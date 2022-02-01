Teel: Navigating the unexpected defines Jim Phillips' first year as ACC commissioner

Jim Phillips was not naive. Taking over as ACC commissioner last Feb. 1, his challenges were as apparent as they were formidable.
The pandemic continued to wreak havoc on logistics and finances. Name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes loomed with varying state laws, and the transfer portal was doing more business than Domino’s on Super Bowl Sunday.
The nation’s largest television provider was not carrying the ACC Network, an economic anvil for a league already behind its Power Five peers in revenue. Moreover, the conference’s presidents wanted Phillips to explore moving the ACC’s office from its founding home in Greensboro, N.C., a process replete with politics and sentiment likely to be resolved this winter or spring.
But for all that confronted him then, what has defined Phillips’ first year as a commissioner is his deft navigation of the unexpected. He resisted panic and didn’t cave to popular opinion, all at warp speed and with his hallmark personal touch, the accomplishments far outpacing the missteps.
“Heck of a year to get the job, huh?” Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey said.
Ya think?
Consider all that Phillips, and many others within the industry, could not have anticipated.
A College Football Playoff subcommittee unveiled a proposal to triple the field from four to 12 teams, ratcheting up pressure for CFP leadership to rubber stamp the model in time for the 2024 season.
The oft-divided U.S. Supreme Court unanimously rebuked the NCAA in a case that centered on educational benefits but that struck at the heart of amateurism.
The NCAA Board of Governors subsequently called for a new NCAA constitution and created a Transformation Committee to reimagine the basic structures of college sports. Phillips, previously the athletic director at Northwestern, was drafted for both efforts.
On the July day that Phillips convened his first ACC preseason football gathering, the Houston Chronicle broke the news that Big 12 powers Texas and Oklahoma might bolt for the SEC. Their ensuing moves ignited yet another unsettling round of conference realignment.
“The commissioner has been very organized, professional and communicative with the ADs and ACC constituents,” Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said. “We believe in him and support him. We are fortunate to have his energy, integrity, endurance and leadership. Interesting times to say the least.”
With all of intercollegiate athletics blindsided by the Texas-Oklahoma jolt, many believed that the ACC also would expand. Instead, Phillips preached calm and teamed with two other Power Five commissioners new to the job, the Big Ten’s Kevin Warren and Pac-12’s George Kliavkoff, in a formal, though vague, Alliance, forged in part to stabilize the landscape.
Conventional wisdom also said that the 11-man CFP management committee, 10 Bowl Subdivision commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, would provide the unanimous consent needed to expand the playoff before the 2026 season and the start of a new contract. But agreement has been elusive, and during a Jan. 14 media call, Phillips became the first commissioner to detail his conference’s concerns.
While conceding that CFP expansion appears inevitable for the next contract, when changing the model no longer requires unanimity, Phillips said the ACC first wants major college sports to address NCAA restructuring and NIL. He called for a review of the entire college football calendar, in and out of season, and for further study on how a longer season would affect player safety.
Even prior to Jan. 14, some had portrayed Phillips as a CFP expansion obstructionist. But the truth is he’s echoing his constituents: CEOs, coaches, athletic directors and players, many of whom as far back as July expressed reservations about fast-tracking expansion.
More than seven months have passed since the 12-team model was revealed June 11, ample time it seems to resolve at least some of these matters. Yet here we are.
Ironically, this drama is unfolding after the first season in which no ACC team reached the playoff and with the conference clearly in need of the windfall an expanded CFP would generate. Still, the ACC does not appear inclined to budge, even as its stance runs counter to the majority, including Notre Dame, a football independent whose other programs compete in the conference.
That player health and welfare are among the ACC’s objections reflects Phillips’ experience. Two of his five children are Division I athletes, a men’s middle-distance runner at Notre Dame and women’s soccer player at Yale, and the issue was central to his spring tour of the conference’s 15 campuses, where he met with CEOs, coaches, administrators and athletes.
During those encounters, Phillips took the athletes’ pulse on mental health, racial and social justice, and the often conflicting demands of academics and sports. He offered his email address and encouraged the young people to contact him.
The tour commenced a withering pace that, according to the league office, has seen Phillips travel more than 90,000 miles. He attended 22 regular-season football games last season, at least one at each conference venue, every ACC championship, plus national events such as both NCAA College Cup soccer events, the women’s in Santa Clara, Calif., the men’s in Cary, N.C.
For the opening week of the football season, Phillips booked a whirlwind that took him to six games in five days, supporting his spring declaration that “football eats first.” Toward that 24/7/365 football agenda, Phillips nudged the ACC Network to broaden its football coverage, and in the upcoming weeks, ACCN for the first time will air all 14 of the league’s spring games.
Yet while embracing football’s oversized effect on Power Five conferences’ revenue and image, Phillips has not abandoned other programs. He texts coaches after significant victories and emails each ACC Player of the Week — in all sports.
“Just, after a nice win, to get a text from your commissioner I think speaks volumes about his concern with everybody in the league,” Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell said. “... You worry about that sometimes when you’re not the power of the league. How much do you get supported? How much are people in the league office thinking about you?
“I think that goes to show you who he is, spending time with everybody in the league, making trips to meet everyone and really going out of his way to be available.”
Phillips’ outreach has gone far beyond texts and emails.
At his urging, ACC presidents and chancellors rescinded a rule that required athletes transferring within the conference to sit out a year of competition. The league also expanded regular-season travel squads for several sports, football included, and, in concert with its Alliance partners, launched a mental-health initiative for athletes.
Most recently, in late December, the ACC concluded its inaugural Coaching the Whole Athlete Academy, a program designed to bring “a humanistic approach to better support” athletes’ needs.
“His energy and his personal touch with student-athletes and coaches in all sports have been off the charts,” Brey said.
Those interactions began in earnest with Phillips’ aforementioned spring tour of ACC campuses, and a frequent topic in gatherings with coaches was ACC Network distribution, specifically the lack of a contract with Xfinity/Comcast, the nation’s largest cable provider. Phillips was cautiously optimistic then, but at the ACC Kickoff in late July he fueled expectations of an imminent deal.
During his state of the union, he trumpeted an announcement that ACCN would televise the Boston College-Clemson and Notre Dame-Virginia Tech games in late September and early October, respectively. Fairly or not, that led many to surmise that Comcast would be on board in time for those contests.
Indeed, the TV designations for those dates need not have been unveiled until 12 days prior to kickoff, and when September, October and November passed without Comcast resolution, fans grew impatient. ACCN finally debuted on Comcast in mid-December, the delay rendering July’s BC-Clemson, Notre Dame-Virginia Tech proclamation an unforced error.
Commissioners, mind you, don’t negotiate carriage deals — those discussions were between Comcast and Disney/ESPN — any more than they play/coach the games. Yet they and their conferences often are judged by what transpires between the lines.
There the ACC’s results have been decidedly mixed.
In addition to missing the College Football Playoff in December, the league in March endured its first losing record in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament since 1987. Those basketball struggles have continued into this season, with Duke the conference’s lone top-25 team for 11 consecutive weeks.
Conversely, seven ACC teams — Virginia men’s lacrosse and women’s swimming, Boston College women’s lacrosse, Notre Dame fencing, N.C. State women’s cross country, Clemson men’s soccer and Florida State women’s soccer — have earned national championships since Phillips succeeded John Swofford 12 turbulent months ago.
“Over his first year in leadership, Jim Phillips has helped drive a transformational period for the Atlantic Coast Conference,” N.C. State chancellor Randy Woodson said in a statement provided to The Times-Dispatch. “... He is the only [Power Five] commissioner to serve on both the NCAA Constitution Committee and the Transformation Committee, and his leadership on both has been reflective of his values, character and knowledge of the collegiate athletics environment.
“Additionally, Jim has helped move the ACC forward with critical understanding of the future of the ACC Network, helping reach full distribution and prioritizing the growth of football. He continues to position the ACC for a bright future.”