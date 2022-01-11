Teel: NFL's final day shows college football what an expanded playoff could bring to the regular season

Needing to defeat the Los Angeles Rams to make the playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers erased a 17-0 deficit on the road to win 27-24 in overtime, their largest comeback in nine years. Jimmy Garoppolo drove the Niners 88 yards in 1:01 to the tying touchdown with 26 seconds remaining in regulation.

Needing only to dismiss the lowly Houston Texans to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans sprinted to a 21-0 halftime lead. But rookie Davis Mills, the eighth quarterback selected in last year’s draft, twice rallied Houston to within 3 points before falling short 28-25.

But no team embodied Sunday’s lunacy like the Pittsburgh Steelers.

To make the playoffs, the Steelers had to beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road. They had to hope the Indianapolis Colts, two-touchdown favorites, spit the bit against the NFL’s worst team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And if that daily double hit, Pittsburgh had to pray the Sunday night clash between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders did not end in a tie.