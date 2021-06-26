Teel: Mike Jones brings "understated charisma," wealth of connections to Hokies basketball

Mike Jones has guarded the GOAT, coached a pair of top-two draft picks and scored 19 points in a triple-overtime March Madness epic.
But in sharing his basketball journey with the young men in his care, Jones invariably returns to his playing days in Finland. The numbing cold, meager training rooms and preponderance of darkness.
“I talk to kids all the time,” Jones said, “and tell them to be thankful for what you have, man. You just don’t know what it’s like out there.”
After leading a storied high school program for nearly two decades, Jones is grateful for his new venture: associate head coach at Virginia Tech.
“I’m truly just excited,” he said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve done anything for the first time. And every day [now] is like a first.”
Jones is an intriguing choice to replace Chester Frazier, who left Tech to become an assistant coach at Illinois, his alma mater. His career arc is atypical for college coaches, but he brings a wealth of connections and experiences to the Hokies.
Jones spent the last 19 years as the head coach at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Md. Despite a 15-17 mark in his debut season, Jones’ teams won more than 80% of their games (511-119) and nine regular-season titles in one of the nation’s most challenging leagues, the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
DeMatha might well have been Jones’ destination job. He played there for Hall of Famer Morgan Wootten and served four years as his assistant before accepting the pressurized task of succeeding a legend as big whistle.
The Stags were family, DeMatha was home, and Jones declined many offers to leave.
But in early May, Virginia Tech coach Mike Young reached out. Swamped with his duties coaching USA Basketball’s U16 national team — the 2019 group won the world championship — Jones let the call go to voicemail.
Once the two connected and Young made his pitch, things escalated quickly.
Young was drawn by Jones’ teaching acumen and ties not only in the Washington-Baltimore corridor, but also nationally and internationally. Jones was struck by the Hokies’ upward trajectory and Young’s delegation of responsibilities to his staff — assistants aren’t pigeonholed into one area, such as recruiting, but are expected to contribute across the board in preparation for potential head-coaching opportunities.
Then there was the Oliver Purnell connection.
Young worked under Purnell at Radford for the 1988-89 season, and Jones played for Purnell at Old Dominion from 1991-95. As Jones drove to Blacksburg for his interview, he spoke to Purnell for nearly two hours.
“Coach Purnell thinks the world of Coach Young,” Jones said, “and I would trust anything he tells me.”
Jones has never coached at the college level, but certainly has coached college-level talent — and above.
Six of his DeMatha players landed in the NBA, including Victor Oladipo, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2013 NBA draft, and Markelle Fultz, the No. 1 selection in 2017. Moreover, 17 years of varied coaching roles with USA Basketball exposed Jones to elite players from around the world.
A 6-foot-5 wing, Jones was a good, not great, player at DeMatha. Among the coaches who recruited him were Purnell at Radford, VMI assistant Pete Strickland and Virginia Tech assistant Tic Price, and in 1991, after Jones’ senior season, fate brought them all together.
Purnell became head coach at ODU, his alma mater, and hired Strickland and Price for his staff. Jones was sold.
He played sparingly as a freshman and sophomore, and was none too pleased with his minutes. But his patience and hard work transformed him into an essential double-figure scorer for the remainder of his career, and as a senior in 1995, he helped the Monarchs upset Villanova in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, the event’s first triple-overtime game since 1982.
Seven months later, as an undrafted free agent for the Indiana Pacers, Jones found himself defending Michael Jordan for three possessions during a preseason game in Dayton, Ohio. Jordan did not score on those three possessions.
“Clearly he didn’t try to score,” Jones said, laughing, “but that’s not part of the story I tell.”
Jordan’s Bulls went on to win a record 72 regular-season games and the franchise’s fourth NBA championship, while Jones started an international path that took him to the Dominican Republic, Hong Kong, Portugal and Finland.
The most memorable stop was Finland, where the sun was up for about five hours a day and trainers didn’t even use pre-wrap before taping ankles. Translation: Jones soon didn’t have any hair left on his ankles and lower calves.
Oh, and the temperatures.
“I was basically living at the North Pole,” Jones said.
By 1998, Jones was back living in Maryland and assisting Wootten at DeMatha. Inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000, Wootten coached the Stags to a 1,274-192 record (.869 winning percentage) over 46 seasons.
Wootten, who died last year at age 88, taught Jones many lessons, sideline demeanor and adaptability chief among them.
“He did everything in such a classy and gentlemanly way,” Jones said. “He never lost his cool. He was always poised and under control, and that’s why his teams always played that way. That was one of the things I always wanted to be as a coach. … I just think that’s a great example for helping to raise young men. …
“When the world was changing and our culture was changing, he was able to adjust and adapt. … No matter what the dynamics were, no matter what the circumstances were, he was able to win. That’s something we all would like to do, but he did it better than anyone else.”
Like Jones, Strickland played for and coached under Wootten at DeMatha. Moreover, the school hired him to succeed Jones, at least for the upcoming season.
Strickland sees a lot of Wootten in Jones and considers him an ideal fit for Young and the Hokies.
“I really believe Mike Young is going to win there, and win for a real nice length of time,” Strickland said. “He’s just a quality coach and a quality guy, and that’s what he’s getting in Mike Jones. …
“[Jones is] not an emotive guy, but he has an understated charisma. He just connects with people.”
Strickland and Jones reconnected Friday when Jones was front-and-center at DeMatha evaluating prospects for the Hokies. As a former private-school coach, Jones is accustomed to recruiting, but not in a shark tank such as the ACC.
“I think the biggest [change] for me is going to be, because we were DeMatha, I was able to be extremely selective,” Jones said. “I did not have to throw a wide net and hope I’d catch a couple. … If I wanted you, we pretty much got you. Obviously I understand it won’t necessarily be that easy going forward, but I do welcome the challenge.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel