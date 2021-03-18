Teel: Mike Young has 'something good going' with Hokies basketball

Young’s debut season was predictably difficult, the depth-poor Hokies losing 11 of their last 13 games after encouraging early conquests of Clemson and Michigan State. This season, they announced themselves with a November upset of then-No. 3 Villanova and have been top-25 staples since.

All-ACC forward Keve Aluma, a Wofford transfer, has been a revelation as a scorer. Tyrece Radford, Nahiem Alleyne, Hunter Cattoor, Jalen Cone, Delaware transfer Justyn Mutts and Bede fill essential roles envisioned and adjusted by Young, whom Mutts calls “a mad scientist” and “genius” for how he designs offenses.

“This is not something that was unpredictable to us,” Mutts said. “If you were to read any of the preseason rankings, everybody had us ranked really low. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I guess it's up to us to prove the doubters wrong.”

They already have. Projected by media to finish 11th in the ACC, the Hokies (15-6) landed behind only Virginia and Florida State, and Friday they encounter Florida in the NCAA tournament at Butler University’s Hinkle Fieldhouse, an Indiana basketball shrine.

“A mountaintop experience,” Young said of competing at Hinkle.