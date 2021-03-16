Teel: NCAA tournament teams 'joyful,' even as virus continues to lurk

Mike Rhoades and his VCU basketball team were on campus last week preparing for Sunday’s Atlantic 10 championship game when the stories broke. First Duke, then Virginia, followed by Kansas.
Three former national champions had to withdraw from their respective conference tournaments because of a player’s COVID-19 infection. The news was a stark reminder to Rhoades, indeed to all of us, how fragile the upcoming NCAA tournament will be.
So stark that Rhoades pondered the wisdom of the Rams traveling to Ohio for the A-10 tournament final against St. Bonaventure. Might the trip expose someone in VCU’s traveling party to the virus and imperil the program’s expected NCAA bid?
The Rams lost Sunday’s game, bused immediately to the NCAA’s controlled environment in Indianapolis and are COVID-free thus far. Sequestered most of their time on one floor of the JW Marriott hotel, they await Saturday night’s first-round game against Pacific 12 regular-season champion Oregon.
“Honestly, it got me more nervous than I have been in a while,” Rhoades said Tuesday, “because as a coach, how do you pull your team together in a room and say your season’s over, or you can’t pursue a championship in your conference tournament? … I didn’t want to have that conversation [that UVA] coach [Tony] Bennett had to have with his team, and [Kansas] coach [Bill] Self probably had to have with his team. That was pulling at my heart, for sure.”
COVID-19 emerged as a tournament issue anew Monday when six of the 60 officials scheduled to work the tournament were sent home, one for a positive test and the others for contact tracing. Their hotel rooms were not ready upon their arrival in Indianapolis, and they subsequently dined out together, in close proximity.
According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, past Final Four officials Ted Valentine, Roger Ayers, Kip Kissinger and John Higgins were among those excused. Valentine worked Saturday’s ACC tournament final, and Ayers officiated Sunday’s VCU-St. Bonaventure contest.
Can the NCAA stage 67 games at six venues over 19 days without similar hiccups? If not, it won’t be lack of effort.
Each of the tournament’s 68 squads has a dedicated hotel floor. Meals are delivered, COVID-19 tests administered daily, and teams move as one.
The city’s minor league ballpark is reserved for teams, separately of course, to get some fresh air.
VCU, Virginia Tech and Virginia, all among the chosen 68, played in November tournaments with restricted environments, the Rams in South Dakota, the Cavaliers and Hokies in Connecticut. All college athletic departments have formed pseudo-bubbles.
The NCAA controls are times-10, as UVA learned after an infection derailed their ACC tournament, put most of the team in quarantine and delayed its departure for Indianapolis until Friday.
After his program's two regular-season COVID pauses, Virginia Tech coach Mike Young understands the NCAA's precautions.
“We can’t be in the same room,” he said as the Hokies prepared for Friday's encounter with Florida. “If we’re in the same room and someone tests positive, with contact tracing, for God’s sake, I’ve been beat to death with that contact tracing over the last month. …
“I’m checking in with them [the players] and texting them. They’re right there. They’re right down the hall. … Fellows, I’ll tell you this, I’ve never had to go into isolation or quarantine through this terrible time. I’ve been here since yesterday morning. This is bizarre. This is difficult. For a young person to be in a hotel room for 10 days, two weeks, gosh sakes, I have an even greater appreciation for what those guys have had to do. This isn’t a lot of fun, I’ll be honest with you.”
Rhoades said that when Jimmy Martelli, VCU’s director of basketball operations, group-texted that testing had cleared everyone and it was time to leave the hotel, players began shouting, “Freedom!”
Tens of millions of us fill out brackets each March, a tradition rife with fun and frustration. COVID-19 adds another layer to the calculation: Which teams best handle the intense isolation?
During media Zooms on Tuesday, Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts and VCU guard Bones Hyland framed the challenge well.
“So much of what is going on right now is out of our control,” Mutts said. “Just as people, we think we have so much more control than we actually do. … It’s just about rolling with the punches and just staying ready.”
“The most joyful team,” Hyland said, “I feel like that will take you a long way.”
