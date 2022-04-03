Teel: 'No chance' UNC's Armando Bacot doesn't play in national championship game

NEW ORLEANS

On the eve of Monday’s national championship game against Kansas, Armando Bacot updated Final Four media and anxious North Carolina fans on his sprained right ankle. But as his extended interviews often do, Sunday’s revealed far more than the basics, often with amusing twists.

This is Bacot’s way, and it has become the Tar Heels’ way, pushing them to the brink of the program’s seventh and most unlikely NCAA title.

First, the ankle, which Bacot rolled with 4:56 remaining in Saturday’s semifinal victory over Duke. Treatment has been non-stop since, and rest assured the 6-foot-10 center from Richmond is a go for Monday night.

“No chance I don’t play in the national championship game,” said the former Trinity Episcopal star. “My right leg would have to be cut off for me not to play.”

The initial pain intense, Bacot wasn’t so confident Saturday. But after limping off the floor and walking it off behind the UNC bench, he was back on the court 20 seconds of game time later.

On the ensuing Duke possession, Bacot rebounded an AJ Griffin miss, continuing a board binge the NCAA tournament has not witnessed in decades.

Bacot’s 21 rebounds Saturday were the most in a Final Four game since Kansas’ Nick Collison had 21 in 2003. Here is the list of players to have more than 21 rebounds in a Final Four game: San Francisco’s Bill Russell, Houston’s Elvin Hayes, Seattle’s Elgin Baylor, NYU’s Satch Sanders, Memphis’ Larry Kenon and Houston’s Akeem Olajuwon.

Enough said there.

Bacot’s 84 rebounds through five tournament games (16.8 average) are more than anyone has grabbed in the event since 1970, when Jacksonville’s Artis Gilmore and New Mexico State’s Sam Lacey had 93 and 90, respectively, also in five outings.

Bacot also has 30 double-doubles in 38 games this season, one better than Tim Duncan’s previous ACC standard and one shy of David Robinson’s NCAA record.

Again, enough said.

“This whole tournament has been a huge stage,” Bacot said, “and I feel like my numbers speak for themselves. ... I feel like I’m the best big in the country.”

But what about Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, the consensus national Player of the Year? He leads Division I in rebounding at 15.1 per game, two ahead of Bacot’s 13.1.

Bacot joked that his average would be higher had forward Dawson Garcia, who played 16 games for the Tar Heels before leaving the program at mid-season, not stolen so many of his rebounds.

“I might be Player of the Year,” Bacot said with a smile.

Retiring Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski — even amid the disappointment of Duke’s season, and his career, ending with a loss to a fierce rival — found Bacot in a Superdome hallway Saturday night to check on his health and congratulate him. It was a gracious gesture that didn’t surprise Bacot.

Duke recruited Bacot, and he visited the school several times. Moreover, he is friends with Michael Savarino, a Blue Devils walk-on and Krzyzewski’s grandson.

“We hang out all the time,” Bacot said. “He’ll just come over to Chapel Hill, and we’ll just watch college basketball or whatever. I know a lot of people in the family, which a lot of people don’t know.”

Suffice to say, no one in the press room Sunday had a Bacot-Savarino friendship on their bingo card.

Bacot will see another friend Monday, and this encounter will, in large measure, determine the national champion.

Kansas center David McCormack attended Norfolk Academy and Oak Hill Academy and was an AAU teammate of Bacot’s for a spring and summer. McCormack scored a season-high 25 points in Kansas’ semifinal victory over Villanova.

The matchup with McCormack is further motivation for Bacot.

“We don’t have any other big men,” he said, “so if I don’t play, who knows what David McCormack may do.”

“Obviously, it’s a great matchup in the post,” said Kansas coach Bill Self, who coached Bacot on a USA team in 2015. “Two unbelievable post players that can rebound the basketball, can score consistently down low in the paint.”

Kansas (33-6) was the Midwest Region’s top seed. North Carolina (29-9) was the East’s No. 8, a far cry from the program’s six national championship groups — the first, in 1957, went undefeated, and the last five were No. 1 seeds.

But the Tar Heels turned this season around in February, in part with a relaxed positivity embodied by Bacot and rookie head coach Hubert Davis.

“We want to win a national championship and hang up a banner,” Bacot said, “because we won’t get any banner for beating Duke.”