Teel: Moxie, discipline hallmarks of VMI's magical football season

This magical run comes on the heels of an encouraging 5-7 record in 2019 and with an Air Raid offense installed in 2018 by then-coordinator Brian Sheppard. When Sheppard accepted a quality control position at Minnesota in February 2020, Wachenheim promoted receivers coach Billy Cosh to offensive coordinator.

Udinski thrived under both to become VMI’s career passing leader with 7,877 yards. But Udinski, who will complete his college career next season at Maryland, sustained a knee injury at Samford that has ended his spring.

Redshirt freshman Seth Morgan replaced Udinski last week at Wofford, leading the Keydets to a 36-31 victory. He threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, rushed for 76 yards and directed fourth-quarter touchdown drives of 77 and 79 yards, the latter capped by a 14-yard scoring pass to Jakob Herres with 35 seconds remaining.

“He’s got moxie,” Wachenheim said of Morgan. “He believes in himself. He knows he can play. I think Coach Cosh has done a great job developing Seth. … I think Seth plays with no fear of failure, which is what you need in a quarterback. …