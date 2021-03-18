Teel: Mike Young has 'something good going' with Hokies basketball

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Aprils ago, Mike Young inherited a Sweet 16 basketball program at Virginia Tech. Moreover, the Hokies had reached three consecutive NCAA tournaments, a school record, and had advanced two rounds in the bracket for the first time since 1967.
Stir that success into recruiting lures such as the Hahn Hurst practice complex and ACC membership, and you have a foundation that any of Young’s predecessors would have envied.
For this Young and Hokies faithful can thank, in large measure, Buzz Williams, who in five years revived the program and parlayed those three straight NCAA appearances into the Texas A&M job.
But Williams’ departure coincided with a mass roster exodus, the scope of which makes Tech’s return to the NCAA tournament Friday afternoon a testament to Young and his assistant coaches.
Recruiting, player development, game strategy: This staff has excelled in every phase, returning the Hokies to the 68-team bracket faster than most anyone expected.
That’s why ACC media, in concert with league coaches, voted Young the conference’s Coach of the Year. Similarly impressed, members of the United States Basketball Writers Association named him their District III Coach of the Year, a region that encompasses dozens of Division I programs in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Rather than take a victory lap, Young deflects credit to his assistants — Chester Frazier, Christian Webster and Kevin Giltner — and players. But he acknowledges the “tremendous satisfaction” and “enormous amount of pride” he takes in this season.
“I’ve said it before,” Young said. “It’s been a magic carpet ride. I have thoroughly enjoyed coaching this team and hope we can continue on for a while longer.”
Young’s southwestern Virginia roots compound his pride. A Radford native, he grew up watching the Hokies at Cassell Coliseum and continued to follow them as he forged his considerable coaching chops at Wofford.
Young admires what coaches such as Don DeVoe, Charlie Moir, Bill Foster, Seth Greenberg and Williams accomplished in Blacksburg. He knows the history of program icons Allan Bristow, Dell Curry and Bimbo Coles, and he accepted the job confident he could elevate Tech to comparable heights.
Young is the second Tech coach to take over the program immediately following an NCAA bid. Moir did in 1976 after DeVoe left for the University of Wyoming.
Frankie Allen succeeded Moir after a losing season, and each of the Hokies’ next six coaches — Foster, Bobby Hussey, Ricky Stokes, Greenberg, James Johnson and Williams — arrived after sub-.500 seasons in Blacksburg.
Young’s 2019 homecoming occurred on the heels of exceptional years for Wofford and Virginia Tech.
The Terriers finished 30-5, were unbeaten in the Southern Conference, defeated Seton Hall in the NCAA tournament’s first round and gave Kentucky fits in the second round. The Hokies won 26 games, knocked out Saint Louis and Liberty in the NCAA’s opening weekend and extended Duke to the wire in a stirring East Regional semifinal in Washington, D.C.
But that Tech team splintered. Nickiel Alexander-Walker declared for the NBA draft, Kerry Blackshear transferred to Florida and Justin Robinson and Ahmed Hill graduated. Their exits left Wabissa Bede (3.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game) as Tech’s leading returning scorer and rebounder.
If ever a Sweet 16 program was a rebuild, this was it.
Unfazed, Young and his staff began assembling a roster. More important, they began assembling a team, an unselfish group eager to pursue shared goals.
With sage evaluation of high school talent and shrewd use of the transfer portal, they found the right pieces. And now look at them.
Young’s debut season was predictably difficult, the depth-poor Hokies losing 11 of their last 13 games after encouraging early conquests of Clemson and Michigan State. This season, they announced themselves with a November upset of then-No. 3 Villanova and have been top-25 staples since.
All-ACC forward Keve Aluma, a Wofford transfer, has been a revelation as a scorer. Tyrece Radford, Nahiem Alleyne, Hunter Cattoor, Jalen Cone, Delaware transfer Justyn Mutts and Bede fill essential roles envisioned and adjusted by Young, whom Mutts calls “a mad scientist” and “genius” for how he designs offenses.
“This is not something that was unpredictable to us,” Mutts said. “If you were to read any of the preseason rankings, everybody had us ranked really low. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I guess it's up to us to prove the doubters wrong.”
They already have. Projected by media to finish 11th in the ACC, the Hokies (15-6) landed behind only Virginia and Florida State, and Friday they encounter Florida in the NCAA tournament at Butler University’s Hinkle Fieldhouse, an Indiana basketball shrine.
“A mountaintop experience,” Young said of competing at Hinkle.
He also considers Virginia Tech a mountaintop job, and he’s positioned the program for sustained success. Most of the Hokies have multiple years of eligibility remaining, and last week Tech landed All-Southern Conference guard Storm Murphy, a graduate transfer from Wofford.