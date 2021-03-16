Teel: NCAA tournament teams 'joyful,' even as virus continues to lurk

Mike Rhoades and his VCU basketball team were on campus last week preparing for Sunday’s Atlantic 10 championship game when the stories broke. First Duke, then Virginia, followed by Kansas.

Three former national champions had to withdraw from their respective conference tournaments because of a player’s COVID-19 infection. The news was a stark reminder to Rhoades, indeed to all of us, how fragile the upcoming NCAA tournament will be.

So stark that Rhoades pondered the wisdom of the Rams traveling to Ohio for the A-10 tournament final against St. Bonaventure. Might the trip expose someone in VCU’s traveling party to the virus and imperil the program’s expected NCAA bid?

The Rams lost Sunday’s game, bused immediately to the NCAA’s controlled environment in Indianapolis and are COVID-free thus far. Sequestered most of their time on one floor of the JW Marriott hotel, they await Saturday night’s first-round game against Pacific 12 regular-season champion Oregon.