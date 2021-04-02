Teel: Moxie, discipline hallmarks of VMI's magical football season

As an Air Force reserves pilot-in-training, Kyle Wachenheim is not averse to risk. But last month he thought his dad went too far.
Scott Wachenheim is VMI’s sixth-year football coach, and last month he risked the Keydets’ unbeaten spring season, and perhaps their first Championship Subdivision playoff appearance, on one play.
VMI had just scored a touchdown to draw within 37-36 of Samford in overtime, and convention dictated kicking an extra point to force a second OT. But the Keydets had missed a PAT late in regulation, their defense was gassed, and record-setting quarterback Reece Udinski had the offense humming.
So Wachenheim dialed up a 2-point conversion attempt that receivers coach Patrick Ashford had brought from his recent gig at Vanderbilt. VMI had repped the play many times in practice, and Udinski, calmly surveying his progressions until the fourth option, connected with Michael Jackson (J.R. Tucker) in the end zone for a 38-37 victory.
Wachenheim smiles when sharing that his son disagreed with the strategy. He smiles further at the clutch plays that are making weekly history at VMI.
With two regular-season games remaining, the Keydets (5-0 overall and in the Southern Conference) have clinched their first winning season since 1981. Moreover, a victory over visiting East Tennessee State (3-1) on Saturday would secure VMI’s first-ever FCS playoff bid and first SoCon championship since 1977.
This magical run comes on the heels of an encouraging 5-7 record in 2019 and with an Air Raid offense installed in 2018 by then-coordinator Brian Sheppard. When Sheppard accepted a quality control position at Minnesota in February 2020, Wachenheim promoted receivers coach Billy Cosh to offensive coordinator.
Udinski thrived under both to become VMI’s career passing leader with 7,877 yards. But Udinski, who will complete his college career next season at Maryland, sustained a knee injury at Samford that has ended his spring.
Redshirt freshman Seth Morgan replaced Udinski last week at Wofford, leading the Keydets to a 36-31 victory. He threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, rushed for 76 yards and directed fourth-quarter touchdown drives of 77 and 79 yards, the latter capped by a 14-yard scoring pass to Jakob Herres with 35 seconds remaining.
“He’s got moxie,” Wachenheim said of Morgan. “He believes in himself. He knows he can play. I think Coach Cosh has done a great job developing Seth. … I think Seth plays with no fear of failure, which is what you need in a quarterback. …
“He threw at times into some tight windows and trusted his receivers to make the play. He took off and ran when he was supposed to, slid when he wasn’t supposed to get hit. I loved the way he played the game, and he’ll get nothing but better.”
Moxie and discipline have been VMI hallmarks throughout this season.
The Keydets have committed half as many turnovers (three) as their opponents (six) and about half as many penalties (20 compared to 39). Three of their wins were by five points or less.
Linebacker Carter Johnson recovered a Furman fumble deep in VMI territory with 47 seconds remaining to seal a 14-13 victory over the then-No. 10 Paladins. The Keydets overcame a 13-point deficit in the final six minutes of regulation at Samford and scored 16 fourth-quarter points against Wofford.
A 1984 Air Force Academy graduate, Wachenheim was an all-conference offensive lineman for the Falcons. After fulfilling his post-graduate military commitment, he worked on staffs at Colorado, Arkansas, Rice, Liberty, the Washington Football Team and Virginia.
VMI won only six games in his first four seasons, but after he earned 2019 Southern Conference Coach of the Year honors in his fifth season, Keydets athletic director Dave Diles extended his contract through 2022.
“I don’t know if I thought they ever might make a change,” Wachenheim said of VMI’s brass. “I just understood that in this business they had the opportunity to make a change. I’m just appreciative they gave me the opportunity to finish my contract out and then renewed me.”
The Keydets are rewarding that patience and this week landed at No. 10 in the FCS national polls.
“We’re making history this year,” Wachenheim said, “and the alumni’s proud. I think a lot of them don’t believe it’s happening. I think a lot of them never thought it would happen. I always thought it would, from the time they hired me. I said we can do it but you have to be patient. It’s not something you can turn around in one, two, three, four years. It took us five years to show some serious progress.”
