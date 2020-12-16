Teel: More than ever, Fuente's future with Hokies linked to Babcock's

Whit Babcock calls Virginia Tech’s blueprint for returning Hokies football to national relevance “very bold.”
“It’s not always being easy being a fan,” he said. “We empathize with you. We will be OK, and we will be great again. … The seeds that have been planted in the past years will pay off soon.”
Seeds details in a moment, but first the fundamental truth: Absent the right head coach, the athletic director’s plan won’t matter, and Babcock’s decision to retain Justin Fuente for at least a sixth season further links the two men’s fate in Blacksburg.
If the Hokies deliver on Babcock’s vow, he and Fuente will have long-term job security. If Tech’s three-season decline continues — this year’s 5-6 finish is the program’s worst since 1992 — Fuente will be gone, with Babcock perhaps not far behind.
Fuente and Babcock understand this, and in separate media sessions this week, they acknowledged mistakes, promised to correct them and affirmed their commitment to Virginia Tech and one another.
Babcock’s support of Fuente is similar to 1992, when then-AD Dave Braine elected not to fire Frank Beamer after a 2-8-1 season dropped Beamer’s six-year record at Tech to 24-40-2. Had Beamer’s program further regressed, he and Braine would have been unemployed.
Instead, the Hokies flourished, with Braine remaining at Tech another five years, Beamer another 23.
Two macro differences in 1992 and 2020: Major athletic departments are more reliant on football revenue, and paying customers are more demanding.
One micro difference: Braine didn’t hire Beamer — former AD Dutch Baughman made that inspired choice. Babcock hired Fuente, and Fuente’s failure would be his as well.
As a former player at North Carolina and assistant coach at Georgia Tech and Virginia, among others, Braine was qualified to assist Beamer on football matters. As a former baseball player at James Madison, Babcock needs to offer more nuanced advice.
“I … take ownership in the fact that we have missed on a few things,” Babcock said. “… I can do better for Justin. I can't help him call plays, but I can help in a lot of other ways, and I have not done as good a job at that as I aspire to do.”
Babcock and Fuente discussed those other ways during a four-hour meeting Monday, less than 48 hours after Tech’s 33-15 victory over Virginia.
“Justin is pretty inward,” Babcock said. “We had a good breakthrough yesterday. I believe I can help educate him on Virginia Tech, on media, on donors, on just being a listening ear. We both talked pretty intimately about how lonely a job [these] can be, and he can help me as well. Football coaches are tough and all that. It’s not always easy to ask for help, but I also take ownership in some of our falling short on the scoreboard because of my executive coaching.”
No one expects Fuente to channel Mike Leach or Lane Kiffin, but occasional glimpses behind the curtain would help, which Fuente appears to realize.
“I want to make sure we do the best job we can servicing the people that know and believe how important what we do is,” he said.
Toward that end, he said assistant coach Darryl Tapp, an All-ACC defensive end for the Hokies in 2004 and ’05, has crafted an outreach plan targeting former players. But COVID has delayed that project.
Babcock’s most visible public-relations disservice to Fuente was in January, when Fuente interviewed for Baylor’s vacancy. The dalliance became public, but Fuente didn’t offer an explanation upon returning to work at Tech. Instead, he tweeted a photo of himself presiding over a staff meeting.
Fuente owed Hokie Nation more, and Babcock should have demanded more. But while Babcock answered media questions that day, Fuente stayed silent for more than a month, the matter festering until national signing day in February and leading many to question how aligned Fuente and Babcock are.
“Any past misunderstandings that Justin and I may have had are greatly, greatly exaggerated,” Babcock said Tuesday, a sentiment Fuente echoed Wednesday.
Babcock is also inward, though not to Fuente’s degree, and the combination has frustrated some stakeholders, who see the football program as lacking transparency, a jarring contrast to most of the Beamer era. Babcock said Fuente is comfortable at Hokie Club and other social gatherings, but the pandemic relegated those events to Zoom.
Moreover, the stress of COVID — eight of 10 assistant coaches and more than half the roster contracted the virus — led Fuente to further retreat, to, in Babcock’s words, “ignore the haters.”
“And all I’m working on is, ‘Hey man, if people can understand you and feel a part of it and understand your passion and how you feel about being here, then this is going to be a little bit easier,’” Babcock said.
In evaluating Fuente, Babcock canvased NFL scouts and college coaches about the Hokies’ offense, defense and special teams, units coordinated by Brad Cornelsen, Justin Hamilton and James Shibest, respectively.
The consensus, according to Babcock: Tech’s offense, though lacking in execution at times, was difficult to prepare for; the new defensive staff can’t be evaluated fairly by a pandemic season; special teams schemes are exceptional.
But Fuente knows that pandemic notwithstanding, 5-6 isn't good enough.
“You can start to slip down the excuse hole pretty quickly,” he said. “It’s not that hard to do. We all want to do it. We’re humans, right? But you gotta snap yourself out of that and realize you are what your record says you are.
“That’s a fact, regardless of the circumstances. It’s not like we played other teams that didn’t have to deal with the same thing.”
The seeds Babcock mentioned are not breaking news. Tech recently opened a nutrition center for athletes and has modernized the football program’s meetings spaces and weight room. Next fall, a $110 million residence hall is scheduled to open, with freshman athletes occupying one-third of the individual rooms, modeled after similar complexes at Auburn and Alabama.
Also, a small group of generous donors has pledged more than $12 million over the next five years to help fund additional recruiting support positions and enhance the program’s operating budget.
Babcock had two regrettable moments Tuesday, referencing the “social media mob” that wants Fuente replaced and saying that donors who publicly threaten to revoke their support “usually don’t give that much.”
Via Twitter, he apologized for those remarks Wednesday and offered to pay $25 Hokie Club memberships for up to 400 folks.
“I understand the responsibility and love Virginia Tech,” Babcock said Tuesday. “This is my school now. I have lived here longer than I have lived anywhere since 1988. I want to finish here and do the best I can if I’m allowed to stay. …
“I just think in a year like this, where we went 5-5 [in the ACC] and finished seventh, which is not good enough and is not terrible, and we have a staff that’s put together, that we turned the corner, renovated, got through all the transition and now it’s time to bounce back up. So I’m planning on it being sooner [rather] than later, and I hope [Justin] and I both are here a long time.”
