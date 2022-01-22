Teel: N.C. State shreds UVA like few opponents have in Bennett era

Not even Duke, North Carolina, Florida State or Syracuse.

Moreover, UVA has been no worse than a No. 5 regional seed during this run of excellence, and four times it was a No. 1. The Cavaliers would have been in that range again in 2020.

This season, for the first time since 2013, Virginia’s NCAA credentials are suspect. Indeed, at No. 91 in the NET rankings entering Saturday, the Cavaliers were in considerable trouble, the price of losses to No. 125 Navy and No. 190 James Madison.

For context: The NCAA men’s basketball committee has employed the NET for two previous selections, and the lowest-ranked teams to make the field were No. 73 St. John’s in 2019 and No. 72 Wichita State last season.

Saturday leaves Virginia with an even steeper climb to NCAA contention, one many will say is impossible. And perhaps they’re right.

But with two games each against Duke and Miami, plus dates with Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Florida State, the Cavaliers won’t lack for opportunities to make their case. That said, if you can’t beat an opponent that’s dropped eight of its last 10 games ...