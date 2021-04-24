Teel: Mutual respect the theme as JMU ends VMI's 'unforgettable' season

HARRISONBURG — None of James Madison’s five regular-season opponents scored a second-half touchdown against the Dukes’ front-line defense. VMI scored three Saturday.
Those scoring drives were 70, 75 and 75 yards. Only once during the regular season did JMU allow such a lengthy touchdown march.
But as admirably as the Keydets performed, as resilient as Jakob Herres, Seth Morgan, Chance Knox, Stone Snyder, Connor Riddle and their teammates were, they couldn’t overcome the Dukes.
JMU’s 31-24 victory in the opening round of the Championship Subdivision playoffs was rarely in question. Indeed, the Dukes led by at least 11 points for all but nine seconds of the final 40 minutes.
But those final moments were too harrowing for JMU’s taste. After Morgan’s 2-yard scoring pass to Max Brimigion with nine seconds remaining, VMI’s subsequent onside kick created a multi-player scrum from which Dukes’ running back Solomon Vanhorse emerged with the ball.
“Competed until the very end,” Keydets coach Scott Wachenheim said. “… [The Dukes] were nervous. They knew we had a chance to win the game.”
“You knew they’re never going to quit,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “They don’t have that in them.”
Competing in the playoffs for the first time and reveling in the program’s first winning season since 1981, VMI was an 18-point underdog against a playoff staple and two-time national champion. Given that contrast, and their deficits in depth and speed, the Keydets needed to be virtually mistake-free.
That hope closed the instant the hole for Jawon Hamilton opened.
Morgan had pinned the Dukes at their 1 with a 49-yard quick-kick late in the first quarter, and just a series earlier VMI’s defense had forced a three-and-out. Repeat that here, and the Keydets would have advantageous field position and an excellent chance to take the lead.
Didn’t happen. Taking a handoff from Cole Johnson, Hamilton, a transfer from the University of Central Florida, discovered a gaping hole off right tackle and raced 99 yards, untouched, for the opening touchdown.
Cignetti, 59 and a football lifer, said the only other 99-yard touchdown run he remembers is Tony Dorsett’s for the Dallas Cowboys against the Minnesota Vikings. That was in January 1983, the regular-season finale, on Monday Night Football.
Hamilton was so startled to be free that he glanced up at himself on the south end zone video board as he headed toward the record books.
That wasn’t the lone first-quarter opening VMI wasted. Three plays after Knox scooted 63 yards on a reverse to JMU’s 11, Wesley McCormick intercepted Morgan in the left corner of the end zone.
The Keydets bunched four receivers to the right side of the formation, isolating McCormick on Herres. The Southern Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, Herres was a natural target, but McCormick won the 50-50 ball, a play Cignetti described as “huge.”
Given the Dukes’ second-half track record on defense, their 21-3 intermission lead appeared insurmountable, but the Keydets (6-2) kept grinding on both sides.
Snyder and Riddle at linebacker combined with safety A.J. Smith for 34 tackles. Kyser Samuel and Ethan Caselberry intercepted JMU’s Cole Johnson.
A redshirt freshman making his fourth career start, Morgan completed 30 of 50 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for a third. Herres was the best player on the field, catching 13 passes for 171 yards and a score.
JMU (6-0) advances to a playoff quarterfinal next weekend, also at home, versus North Dakota. The Dukes ran for 305 yards Saturday, 171 by Hamilton and 110 by Percy Agyei-Obese, and intercepted Morgan three times — he threw only one in 121 attempts during the regular season.
But JMU will need to be cleaner in all phases if its survive deep into the bracket.
This is not only the seventh consecutive season in which the Dukes earned a playoff bid but also the fifth straight time they’ve advanced. That’s not North Dakota State territory — the Bison are a dynasty — but it’s remarkable nonetheless.
While JMU figures to remain a national contender next season and beyond, VMI’s future is murkier. Are the Keydets one-hit wonders, or does this season’s Southern Conference championship, in tandem with a credible 5-7 finish in 2019, portend sustained success for Wachenheim’s program?
“Historic and the start of something special,” Morgan said of VMI’s run. “I think we’re only going to build off this.”
A teammate of JMU’s Johnson at Cox High in Virginia Beach, Smith called his final VMI season “unforgettable. … If I had to go out, I’d much rather go out against [the Dukes] because I know what kind of athletes they are and how good they are.”
