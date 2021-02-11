Teel: New concussion data suggests college football should alter preseason camps

“I have worked at other places that had less information [about concussions], and it wasn’t nearly as smooth,” Fuente said. “Everybody involved in the chain of command wasn’t nearly as educated with facts as we are. That part of it makes this a much better, safer and easier place to work because of the knowledge base that we have here. ...

“One of the most important decisions a coach makes is how much to practice, how much to tackle, how much contact do we need, because, obviously, we have a vested interest in getting our players to the field healthy as well. We want our guys fresh and feeling good, but also competent to play the game, so we need to continue to evaluate what we’re doing. I think it is good that we are collecting that data and not poking in the dark, but let’s digest that information and see how we can help this be a safer game.”