Teel: New Hokies coach Brent Pry 'has earned every single opportunity'

Virginia Tech on Tuesday entrusted its football program to a rookie head coach for the first time in nearly half a century. The decision by Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock isn’t as perilous, or even bold, as that 47-year gap might suggest.

Brent Pry has been coaching college football since his 1993 graduation from the University of Buffalo, where an injury ended his playing career and nudged him into the family business. He spent the last eight seasons as Penn State’s defensive coordinator under James Franklin and has worked at an eclectic mix of schools, East Stroudsburg (Pa.) State, Louisiana-Lafayette and Vanderbilt among them.

“Some coaches are kind of born with silver spoons in their mouth, but he’s not one of those guys,” said Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne, Pry’s co-worker for nine years at Penn State and Vanderbilt. “He earned every single opportunity he’s got.”

Better yet, Pry has Virginia and Hokie connections, and while we’ll learn more at Thursday’s introductory news conference in Blacksburg, here’s guessing those roots figured prominently in Babcock’s thinking.