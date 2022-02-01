Teel: Navigating the unexpected defines Jim Phillips' first year as ACC commissioner

Conventional wisdom also said that the 11-man CFP management committee, 10 Bowl Subdivision commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, would provide the unanimous consent needed to expand the playoff before the 2026 season and the start of a new contract. But agreement has been elusive, and during a Jan. 14 media call, Phillips became the first commissioner to detail his conference’s concerns.

While conceding that CFP expansion appears inevitable for the next contract, when changing the model no longer requires unanimity, Phillips said the ACC first wants major college sports to address NCAA restructuring and NIL. He called for a review of the entire college football calendar, in and out of season, and for further study on how a longer season would affect player safety.

Even prior to Jan. 14, some had portrayed Phillips as a CFP expansion obstructionist. But the truth is he’s echoing his constituents: CEOs, coaches, athletic directors and players, many of whom as far back as July expressed reservations about fast-tracking expansion.

More than seven months have passed since the 12-team model was revealed June 11, ample time it seems to resolve at least some of these matters. Yet here we are.