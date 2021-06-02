Teel: Mike Krzyzewski's next leadership mission is grooming his hand-picked successor at Duke

As a West Point graduate, Krzyzewski reveres the privilege of leadership and studies the craft endlessly, and under his guidance, Duke has advanced to the sport’s ultimate weekend in four decades, a reflection not only of longevity but also a willingness, indeed a desire, to adapt.

Krzyzewski’s program hung banners with four-year staples such as Christian Laettner and Shane Battier and one-and-done flashes such as Jahlil Okafor and Tyus Jones. He won with lockdown defensive teams and free-wheeling offensive teams.

“I wanted to be a teacher and a coach, but really what I always wanted to be was a leader,” Krzyzewski told me in late February 2010, weeks before Duke’s fourth national title. “… Every day is different. It’s never boring. It’s never perfect. ...

“It’s never-ending, and I find it incredibly interesting. And I think to tap into people who I’ve met, developed relationships with, who are leaders in their fields, helps me. Business, medicine, community leaders. It’s something I’ll do until I die, is study leadership. I think it’s the most exciting thing you can do in whatever place you have the opportunity to do it.”

Krzyzewski has long embraced service beyond Duke basketball and almost certainly will in retirement.