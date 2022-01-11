Teel: NFL's final day shows college football what an expanded playoff could bring to the regular season

Hours before Georgia dethroned Alabama as national champion Monday night, the 11 men who run the College Football Playoff huddled again to ponder the event’s proposed expansion. Once more, they failed to find resolution, testament to the gaping fissures within the sport’s leadership.
The final day of the NFL’s regular season Sunday showed us what college football is leaving on the table.
Naturally, the comparison is exact.
With the addition of two wild cards this season, the NFL playoffs include 14 of the league’s 32 teams, nearly half. Bids hinge solely on wins and losses.
The CFP showcases four of the Bowl Subdivision’s 130 teams, barely 3%. A committee of 13 — Virginia Union athletics director Joe Taylor and N.C. State AD Boo Corrigan joined the panel this season — selects the field.
Still, there’s little doubt that a more inclusive playoff would add drama to college football’s late-November regular season and December conference championship games.
Which brings us back to a bonkers NFL Sunday that had even casual observers pacing the living room. The tension began with the 1 p.m. games and didn’t abate until a final-play field goal in, of all venues, Las Vegas at 12:15 a.m. Monday.
Needing to defeat the Los Angeles Rams to make the playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers erased a 17-0 deficit on the road to win 27-24 in overtime, their largest comeback in nine years. Jimmy Garoppolo drove the Niners 88 yards in 1:01 to the tying touchdown with 26 seconds remaining in regulation.
Needing only to dismiss the lowly Houston Texans to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans sprinted to a 21-0 halftime lead. But rookie Davis Mills, the eighth quarterback selected in last year’s draft, twice rallied Houston to within 3 points before falling short 28-25.
But no team embodied Sunday’s lunacy like the Pittsburgh Steelers.
To make the playoffs, the Steelers had to beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road. They had to hope the Indianapolis Colts, two-touchdown favorites, spit the bit against the NFL’s worst team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.
And if that daily double hit, Pittsburgh had to pray the Sunday night clash between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders did not end in a tie.
Sure enough, the Steelers and retiring quarterback Ben Roethlisberger survived the Ravens in OT 16-13, while the Colts lost to the Jaguars 26-11. About four hours later, the Chargers and Raiders kicked off the regular season’s 272nd and final game.
Only one of the previous 271 had ended in a tie, that, coincidentally, a dreary 16-all deadlock between Pittsburgh and the Detroit Lions in November.
Sunday night was the antithesis of dreary. The winner was in the playoffs, the loser was out, and both made it if they tied.
With the Raiders leading 29-14 late in the fourth quarter, a tie was unfathomable. But two Chargers touchdown drives, fueled by five fourth-down conversions, including a fourth-and-21 TD pass by Justin Herbert on the first drive, forced overtime.
When the teams swapped field goals in OT, the specter of a 32-all tie, the Steelers’ nightmare, loomed.
“Nonononono not like this,” Pittsburgh receiver Chase Claypool tweeted.
His fear was averted when Las Vegas’ Daniel Carlson kicked a 47-yard field goal as OT expired, propelling the Steelers into the playoffs and ending the Chargers’ season — many Pittsburgh fans subsequently donated to charities that Carlson supports.
Expanding its playoff to eight or 12 teams would give college football more meaningful late-season fare, more pivotal moments that leave players, coaches and fans breathless. But to use Claypool’s word: “nonononono.”
Indeed, the 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick are not remotely close to the unanimity required to alter the format before the original 12-year contract expires following the 2025 season. Moreover, their divisions appear laced with resentment and mistrust.
Part of their inaction revolves around complex logistics: When should the CFP expand and how should the revenue windfall be shared? How many television partners should be included? What about the bowls? Which, if any conference champions, should receive automatic bids? How would an extended season affect player health and safety?
But seven months have passed since the CFP revealed a 12-team model — automatic bids to the six highest-rated conference champions, plus six at-large selections — crafted by Swarbrick and commissioners Greg Sankey (SEC), Bob Bowlsby (Big 12) and Craig Thompson (Mountain West). If cooperation and compromise were prevailing sentiments, that’s more than enough time.
Alas, you’re more likely to find bipartisanship in Congress than in college football.
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren wants automatic qualification for all Power Five champions, regardless of ranking. Reflecting opinion from some of his conference’s ADs, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips prefers eight teams to 12, knowing that a 12-team playoff would erase any incentive for Notre Dame to forgo football independence and join the ACC.
Not unrelated: Neither Phillips nor Warren had a voice in shaping the 12-team model proposed in June.
Meanwhile, the Pac-12, led by first-year commissioner George Kliavkoff, released a statement Monday supporting any of the six most-discussed expansion proposals.
- Eight or 12 teams, no automatic qualifiers.
- Eight or 12 teams, with AQs to the Power Five champions and one G5 champ.
- Eight or 12 teams with AQs to the six highest-rated conference champions.
The intriguing component here is if the CFP governance decides to delay implementing expansion until the 2026 season, the unanimity requirement is waived, making consensus more attainable, most likely at 12 teams.
But if that’s the end game, why delay? Figure it out.
Now.
