All that separate Virginia Tech basketball from its first Women’s Final Four are victories over Tennessee and, potentially, Connecticut, programs that have won nearly half of the 40 NCAA tournaments staged.

But while the Lady Vols (eight titles) and Huskies (11) have ruled the sport, there’s no reason for the Hokies to cower as they head to Seattle for Saturday’s regional semifinal versus Tennessee and a possible Monday clash with UConn or Ohio State.

Not to suggest those traditional powers have completely lost their mojo. But it’s Tech (29-4) that’s seeded No. 1 in the region, riding a 13-game winning streak and basking in its first ACC tournament championship.

“Nice script,” Hokies coach Kenny Brooks said Wednesday of his team’s bracket. “Love the journey that we’re on.”

The journey transcends this year.

When Brooks arrived at Tech in 2016 after 14 seasons at his alma mater, James Madison, the Hokies had not been to the NCAA tournament in a decade and had never fashioned a winning ACC record. Conversely, Brooks had steered JMU to six NCAA bids while deposing Old Dominion as the Colonial Athletic Association’s dominant program — the Dukes were 94-12 in the CAA over his final six years.

So why relocate two hours south down Interstate 81?

First was his connection to Tech athletic director Whit Babcock.

They competed against one another in high school basketball, Babcock at Harrisonburg, Brooks at Waynesboro, and were athletes together at JMU, Brooks in basketball, Babcock in baseball. Moreover, Babcock’s late father, Brad, a Dukes administrator and baseball coach, mentored Brooks.

But there was more. Brooks craved the chance to prove himself in a power conference such as the ACC, to demonstrate that a Black male coach could thrive at the highest levels of women’s college basketball.

“I was at James Madison for 14 years and won 337 games, the [school’s] all-time winningest coach,” Brooks said, “and no one was knocking down my door. ... Now I think I’ve made the most of [the opportunity] and hopefully I can pave the way for people who look like me.

“I’ve been very open about campaigning for people who look like me, because I didn’t have any people who look like me campaigning for me.”

Indeed, Brooks has made the most of his first Power Five job.

This marks the Hokies’ first Sweet 16 since 1999 and third consecutive NCAA tournament, a streak that would have started in 2020 had the pandemic not shut down college sports. They are 46-24 in ACC play over the last four seasons.

Brooks has built the program by marrying his nuclear family to his basketball family, a style he credits to his college coach, Lefty Driesell.

“To see him love his family in front of us, that taught me so much just about being a man,” Brooks said.

Brooks’ approach has attracted elite prospects such as All-America center Liz Kitley and point guard Georgia Amoore, plus Power Five transfers like guard Kayana Traylor (Purdue) and forward Taylor Soule (Boston College).

Kitley, for example, committed to Tech as a junior at Northwest Guilford High near Greensboro, North Carolina, in large measure because Brooks bonded with her entire family, especially half-sister Raven, who is autistic.

Kitley said that among the dozens of coaches who recruited her, she had “the deepest relationship” with Brooks, and their partnership has turned Kitley into the ACC Player of the Year and the Hokies into a No. 1 NCAA tournament seed.

“Obviously it wasn’t going to happen overnight,” Kitley said, “but in my fourth year here, it’s really cool to see [the vision] coming true. ... I don’t know if anybody else really believed it was going to happen because of where the program was when he got his hands on it.”

The Hokies’ ascent has made them more attractive to high school prospects and transfers, and Brooks believes Tech’s administration is committed to the facility upgrades and name, image and likeness (NIL) programs necessary to sustain the trajectory.

“It’s just amazing what he’s done in a short period of time,” Kitley said. “... It’s just awesome to finally be able to check off these things we’ve wanted for so long, and we know that we’ve earned it and that we deserve it.”

