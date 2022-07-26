Teel: New teams, coaches and quarterbacks create plenty of questions for CAA

The Colonial Athletic Association’s premier rushing offense last season has the depth and experience to be even better in 2022.

William & Mary running backs Bronson Yoder, Donavyn Lester and Malachi Imoh teamed to run for 1,525 yards and 11 touchdowns last year while averaging an exceptional 5.5 yards per carry. Each returns, as does quarterback Darius Wilson.

The stats say Wilson rushed for 386 yards and four scores on 78 carries last season (4.9 per attempt). But take away the 57 yards he lost on nine sacks, and those numbers improve to 443 yards on 69 carries and a 6.4 average.

To that group add running back Martin Lucas, a 6-foot-2, 235-pound redshirt freshman. He impressed coaches during spring practices and could offer a punishing, short-yardage presence.

Yes, the Tribe lost three starting offensive linemen to graduation, but with 10 defensive starters back, including All-America end Nate Lynn, there are many reasons for optimism after last season’s 6-5 finish, the program’s best since 2015.

CAA coaches and players will gather Thursday for a virtual preseason gabfest, and here are a few other questions to ponder as the conference welcomes Monmouth and Hampton from the Big South.

WILL TRANSFER QUARTERBACKS SHINE?

Postseason aspirations at Richmond, Elon and Towson could well hinge on accomplished transfer quarterbacks — Reece Udinski for the Spiders, Matthew McKay for the Phoenix and Tyler Johnston III for the Tigers.

Udinski, VMI’s career passing leader and a reserve last season at Maryland, is more familiar in these parts. More important, he’s familiar with Billy Cosh and Jakob Herres.

Cosh is Richmond’s new offensive coordinator, a position he held with the Keydets. Herres was an All-America receiver at VMI before transferring to UR during the offseason and set a Keydets career record with 26 touchdown receptions, 16 thrown by Udinski.

An N.C. State signee out of Raleigh’s Wakefield High, McKay transferred to Montana State, where last season he threw 17 touchdown passes and only three interceptions in a 9-2 regular season that saw the Bobcats earn a playoff bid. But a November slump and the prospect of losing his job led McKay to enter the transfer portal before Montana State’s postseason opener — the Bobcats advanced three rounds before falling to North Dakota State in the national title game.

The oft-injured Johnston transferred this offseason from UAB, where as a sophomore starter in 2018 he helped the Blazers to a Conference USA championship, 11-3 record and Boca Raton Bowl victory over Northern Illinois.

ARE ANY FBS UPSETS ON HORIZON?

CAA teams have won 40 games versus Bowl Subdivision opponents, at least one in 12 of the last 14 years, further evidence of the league’s elite status. This season, every CAA squad except Hampton and Monmouth encounter an FBS program, and Maine faces two in New Mexico and Boston College.

The CAA’s best bets in 2022 are Elon over Vanderbilt, Stony Brook over Massachusetts and Maine over New Mexico. Vandy, UMass and New Mexico finished a combined 6-30 last year.

And don’t sleep on W&M at Charlotte. The 49ers, 5-7 last season, ranked 118th among 130 FBS teams in opponents’ yards per rush at 5.34, a potential weakness the run-heavy Tribe are certain to explore.

The least likely CAA conquests are Rhode Island at reigning ACC champion Pittsburgh and Albany at Baylor — the Bears defeated Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s night to close their 12-2 season.

WHICH ROOKIE HEAD COACH IS BEST POSITIONED?

Three CAA programs appointed new head coaches during the offseason, and each hired a 30-something favorite son.

Delaware’s Ryan Carty was a reserve quarterback on the Blue Hens’ 2003 national champions and spent the past four seasons as offensive coordinator at Sam Houston State, which earned the spring 2021 national title.

New Hampshire’s Rick Santos won the Walter Payton Award as the FCS’ top offensive player in 2006 and quarterbacked the Wildcats to four playoff appearances. He served as New Hampshire’s interim coach in 2019 while Sean McDonnell took a health sabbatical and as McDonnell’s associate head coach in 2020 and ’21.

Maine’s Jordan Stevens, a third-team All-CAA defensive end for the Black Bears in 2009, was Yale’s co-defensive coordinator for the final four of his seven seasons on staff there.

But while Stevens, Carty and Santos are of similar vintages and backgrounds, only Carty returns a first-team All-CAA quarterback.

Nolan Henderson led the Blue Hens to a 7-1 record and an FCS semifinals berth in the spring of ’21, but an abdominal injury short-circuited his fall season. Henderson has recovered and is reunited with his favorite receiver, two-time All-CAA selection Thyrick Pitts.

LARGEST IMPACT: HAWKS OR PIRATES?

Monmouth won 16 of its final 17 Big South games, while Hampton went 4-9 versus the league in two full seasons as a Big South member. So with the Hawks welcoming back a first-team all-conference quarterback and running back in Tony Muskett and Juwon Farri, the answer appears clear.

But the Pirates don’t lack for established skill-position talent. Indeed, 6-4 receiver Jadakis Bonds owns the school record for career touchdown catches at 24 and figures to be among the CAA’s most dynamic threats.

WHO'S THE FAVORITE?

With league heavyweight James Madison off to the FBS' Sun Belt Conference, Villanova is the CAA's lone remaining 2021 playoff team.