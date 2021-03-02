Teel: New Hokies assistant Jack Tyler discovered his love of coaching from Bud Foster

Jack Tyler’s career epiphany unfolded on a third-quarter first-and-10 against Florida State. Bud Foster had a hunch even earlier.
Tyler was a recruited walk-on linebacker at Virginia Tech, and Foster, the Hokies’ defensive coordinator, was his position coach and, most important, a second father. From the moment Tyler arrived in 2009, he peppered Foster with questions about schemes and strategy, and though Tyler wasn’t the team’s most gifted talent, Foster sensed his innate understanding of football.
In that regard, Tyler reminded Foster of himself and Tech’s revered leader, an athlete who would scrap relentlessly for playing time.
“Sometimes those guys become some of the best football coaches,” Foster said, “kind of like maybe myself or Coach Beamer.”
Foster and Frank Beamer were two of the best to wear a whistle, and as the Hokies’ freshly minted linebackers coach, Tyler hopes to follow their paths to a coordinator and/or head-coaching position.
That path has been clear to Tyler since the penultimate contest of his redshirt freshman season, the 2010 ACC championship game versus Florida State.
’Twas early in the third quarter, and Tyrod Taylor had just thrown a touchdown pass to David Wilson, giving Tech a 35-17 lead. Aiming for a quick counter, EJ Manuel drove the Seminoles to a first down at the Hokies’ 37.
Throughout the week’s practice, Foster had told his linebackers that when Tech was in man-free coverage — all defensive backs except the free safety locked onto a receiver man-to-man — FSU would likely run Manuel on a speed option to the strong side of the field. To combat the play, Foster instructed the middle linebackers, starter Bruce Taylor and backup Tyler, to cheat a step toward the tight end.
“I remember screwing it up a bunch [in practice],” Tyler said, “and Coach Foster kind of laying into me. … And I was kind of like, ‘Well shoot, I think he should lay into Bruce, he’s the one who’s going to have to do it on game day.’”
But Taylor sustained a concussion during the game, thrusting Tyler into the lineup, and on that first down, with the Hokies in man free and the Seminoles in a two-back set, Manuel ran the speed option, trailed by tailback Chris Thompson.
Tyler defended it perfectly. He cheated a step toward tight end Beau Reliford, and as Manuel sprinted laterally from the right hash toward the left boundary, Tyler’s outside leverage allowed him to shed Reliford’s block and tackle Manuel for a 2-yard loss.
“The joy that I was receiving on that play was 100% Coach Foster,” Tyler said. “Everyone that’s watching the game is like, ‘Oh, wow, look at this walk-on that’s making a great play.’ They didn’t know anything about Coach Foster laying into me that whole week of practice to get it right, 3-4 times, to finally do it right, and on Game Day I succeeded, and it kind of dawned me that I could reciprocate those things to others and allow my expertise to give it to them. It was pretty much at that moment that I was stamped [with] that I wanted to be a coach when I grew up.”
How our teachers, mentors, coaches, parents and friends influence us, in ways they never realize, is among life’s treasures, and that week of preparation, capped by an ACC championship, ignited a playing career that saw Tyler earn first-team all-ACC honors as a junior and second-team as a senior in 2013.
After a training-camp cameo with the Minnesota Vikings, Tyler entered coaching two years later in a support role at James Madison, enduring a few barbs about the Dukes’ 2010 upset of the Hokies. He returned to Virginia Tech as a graduate assistant in 2017 under Beamer’s successor, Justin Fuente.
Tyler spent the past two seasons as a defensive quality control coach and was a natural choice to ascend again in January when linebackers coach Tracy Claeys retired.
“I’ve had guys with more ability,” Foster said, “but [Jack] was one of the more instinctive, more coachable, more cerebral guys, and he took that to the field. Don’t get me wrong. He was talented enough physically but just didn’t waste steps, had great vision, great anticipation. And man, he’s carried that over [to coaching].”
Foster retired following the 2019 season, but Fuente continues to embrace his legacy, stacking Tech’s staff with Foster protégés. Defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton and new defensive line assistant/defensive recruiting coordinator J.C. Price played for Foster, as did assistant director of player personnel Jeron Gouveia-Winslow and director of player development Pierson Prioleau.
Gouveia-Winslow scored the first touchdown of that 2010 ACC title game victory over Florida State on a 24-yard interception return.
“Those guys, I think they will carry on the tradition,” Foster said. “… All [of them] were work-ethic guys and blue-collar, lunch-pail guys, too. … I’m really proud of them.”
Tyler got a dose of Foster’s old gig last season against Duke. With Hamilton and cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols, Tyler called the defense in Tech’s 38-31 victory.
“The kids really respect him for the way he can communicate,” Foster said. “Obviously he played [linebacker] and played it well. … He’s earned that respect and has that command in a room.”
Tyler, 30, exudes energy, and given his boundless affection for Virginia Tech and Hokies football, figures to be a persuasive recruiter. He inherits veteran linebackers Dax Hollifield and Alan Tisdale, and if his coaching arc is similar to his playing evolution — walk-on to all-conference — Fuente made a sage hire.
Tyler believes his path “shows [prospects that] I’ve worked for everything, that I’m a goal-oriented person and when I’m faced with adversity, I’m going to fight through it and ultimately achieve my goals. And I think selling that to recruits, that they’re coming to play for someone that does those things and has achieved success through adversity, I think opens their eyes how hard-working and how motivated I am to be successful.”
