Teel: New Hokies assistant Jack Tyler discovered his love of coaching from Bud Foster

Throughout the week’s practice, Foster had told his linebackers that when Tech was in man-free coverage — all defensive backs except the free safety locked onto a receiver man-to-man — FSU would likely run Manuel on a speed option to the strong side of the field. To combat the play, Foster instructed the middle linebackers, starter Bruce Taylor and backup Tyler, to cheat a step toward the tight end.

“I remember screwing it up a bunch [in practice],” Tyler said, “and Coach Foster kind of laying into me. … And I was kind of like, ‘Well shoot, I think he should lay into Bruce, he’s the one who’s going to have to do it on game day.’”

But Taylor sustained a concussion during the game, thrusting Tyler into the lineup, and on that first down, with the Hokies in man free and the Seminoles in a two-back set, Manuel ran the speed option, trailed by tailback Chris Thompson.

Tyler defended it perfectly. He cheated a step toward tight end Beau Reliford, and as Manuel sprinted laterally from the right hash toward the left boundary, Tyler’s outside leverage allowed him to shed Reliford’s block and tackle Manuel for a 2-yard loss.