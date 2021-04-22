Teel: Nick Biddison is a true utility man; he's played six positions for the Virginia Tech baseball team

Nick Biddison’s mom wasn’t concerned until the doctor asked him when his left shoulder hurt. Among his responses: pushing open a door and steering a car.
Within days, Biddison had been diagnosed with a second torn labrum and was preparing for another surgical repair.
“Nick has always just been a tough nut,” Tris Biddison said, “and I can be a tough mom here and there — I’m not a softie on the emotions side. He takes it hard at first, but then he really steels himself to: ‘This is what it is. You’re dealt this set of cards and now what do you do.’”
That’s how Biddison responded to his right torn labrum, which spoiled his sophomore baseball season at St. Christopher’s School. That’s how he reacted when his plans to play collegiately for North Carolina went awry and when last October’s left labrum tear delayed his third season as the most multitalented cog in Virginia Tech’s everyday lineup.
Baseball coaches/managers covet players they can plug in virtually anywhere, and Biddison is that guy for a program on the brink of its first NCAA tournament bid in eight years.
As a Hokie, Biddison has started at every position except right field, shortstop and pitcher. And in a bind, he could likely handle those — he pitched the final two outs of St. Christopher’s state championship game victory in 2018.
Tech coach John Szefc has started Biddison at second base in eight of nine games since his return from surgery, but Biddison takes plenty of practice reps elsewhere.
“It forces Coach Szefc to keep me in the lineup just because if somebody gets hurt they can put me anywhere,” Biddison said. “That’s one of the things I take pride in is the versatility.”
Athleticism runs in the family. Tris earned All-ACC and All-Academic volleyball honors at Clemson in the early 1980s. A great uncle, Andy Miketa, was a center for the Detroit Lions in 1954 and ’55. Biddison’s paternal grandfather played lacrosse at Army West Point, and his great paternal grandfather was a lacrosse Olympian.
No matter the source of Biddison's speed, strength and hand-eye coordination, it's no wonder he's started each of the 76 games he’s played for Tech.
“He’s probably one of the most versatile defenders I’ve ever been around over the years,” Szefc said Thursday as the Hokies bused to a three-game series at N.C. State that opens Friday. “… Not many people can catch and play center field at the ACC level. That’s really all you have to say. …
“Those two positions are dramatically different defensively, and he can handle both of them well, and I think that’s a good definition of who he is. … He can really do everything. He can hit, he can defend and he might be our best baserunner, our quickest.”
Used primarily as a catcher and center fielder, Biddison hit .281 as a freshman with 38 RBIs and eight home runs, two of them grand slams. He was batting .344 as a second baseman/left fielder when the pandemic ended last season after just 16 games.
Biddison is hitting only .235 this year, but he singled home a run in his first at-bat to ignite a rout of East Tennessee State. He cracked two home runs in a three-game sweep of Wake Forest and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday’s victory over VMI.
“I’d say I’m getting there,” Biddison said. “Obviously I jumped back in it pretty quick. I really only started swinging [the bat] about two weeks before I started playing. It’s definitely been tough, but I think I’m ready, and it’s just a matter of getting comfortable and getting more experience and seeing more pitches. …
“I’m struggling seeing off-speed right now, but that’ll come with more at-bats.”
Extra swings in the cage would be the routine prescription, but Biddison’s left shoulder isn’t quite ready for the strain. While the right-shoulder injury came from one hit in a high school football game — Biddison was playing linebacker — this process was gradual.
The discomfort began during his freshman year at Tech and was sporadic for more than a year and never enough to excuse him from the lineup. Biddison felt fine last summer playing for the Peninsula Pilots in the Coastal Plain League — he had to leave the team midseason after contracting COVID-19 — but the shoulder started affecting his daily life last fall.
Fortunately, Biddison was accustomed to the humbling post-op rehab, a slow grind to regaining even the most basic movements.
“I knew what pain to push through,” he said, “what pain to pull back from. … The thing that [stinks] is you’re getting your [butt] kicked by 2-pound weights. As athletes, that’s not something we’re used to.”
Ranked among the nation’s top 25 by several polls, the Hokies (21-12, 15-9 ACC) are poised to reach their first NCAA tournament since 2013 and first conference tournament since 2015. They lead a snug Coastal Division by one game over Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh, 1½ games over Miami, and if Biddison regains his .300-plus form of early last season, Virginia Tech becomes even more formidable.
Led by Gavin Cross and TJ Rumfield, five Hokies have driven in at least 20 runs. Virginia Tech ranks second to Louisville among the ACC’s 14 teams in scoring at 7.1 runs per game, and Cross’ .412 average is on pace for the program’s best full season since Bo Durkac hit .423 in 1993.
“We all expected this to happen,” Biddison said. “And last year — we had a great team last year and we probably would have been some similar things. But obviously we didn’t get a chance to.”
Virginia Tech was not in the recruiting mix when Biddison committed to North Carolina in October 2015, early in his sophomore year at St. Christopher’s. But the Tar Heels withdrew the offer two years later, Biddison was struck by the Hokies’ new baseball complex and Szefc’s coaching success at Maryland and Marist.
Szefc steered the Terrapins to three NCAA tournaments in five seasons and the Red Foxes to four bids in seven years. He expects Biddison to be a central figure as the Hokies drive to not only secure an NCAA bid, but also host a regional.
“It’s just a matter of time for a guy like him,” Szefc said, “because he’s got a lot of talent, and at some point the talent will just take over.”
