Teel: North Carolina banking on Hubert Davis' pedigree trumping his inexperience

Rookie men’s basketball coaches are rare in the ACC. The league is too ruthless, the stakes too high, for most athletic directors to entrust the job to someone who’s never occupied the corner office.

But if any program and fledgling can make it work long-term, it’s North Carolina and Hubert Davis.

UNC hired Davis on Monday, just four days after Hall of Famer Roy Williams retired. Williams guided the Tar Heels to three national championships and five Final Fours in 18 seasons, enriching the iconic program that Dean Smith crafted from 1961-97.

Smith was a 30-year-old Carolina assistant when he replaced Frank McGuire. But college basketball has become infinitely more complex, competitive and lucrative, furthering the need for seasoned leadership at the highest levels.

That’s why the Tar Heels lured Williams, a UNC graduate and former Smith assistant, home from Kansas in 2003. He had coached the Jayhawks to four Final Fours and 13 NCAA tournaments in 14 years. He was proven.

Davis is not, but he assumes command with a unique understanding of Carolina basketball, past and present, that when combined with the program’s resources and heritage abates some of the risk inherent in all coaching searches.