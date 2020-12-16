Teel: More than ever, Fuente's future with Hokies linked to Babcock's

Instead, the Hokies flourished, with Braine remaining at Tech another five years, Beamer another 23.

Two macro differences in 1992 and 2020: Major athletic departments are more reliant on football revenue, and paying customers are more demanding.

One micro difference: Braine didn’t hire Beamer — former AD Dutch Baughman made that inspired choice. Babcock hired Fuente, and Fuente’s failure would be his as well.

As a former player at North Carolina and assistant coach at Georgia Tech and Virginia, among others, Braine was qualified to assist Beamer on football matters. As a former baseball player at James Madison, Babcock needs to offer more nuanced advice.

“I … take ownership in the fact that we have missed on a few things,” Babcock said. “… I can do better for Justin. I can't help him call plays, but I can help in a lot of other ways, and I have not done as good a job at that as I aspire to do.”

Babcock and Fuente discussed those other ways during a four-hour meeting Monday, less than 48 hours after Tech’s 33-15 victory over Virginia.