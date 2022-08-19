Teel: New Longwood AD Tim Hall a proud 'basketball guy'

Tim Hall grew up in northeast Ohio. He worked at Youngstown State when Jim Tressel doubled as football coach and athletic director. His time as a Kent State fundraiser coincided with Julian Edelman following Josh Cribbs as the Golden Flashes’ quarterback.

So yeah, Hall gets football and understands its economic force at the Power Five level.

“But I’m a basketball guy,” he said Wednesday, steering his rental car from Richmond’s airport to the fourth basketball destination in his athletic director journey.

Hall is the new AD at Longwood, where the men’s and women’s programs are basking in last season’s Big South Conference championships. Few can appreciate the power of those titles and accompanying NCAA tournament appearances like Hall.

His previous AD jobs — Missouri-Kansas City, Maryland-Baltimore County and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — were at Division I schools that showcase basketball and don’t sponsor football. And yes, his tenure at UMBC included the Retrievers’ historic upset of top-seeded Virginia in the 2018 NCAA men’s tournament.

“I think there’s a ton of potential [at Longwood],” Hall said. “Similar to UMBC a little bit, a sleeping giant. Farmville is this beautiful, quaint, very friendly town. The institution has a long history. What I think is great about the institution, as I’ve learned about them, is they really know who they are.”

Self-awareness is less common in college athletics than you’d think. But Longwood, a small, liberal arts institution founded in 1839, appears to have it nailed.

The Lancers elevated their sports programs to Division I in 2007 and compete in a geographically sensible conference — Big South membership is condensed into Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Recognizing their place on the food chain, but not lacking ambition, they have invested aggressively in athletics, especially basketball.

A new basketball performance center is set to open next month, followed next year by a 3,000-seat arena designed to enhance the home-court advantage Longwood has forged at 1,900-seat Willett Hall — the basketball teams were a combined 31-4 at home last season.

Moreover, the Lancers hired veteran Power Five assistant Erika Lang-Montgomery as their head women’s coach following Rebecca Tillett’s departure to Saint Louis University this spring and created a director of basketball performance position that former Virginia graduate assistant Luke Toburen accepted.

As a Longwood fan, Hall knew much of this background before engaging in the university’s search to replace AD Michelle Meadows, a veteran Lancers presence now working as the National Junior College Athletic Association’s chief operations officer. Hall’s regard for Longwood dates to 2018, when then-Lancers AD Troy Austin hired Griff Aldrich as men’s basketball coach.

Aldrich played for Tony Shaver at Hampden-Sydney, and his closest friend on the team was Ryan Odom. Hall appointed Odom as UMBC’s coach in 2016, and shortly thereafter Aldrich joined the Retrievers’ staff.

“Obviously last season and what Griff was able to do reinforces what happened at UMBC,” Hall said. “If you can win, it can do some things for the entire university that [otherwise are], I won’t say insurmountable, but certainly more challenging.”

Hall shepherded a new arena to completion at UMBC, but with the school’s president poised to retire and Odom likely to secure a higher-profile job — he moved to Utah State last year — Hall was intrigued by the Longwood position when Austin returned to his alma mater, Duke, as a deputy AD in September 2018.

But the Lancers promoted Meadows, and Hall moved to SIU-Edwardsville. Aldrich considers Meadows essential to his program’s rise, and when she announced her departure, he hoped for a similar advocate, someone like Hall, who counts VCU athletic director and vice president Ed McLaughlin and ACC commissioner Jim Phillips among his confidants.

“Seeing him work with Ryan was awesome,” Aldrich said. “He’s super-relational. He really understands what it takes and what it means to build a basketball program. ... They were true partners.”

Not surprisingly, Hall sees a lot of Odom in Aldrich.

“I knew Ryan had the personality and the executive presence and the emotional intelligence to be the right fit [at UMBC],” Hall said. “... It’s not about the money and the notoriety and how many commercials you can do. Ryan’s just a really down-to-Earth guy that sees himself as a teacher. ...

“Griff is the same way. You can see how they hit it off.”

Indeed, Aldrich gave up the considerable wealth of working in law and finance to follow his calling of molding young people and impacting communities. That path started with a faith-based youth basketball program in Houston that he juggled with a law-firm partnership and led to UMBC and Longwood.

In Hall, he sees a kindred spirit.

“At Longwood it’s always been about more than building a championship basketball team or program,” Aldrich said. “It’s certainly [designed] to impact our players and our staff, but it’s also about elevating the university and positively contributing in a material way to your community. That’s in [Tim’s] DNA. ...