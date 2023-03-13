History instructs the bracket-obsessed among us not to overvalue power conference tournament winners. Indeed, seven of college basketball’s last 10 national champions lost in their league tournaments.

Consider the ACC. Of the 17 league teams to reach the Final Four since 2000, only four won the ACC tournament: Duke’s national champions of 2001 and ’10, plus North Carolina in 2008 and ’16 — each of the Tar Heels' last four NCAA champs stumbled at the ACC tournament.

Conversely, three of the last four ACC tournament winners exited the NCAAs in the first round: Virginia in 2018, Georgia Tech in ’21 and Virginia Tech last year.

But since March makes folks irrational — pick Vermont because, well, maple syrup, or Grand Canyon because of the view — I am going to include multiple conference tournament champs in my Final Four. First, some nuggets on the 68-team NCAA tournament field unwrapped Sunday night.

GOOD NEWS, BAD NEWS: The Athletic retains actual math professors to program its “Slingshot” simulator, and the data is mixed for the commonwealth’s two tournament squads.

Slingshot’s analytics rate Furman over Virginia as the most probable first-round upset at 39.3%. The Paladins lead the nation in 2-point shooting accuracy at 59.1%, and their best players — forward Jalen Slawson and guard Mike Bothwell — are fifth-years. But I am skeptical.

Eight of the Paladins’ nine Southern Conference rivals rank below 150th nationally in defensive efficiency, while the Cavaliers are 25th. So Furman is not accustomed to Virginia-caliber defense.

The No. 7 upset on Slingshot’s hit parade is VCU over Saint Mary’s at 25.4%, and given the Rams’ nine-game winning streak and defensive acumen, why not?

One cautionary thought: The West Coast Conference Gaels also are elite defensively.

And a final word on the aforementioned math profs: They teach at — wait for it — Furman.

GAZING AHEAD: Coaches hate it, fans love it. So let us have it.

Though Buzz Williams and Texas A&M have a spicy first-round test against Penn State, a second-rounder versus Texas would be habanero hot. A UCLA-Gonzaga Elite Eight matchup would pit the nation’s most-efficient defense (Bruins) against its most-efficient offense (Zags).

Victories over Saint Mary’s and the Connecticut-Iona winner would send VCU to the West Regional in Las Vegas and a potential clash with top-seeded Kansas, the program the Rams defeated in the 2011 Elite Eight to reach the Final Four.

ACC’S SEEDING DECLINE: Four years ago, Virginia, Duke and North Carolina were No. 1 regional seeds, while Virginia Tech and Florida State were No. 4s. That was five of the top 16 seeds from one league.

In the last three tournaments combined, the ACC has produced four top-16 seeds, and Virginia, the No. 16 overall seed, is the only one this March.

“The good thing about the NCAA tournament is there’s so much parity and everyone’s good,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said Sunday. “You look at that board, and every year it seems like the seedings and the numbers aren’t as significant. Who’s playing well? Who’s healthy?”

The most significant injury questions entering this tournament surround Houston All-America guard Marcus Sasser (groin) and Miami All-ACC forward Norchad Omier (ankle). Sasser missed the top-seeded Cougars’ American Athletic tournament loss to Memphis on Sunday, and Omier’s exit from the ACC semifinals against Duke compromised the Hurricanes.

If Sasser and Omier are healthy, a Houston-Miami Midwest semifinal encounter is quite possible.

FINAL FOUR: With Houston hosting, Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars could join teams such as Butler (Indianapolis 2010) and UCLA (Los Angeles 1968) playing the national semifinals in their home city. But fool that I am, here is a Final Four that includes three power conference tournament winners, plus the defending national champs:

Arizona, Duke, Texas and Kansas.

