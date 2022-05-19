Teel: NCAA's sensible measures enhance Division I college football

Thanks to the NCAA, college football got better Wednesday. Feel free to adjust your glasses and/or suggest that I take a breathalyzer, but it’s true — on multiple counts.

First, the NCAA’s Division I Council waived for two years the 25-man cap on signing classes. Second, the council rescinded a decades-old policy that conferences wishing to stage a football championship game must either play a round-robin regular-season schedule or have divisions.

Bravo on both and sound the irony alert.

Why, it’s been just this month that talk percolated of Bowl Subdivision football programs shedding the feckless NCAA and governing themselves, a notion first voiced by Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and all but endorsed by ACC commissioner Jim Phillips. But Wednesday showed that the NCAA can, in rare instances, be nimble.

The 25-man limit on recruiting classes was well-intended and effective. No longer could a coach run off any players he deemed expendable, content that he could sign as many prospects as needed the next year to reach the 85-scholarship Bowl Subdivision maximum or 63-scholarship Championship Subdivision maximum.

But the script has flipped. Now it’s empowered athletes putting coaches in a bind.

Last year the NCAA granted a one-time transfer pass to all undergraduate athletes, allowing them to change schools without sitting out one full season of competition, an onerous restriction that applied only to football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and men’s ice hockey.

You know what’s happened since. Transfer rates have hit record highs, and the 25-man limit has stymied coaches attempting to replenish rosters decimated by transfers.

The Division I Council also tasked the Football Oversight Committee with collecting recruiting and transfer data to determine whether the waiver of the 25-player limit should become permanent.

At last week’s ACC spring meetings, Wake Forest and former Richmond coach Dave Clawson framed the waiver as a health and safety issue. Teams with too few scholarship players, he said, risk pushing athletes beyond their competitive and practice limits.

In this transfer portal age, Clawson said, “you double down and you make sure you recruit kids that value who you are and what your school is, so that everything isn’t just transactional. I think tampering right now is one of the major issues in college football. There doesn’t appear to be any enforcement and so nobody’s quite sure what the rules are. It’s like a road without a speed limit.”

Conversely, the NCAA rule governing championship football games is clear, though few realize its origin.

Championed by the Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and its Virginia-based colleague, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), Proposal 125 passed at the 1987 NCAA convention largely unnoticed.

The 14-member PSAC did not want its title contest to count toward the 10-game regular-season maximum for Division II, and then-West Chester athletic director Dick Yoder wrote a compromise provision that any conference with at least 12 teams and two divisions could play a championship game exempt from the regular-season limit on contests.

Five years later, after growing to 12 with the additions of Arkansas and South Carolina, the SEC staged Division I’s first conference championship football game. The divisional scheduling model was not ideal, but in 12-school leagues, teams still played one another at least once every three seasons.

Then the SEC, ACC and Big Ten mushroomed to 14 strong. Suddenly, many conference “rivals” were meeting once every six years, which isn’t a rivalry at all.

For example, Louisville joined the ACC in 2014 but in eight subsequent football seasons has not played at Virginia Tech. The Cardinals and Hokies clashed as league rivals for the first time in 2020, at Louisville.

Wednesday’s decision by the Division I Council green-lights the ACC’s plan to scrap divisions in 2023. The streamlined scheduling model would have teams play three designated conference opponents each season and everyone else in the league once every two years.

Rather than pairing two division winners, the ACC championship game then would showcase the teams with the two best conference records.

Expect the Pac-12 to follow suit, also in 2023, and perhaps the SEC whenever Oklahoma and Texas officially join to bump membership to 16.

The ACC’s primary motivation, according to Phillips, is to have football athletes play at each conference school once every four years.

“The other piece of it is: I’ve always felt that was a local decision about how you handle your conference,” Phillips said. “You’re seeing that across multiple conferences, that they’d like to dictate what their championship structure looks like, which will lead into eventually an expanded football playoff.

“You want your two best teams to have a chance to play at the end of the year for a lot of reasons.”