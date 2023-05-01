Bless your football-obsessed, entertainment-starved heart if you watched most of the NFL draft. For those who consumed all 259 picks, from Bryce Young to Desjuan Johnson, proceed immediately to group therapy, where work on the first 2024 mock draft — hello, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye — commences ASAP.

For those of us more fanatical about the college game, last week’s three-day bash verified, yet again, the SEC’s longstanding ownership of the sport.

Thirteen of the last 17 national champions, by five different schools no less, present the most compelling evidence. But the NFL draft isn’t far behind.

With 62 selections this year, the SEC had more players chosen than any conference for the 17th consecutive draft. Among the NFL’s 32 teams, only five — the Cowboys, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints and Buccaneers — didn’t draft an SEC alum.

With three SEC products — Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg and Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez — among their seven picks, the Washington Commanders were especially SEC-centric.

Their NFC East rivals in Philadelphia went one better, selecting four — defensive tackle Jalen Carter, defensive end Nolan Smith, and cornerback Kelee Ringo, all from two-time reigning national champion Georgia, plus Alabama offensive tackle Tyler Steen.

This marked the 10th time in the last 11 years that at least 52 picks hailed from the SEC. No other conference has ever had more than 52 alums selected in a single draft.

Put another way: By sheer player volume, the SEC boasts the 10 best drafts ever, highlighted by 65 each in 2021 and ’22.

All this data, by the way, courtesy of a chart on page 214 of the ACC football media guide.

The ACC is the only other league to produce more than 50 draft picks in one year. That was 2006 with 51, the last time the SEC didn’t lead the nation in selections.

The ACC’s ’06 haul included gems such as N.C. State defensive end Mario Williams No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans, Virginia offensive tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson No. 4 to the New York Jets and Miami receiver/return specialist Devin Hester to the Chicago Bears in the fourth round.

First-rounders your preferred metric? The song remains essentially the same.

Among all leagues, the SEC’s nine first-round selections Thursday tied the Big Ten. In the last 15 years, the only conferences to have more first-rounders than the SEC in a single draft were the ACC and Pac-12 with nine each in 2015, three more than the SEC.

The SEC’s 15 first-rounders in 2020 are the gold standard, a group that included LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) and receiver Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings).

Some other draft nuggets:

OLD DOMINION'S three draftees — offensive tackle Nick Saldiveri to the Saints in the fourth round, cornerback Tre Hawkins to the Giants in the sixth, and tight end Zack Kuntz to the Jets in the seventh — were more than 29 Power Five schools and a jolt for a program looking to rebound from a 3-9 season.

IT'S FITTING that versatile offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal became William & Mary's earliest draft choice (fifth round to Detroit) in a decade. He anchored a front five that paved the way for the Tribe to rank third nationally last season in rushing offense en route to the FCS playoffs.

Sorsdal is the program's highest pick since Dallas selected defensive back B.W. Webb in 2013's fourth round.

VIRGINIA PRODUCED five opening-round picks from 2005-09, starting with tight end Heath Miller, followed by Ferguson, defensive end Chris Long and offensive tackles Branden Albert and Eugene Monroe. No Cavalier has cracked the first round since, the ACC’s longest current drought.

UVa’s lone 2023 draftee was receiver Dontayvion Wicks, to the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round. Like many of his teammates, Wicks appeared lost last season under rookie head coach Tony Elliott and his staff, but in 2021 his 1,203 receiving yards broke Herman Moore’s single-season program record.

Most impressive, Wicks averaged 21.1 yards per catch, defense-stretching ability that should serve him well as he strives to help a franchise transitioning from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love.

MORE THAN a decade has passed since either Virginia Tech or Virginia fielded a running back, receiver or quarterback NFL teams deemed worthy of selecting in the first two rounds.

Tech’s most recent: running back David Wilson in 2012, running back Ryan Williams in ’11 and receiver Eddie Royal in ’08.

Virginia’s most recent: running back Thomas Jones in 2000, receiver Germane Crowell in 1998 and running back Tiki Barber in ’97.

Does either program have the next such draftee on its roster? If so, he’s not readily apparent.

10 worst NFL draft busts in history 10 worst NFL draft busts in history #10. Heath Shuler #9. Jason Smith #8. Steve Niehaus #7. Bruce Pickens #6. Akili Smith #5. Steve Emtman #4. Charles Rogers #3. Ki-Jana Carter #2. Ryan Leaf #1. JaMarcus Russell