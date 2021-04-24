Teel: Mutual respect the theme as JMU ends VMI's 'unforgettable' season

HARRISONBURG — None of James Madison’s five regular-season opponents scored a second-half touchdown against the Dukes’ front-line defense. VMI scored three Saturday.

Those scoring drives were 70, 75 and 75 yards. Only once during the regular season did JMU allow such a lengthy touchdown march.

But as admirably as the Keydets performed, as resilient as Jakob Herres, Seth Morgan, Chance Knox, Stone Snyder, Connor Riddle and their teammates were, they couldn’t overcome the Dukes.

JMU’s 31-24 victory in the opening round of the Championship Subdivision playoffs was rarely in question. Indeed, the Dukes led by at least 11 points for all but nine seconds of the final 40 minutes.

But those final moments were too harrowing for JMU’s taste. After Morgan’s 2-yard scoring pass to Max Brimigion with nine seconds remaining, VMI’s subsequent onside kick created a multi-player scrum from which Dukes’ running back Solomon Vanhorse emerged with the ball.

“Competed until the very end,” Keydets coach Scott Wachenheim said. “… [The Dukes] were nervous. They knew we had a chance to win the game.”

“You knew they’re never going to quit,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “They don’t have that in them.”