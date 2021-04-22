Teel: Nick Biddison is a true utility man; he's played six positions for the Virginia Tech baseball team

Tech coach John Szefc has started Biddison at second base in eight of nine games since his return from surgery, but Biddison takes plenty of practice reps elsewhere.

“It forces Coach Szefc to keep me in the lineup just because if somebody gets hurt they can put me anywhere,” Biddison said. “That’s one of the things I take pride in is the versatility.”

Athleticism runs in the family. Tris earned All-ACC and All-Academic volleyball honors at Clemson in the early 1980s. A great uncle, Andy Miketa, was a center for the Detroit Lions in 1954 and ’55. Biddison’s paternal grandfather played lacrosse at Army West Point, and his great paternal grandfather was a lacrosse Olympian.

No matter the source of Biddison's speed, strength and hand-eye coordination, it's no wonder he's started each of the 76 games he’s played for Tech.

“He’s probably one of the most versatile defenders I’ve ever been around over the years,” Szefc said Thursday as the Hokies bused to a three-game series at N.C. State that opens Friday. “… Not many people can catch and play center field at the ACC level. That’s really all you have to say. …