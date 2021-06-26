Teel: Mike Jones brings "understated charisma," wealth of connections to Hokies basketball

“He did everything in such a classy and gentlemanly way,” Jones said. “He never lost his cool. He was always poised and under control, and that’s why his teams always played that way. That was one of the things I always wanted to be as a coach. … I just think that’s a great example for helping to raise young men. …

“When the world was changing and our culture was changing, he was able to adjust and adapt. … No matter what the dynamics were, no matter what the circumstances were, he was able to win. That’s something we all would like to do, but he did it better than anyone else.”

Like Jones, Strickland played for and coached under Wootten at DeMatha. Moreover, the school hired him to succeed Jones, at least for the upcoming season.

Strickland sees a lot of Wootten in Jones and considers him an ideal fit for Young and the Hokies.

“I really believe Mike Young is going to win there, and win for a real nice length of time,” Strickland said. “He’s just a quality coach and a quality guy, and that’s what he’s getting in Mike Jones. …

“[Jones is] not an emotive guy, but he has an understated charisma. He just connects with people.”