

Football halftimes are for procuring additional eats, braving the rest room lines and assessing second-half prospects. With our college teams at or near midseason, I’ll leave the first two tasks to you and chime in on the third.

VIRGINIA (2-4, 0-3 ACC): Stunningly, the Cavaliers rank last among the ACC’s 14 teams in pass efficiency. Their opponent Thursday night, Georgia Tech, boasts the league’s No. 3 pass defense. So run, run, and run some more, yes?

Heck, no!

If UVa is to reverse trajectory, rookie coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings need to unearth the Brennan Armstrong who last season threw 31 touchdown passes and averaged 404.5 passing yards per game. Armstrong individually and the offensive collectively have nosedived under the new staff’s more balanced approach, and it’s incumbent upon the coaches to cater to his strengths, regardless of the opponent.

VIRGINIA TECH (2-5, 1-3 ACC): The quickest way to revive a dormant offense (19.1 points per game) is for the defense and special teams to create short fields. The Hokies are doing neither.

Only four teams nationally have fewer takeaways than Tech’s five. Moreover, the Hokies average 1.3 yards per punt return and 19.2 yards per kickoff return, a combination that’s the Power Five’s worst.

Last week’s 20-14 loss to Miami was the most glaring example. Tech’s average starting field position on a dozen possessions was its own 19, a bridge too far for an offense not equipped for 80-yard drives.

JAMES MADISON (5-1, 3-1 Sun Belt): As a Championship Subdivision power, the Dukes were accustomed to playing one Bowl Subdivision opponent a season. As an FBS newcomer this year, JMU is playing 10.

The toll of that exponential upgrade emerged in Saturday’s 45-38 defeat at Georgia Southern. The question is how quickly the Dukes, who haven’t dropped consecutive games in a single season since 2015, can rebound.

JMU and quarterback Todd Centeio — he ranks fifth nationally in total offense at 352.2 yards per game — host Marshall this week for homecoming, followed by an open date and a trip to Louisville.

LIBERTY (6-1): The Flames needed three fourth-quarter stops Saturday to survive FCS Gardner-Webb 21-20, prompting High Freeze to call his team “an ugly 6-1.” Perhaps, but given that starting quarterback Charlie Brewer (hand) and backup Kaidon Salter (groin) were shelved by injuries, Liberty is also resilient.

Johnathan Bennett quarterbacked the Flames last week and will start for the fourth time this season Saturday against Brigham Young if Brewer and Salter remain unavailable. After eight games in as many Saturdays, Liberty earns an open date the final week of October before a Nov. 5 contest at Arkansas.

OLD DOMINION (3-3, 2-0 Sun Belt): ODU’s 49-21 demolition of previously unbeaten Coastal Carolina on Saturday was as complete as it was shocking.

The Monarchs, 11-point road pups, averaged 10.9 yards per play, more than double their 5.0 norm over the season’s opening five games. Blake Watson rushed for 256 yards and three scores on a modest 18 carries — that’s an absurd 14.2 yards per attempt — while Hayden Wolff threw for 180 yards and a touchdown.

ODU did not commit a turnover against an opponent that was leading the nation in takeaways (17), scored touchdowns on its final six possessions and faced only six third downs. Just remarkable.

Sign me up for the Monarchs’ home finale, Nov. 12 against JMU.

WILLIAM & MARY (5-1, 2-1 CAA): For the second consecutive season, the Tribe is threatening the program record for average yards per rush. Last year’s 5.0 was a tick off the 5.1 standard set in 1990 by Robert Green and Co., and this season W&M is averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

Look for the Tribe to continue enhancing their FCS playoff credentials, and for backs Bronson Yoder and Malachi Imoh to amass beaucoup yards, Saturday at Towson (2-4, 0-3). The Tigers rank 11th among 13 Colonial Athletic Association teams in rushing defense.

RICHMOND (4-2, 2-1 CAA): How’s this for a winning formula? The Spiders have committed just four turnovers this season, tied for sixth-best nationally, and are allowing FCS opponents only 14.8 points per game.