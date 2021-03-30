Teel: Missouri Valley's Elgin closes career with deep Virginia ties

“It wasn’t like we were trying to get him more attention,” Elgin said of Sampson. “It was: How do we manage it?”

Imagine the Sampson Era in today’s social media world. He almost certainly wouldn’t have played four seasons at UVA, and magazine covers would have been the least of Elgin’s headaches.

Sampson “would have been the Zion Williamson of his day,” Elgin.

In the first of his three national Player of the Year seasons, Sampson led Virginia to the 1981 Final Four in Philadelphia, where they lost in the semifinals to ACC rival North Carolina and were preparing for Monday’s consolation game against LSU when the news broke.

President Reagan had been shot in Washington, D.C.

Huddled at the team hotel, the Cavaliers awaited updates on Reagan’s condition and whether that night’s games would go on. Assured that Reagan’s wounds were not grave, the NCAA opted to play — Virginia beat LSU in the last Final Four consolation ever staged, and Indiana defeated UNC for the national championship.

Elgin worked a second basketball season at UVA before heading to the Sun Belt Conference in 1983 as an assistant commissioner under Vic Bubas. His SID days were over, but he retained an affection for the craft.