Teel: N.C. State shreds UVA like few opponents have in Bennett era

Saturday marked Tony Bennett’s 417th game as Virginia’s basketball coach, the second in which the opponent shot at least 60%.
That’s how stingy the Cavaliers have been throughout Bennett’s 13 seasons in Charlottesville. That’s how generous — read: bad — they were Saturday at N.C. State in a 77-63 defeat.
Oh sure, a few of the Wolfpack’s dozen 3-pointers were prayers — take a bow, Jericole Hellems and Terquavion Smith — but that doesn’t fully explain State’s 60% overall accuracy from the field and 54.5% beyond the arc. That doesn’t explain Wolfpack runs of 11-0, 11-0 and 9-0 and their jarring 1.4 points per possession.
N.C. State was so efficient that you half expected walk-on Chase Graham’s two 3-point attempts in the waning moments to fall. But they didn’t.
Last season, Gonzaga shot 60.3% and averaged 1.42 points per possession in a 98-75 demolition of UVA. But that squad won its first 31 games before falling in the NCAA tournament final to Baylor.
N.C. State is not going to the Final Four. Indeed, the Wolfpack (10-10, 3-6) is unlikely to make the tournament.
Virginia's chances aren't much better.
The Cavaliers (11-8, 5-4) have competed in each of the last seven NCAA tournaments and, prior to COVID-19 shutting down the sports world three days before Selection Sunday, were safely in the 2020 bracket. No other ACC program can boast the same.
Not even Duke, North Carolina, Florida State or Syracuse.
Moreover, UVA has been no worse than a No. 5 regional seed during this run of excellence, and four times it was a No. 1. The Cavaliers would have been in that range again in 2020.
This season, for the first time since 2013, Virginia’s NCAA credentials are suspect. Indeed, at No. 91 in the NET rankings entering Saturday, the Cavaliers were in considerable trouble, the price of losses to No. 125 Navy and No. 190 James Madison.
For context: The NCAA men’s basketball committee has employed the NET for two previous selections, and the lowest-ranked teams to make the field were No. 73 St. John’s in 2019 and No. 72 Wichita State last season.
Saturday leaves Virginia with an even steeper climb to NCAA contention, one many will say is impossible. And perhaps they’re right.
But with two games each against Duke and Miami, plus dates with Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Florida State, the Cavaliers won’t lack for opportunities to make their case. That said, if you can’t beat an opponent that’s dropped eight of its last 10 games ...
If one possession represented the UVA’s afternoon, it came immediately after a television timeout with 7:15 remaining. N.C. State led 66-49 and was inbounding the ball near midcourt.
Curling off a routine screen at the top of the key, Smith had a step on Kihei Clark. Kadin Shedrick was a step slow to help, and Smith soared for an uncontested, left-handed dunk.
“We just had a few rotation mistakes,” guard Reece Beekman said.
Far more than a few, witness the Wolfpack's 34-16 advantage in paint points.
“An unforced error, where we just, whatever, had a brain freeze on that or whatever you want to say,” Bennett said, “and those are the ones we’ve got to keep cleaning up to be good.”
The heck of it is, the Cavaliers bordered on good offensively, especially beyond the arc, where they made 10 of 17 attempts — Armaan Franklin hit four and scored a team-high 14 points. But merely above-average offense rarely overcomes repeated defensive breakdowns.
About the only solace for UVA was that the game lasted about an hour and 45 minutes, the lack of fouls and free throws cutting short the Cavaliers’ pain.
On deck for Virginia is Monday’s visit from Louisville, the first of three Saturday-Monday tests for the Cavaliers. On paper — no offense to N.C. State and Louisville — this also figures to be the least taxing of the quick turnarounds.
The next is Feb. 5 and 7, a home game against Miami followed by a trip to Duke. A week later, Feb. 12 and 14, UVA hosts Georgia Tech and travels to Virginia Tech.
Virginia has authored only two winning streaks in 2021-22, a four-game, non-conference run in November and consecutive ACC victories over Syracuse and Clemson to start the calendar year.
To salvage the season, that needs to change — in a hurry.
