Teel: Most lopsided bowl loss in ACC history illuminates challenges for incoming Hokies coach Brent Pry

Think of all the great teams to have bested the Hokies since '82, headlined by eventual national champions such as Southern California, Alabama, Miami, Clemson and LSU. None vanquished Tech by this many points.

“You’re plowing snow uphill,” Price said.

Keep in mind this was a Maryland bunch that, like Tech, finished the regular season 6-6. Moreover, the Terps had lost six of their last eight outings, a stretch that included beatings of 37 points from Iowa, 49 points from Ohio State and 41 points from Michigan.

A functional offense might not have spared the Hokies defeat, but it certainly could have saved them the pain of a blowout. But good luck when you’re top four wide receivers from the regular season are missing and your backup quarterback is out of his league.

That was Tech’s plight without Tayvion Robinson (transferred to Kentucky), Tre Turner (opted out), Kaleb Smith (leg injury) and Da’Wain Lofton (illness).

“Yeah,” quarterback Connor Blumrick said after his first collegiate start in place of Braxton Burmeister (transfer portal). “It’s always rough when you’re missing your ... first and second string.”