Teel: New Hokies coach Brent Pry 'has earned every single opportunity'

Virginia Tech on Tuesday entrusted its football program to a rookie head coach for the first time in nearly half a century. The decision by Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock isn’t as perilous, or even bold, as that 47-year gap might suggest.
Brent Pry has been coaching college football since his 1993 graduation from the University of Buffalo, where an injury ended his playing career and nudged him into the family business. He spent the last eight seasons as Penn State’s defensive coordinator under James Franklin and has worked at an eclectic mix of schools, East Stroudsburg (Pa.) State, Louisiana-Lafayette and Vanderbilt among them.
“Some coaches are kind of born with silver spoons in their mouth, but he’s not one of those guys,” said Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne, Pry’s co-worker for nine years at Penn State and Vanderbilt. “He earned every single opportunity he’s got.”
Better yet, Pry has Virginia and Hokie connections, and while we’ll learn more at Thursday’s introductory news conference in Blacksburg, here’s guessing those roots figured prominently in Babcock’s thinking.
A football coach’s son, Pry lived an itinerant childhood — Rahne: “He was born in Altoona, Pa., but if you heard him talk you’d think he was from the Deep South” — and while Jim Pry was VMI’s offensive coordinator in the mid- and late-1980s, Brent was earning all-star recognition as a quarterback and defensive back at Lexington High School.
Moreover, a formative part of Brent’s coaching journey came during the 1995-97 seasons, when he served as a Virginia Tech graduate assistant coach on the defensive side.
Frank Beamer and Bud Foster, the iconic head coach and defensive coordinator who led the Hokies’ rise to national prominence, mentored Pry and endorsed him to Babcock. Bank on executive associate athletic director John Ballein, Beamer’s most-trusted lieutenant, advocating for Pry, too.
“He’s been with Coach Franklin now for 11 straight years,” Rahne said, “and had multiple opportunities to go other places. But he didn’t. I think that speaks to what a special place Virginia Tech is to him. He’s not a guy who’s looking for jobs.
“This one means something special to him. He always talked about how much respect he has for Virginia Tech and Coach Foster and Coach Beamer.”
The Hokies’ three most-recent head coaches — Justin Fuente, Beamer and Bill Dooley — arrived with previous big-whistle experience. Tech last appointed a rookie in 1974, Alabama assistant Jimmy Sharpe.
But while Babcock said he preferred a sitting head coach, and while all of his previous high-profile hirings had that seasoning, college football’s landscape is littered with head coaches whose first turn in the corner office was at a Power Five program.
Indeed, each of the Power Five conferences has at least four such coaches. There are seven in the SEC, half the league’s membership, including Beamer’s son, Shane, at South Carolina.
Coaching searches are notoriously fickle, and no hiring is risk-free. Heck, after two seasons and 19 victories, Fuente appeared to be the ideal successor to Beamer, and yet four years later, here we are, the Hokies 25-24 since.
But consider some of these A-listers whose first head-coaching job was at a Power Five program: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, Southern California’s Lincoln Riley (previously at Oklahoma), Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher (previously at Florida State), Stanford’s David Shaw, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi, Baylor’s Dave Aranda and Penn State’s Franklin (previously at Vanderbilt).
Was Pry Babcock’s first choice? Perhaps not, but that’s how most searches work and borders on irrelevant. Frank Beamer wasn’t Virginia Tech’s first choice in late 1986 either, and look at how that unfolded.
With any regime change, assistant coaches are paramount, and watching Pry assemble his staff will be intriguing. The retention of J.C. Price as an associate head coach, announced Tuesday, is an appropriate start.
Price, Tech’s first-year co-defensive line coach, has served admirably and passionately as interim head coach since Fuente’s Nov. 16 dismissal. He was a senior All-America defensive tackle for the Hokies in 1995, Pry’s first season in Blacksburg as a graduate assistant, and his tearful reactions to Saturday’s victory at Virginia speak to his affection for all things Virginia Tech.
Pry recruited Virginia and the Washington, D.C.-Maryland region effectively for Penn State, and Price, a Maryland native, will help him continue that outreach. Tech’s administration will assist as well, with markedly more money for assistant coaches’ salaries and an expanded recruiting staff, sources said Tuesday.
Pry’s head-coaching debut will come in early September against — small world alert — Rahne and Old Dominion, in Norfolk.
“It’s going to be weird having to play him,” Rahne said, “but it will be a great experience for both of us.”
“At least it’s at your place,” I reminded him.
Rahne laughed and said: “I’ve just got to make sure there are more Old Dominion fans there than Virginia Tech fans.”
