Teel: New operations center an essential step in UVA addressing 'structural problem' in football

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Seven University of Virginia sports programs have won a combined 16 national championships since 2009. During that same span, the Cavaliers’ football team has authored three winning seasons and defeated Virginia Tech once.

Thursday UVA took an essential step toward easing that stark contrast: breaking ground on an $80 million football operations center that will open in the spring of 2024.

The milestone was a celebration for Carla Williams.

In May 2018, five months after becoming Virginia’s athletic director, she lamented inadequate staffing and facilities as evidence of “a structural problem in football.”

Addressing that problem has “been my focus this last four years,” Williams said during a news conference prior to the groundbreaking. “So I feel really good about where we are. Obviously with the groundbreaking today, that’s a huge step. We started an emergency fund not long after I got here for football, and we were able to add positions for strength and conditioning, for recruiting, for nutrition. All of those things are paying dividends now.

“The structure is being repaired. We’re not there. We still have a long way to go. But we have made great strides in making sure that we have a healthy football program.”

Bronco Mendenhall elevated UVA during his coaching tenure, from 2016-21, and stumped tirelessly for this project. But he resigned in December, and new big whistle Tony Elliott will reap the efficiency and recruiting benefits that the two-story complex, located adjacent to the team’s indoor and outdoor practice fields, should bring.

Elliott is a former offensive coordinator at Clemson, where opulent infrastructure has helped the Tigers earn six College Football Playoff appearances and two national championships in the last seven years. Virginia did not, and need not, aspire to opulent.

But football’s decades-long headquarters in the bottom two floors of the McCue Center is not only undersized but also in disrepair.

As a graduate of reigning national champion Georgia, and a former administrator there and at Florida State, Williams knows first-hand that football is the economic engine for all Power Five athletic departments, and she’s keenly aware of upgrades throughout the ACC.

North Carolina has been aggressively enhancing its football infrastructure for years, with a new sports medicine space next on the docket. Georgia Tech last month green-lighted a new $82 million athletics center that will, in large measure, serve football.

Miami and Florida State, where protracted facilities neglect contributed to program decline, plan to construct operations centers. Virginia Tech does not have a stand-alone football headquarters but has recently enhanced its players lounge, meeting rooms and weight room while opening a nutrition center.

Where Virginia does now compare favorably with many ACC peers is investing in football staff.

According to 2020-21 financial documents submitted to the NCAA and obtained by The Times-Dispatch, UVA paid its football assistant coaches and support staff $7.6 million, less than North Carolina’s $8.9 million and Florida State’s $8.6 million, but more than Virginia Tech’s $6.1 million, Louisville’s $7.1 million, Georgia Tech’s $5.6 million and N.C. State’s $7.5 million.

Clemson ($16.7 million) spent considerably more on those salaries, but the Tigers boast the conference’s largest stadium and fan base. Moreover, they can devote more resources to football because they sponsor fewer sports (19) than the likes of Virginia (27), UNC (28) and Virginia Tech (22).

“For us, we see it as a strength,” Williams said of UVA’s diverse portfolio, “because our alums, our donors, love a broad-based, successful athletics program. We just have to add football into that equation.”

Much the same can be said for the ACC collectively.

“I want our league to be able to get to the point where we look at all the schools ... and they’ve made quantitative and qualitative investments in their football programs,” former Clemson and current Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich said at the ACC’s spring meetings, “so that the entire league continues to move up in just national recognition because we had it for a long time in basketball.”

UVA isn’t done investing either. After completion of an Olympic sports complex, targeted for 2025, Williams knows Scott Stadium will need to be improved.

“We’ve got a lot to do,” she said, “because no one’s standing still.”